Prep sports: Baraboo edges Reedsburg in boys soccer

Boys soccer

Baraboo 2, Reedsburg 1

The Thunderbirds scored the first two goals of the Badger North Conference battle to defeat the Beavers. Johan Lopez scored in the first half, followed by Ethan Uptagraw in the second. Eddie Alonso scored Reedsburg’s lone goal.

Watertown Luther Prep 9, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0

The host Phoenix never looked back after scoring a goal in the first four minutes of the match. Six different players scored for Watertown Luther Prep and their defense only allowed Dodgeland three shots.

Lake Mills 2, Wisconsin Dells 0

After a scoreless first half, the visiting L-Cats used two second half goals to win. Drew Stoddard and John Wilke scored for Lake Mills.

Madison Edgewood 1, Watertown 0

In a defensive battle, a goal in the 82nd minute from Nate Ruprecht was the difference. Grant Merckx turned away nine shots for the Crusaders.

Girls swimming