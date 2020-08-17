Prep sports: Badger schools split between fall sports and 'fall-into-spring' option

More than half of the schools in the 16-team Badger Conference aim to play at least some of their fall sports this fall.
In fact, some were holding practices on Monday, the first allowable day for practice in cross country, girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming.
Also, the Badger’s traditional winter and spring seasons are on, for now — including Monroe, which last month declared that it wanted to stay in the Rock Valley Conference not just for football, but for all three seasons of sports.
Those were the results, such as they were, from a virtual meeting of Badger Conference athletic directors held Monday. Everything remains in the scramble stage for schools that wish to play, however, because some have yet to receive final approval for their plans from their school boards and, apparently, none have had their fall schedules finalized and approved.
“We have a lot of schools that are busy every day trying to make sense of what lies ahead,” said conference co-commissioner Jeff Schreiner, athletic director at Monona Grove.
Last month, the Badger Conference declared that it would not hold any conference sports events in the fall, including conference games and events and conference championships. However, the league left it open to schools to arrange their own non-conference schedules — even if the games are against other Badger Conference schools — in order to play in the fall. The WIAA gave statewide approval to that plan on Friday.
However, seven of the 16 Badger schools are in Dane County, where the Department of Health Services still has some of the most stringent COVID-19 regulations in effect, due to the relatively high number of cases and deaths inside the county. The rules make it difficult to hold practice sessions and impossible to hold events in many sports, with gathering limits of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.
Because of that, Monona Grove, Oregon and Stoughton announced they would skip the fall season and go for the “spring into fall” option, which has traditional fall sports playing an abbreviated season from mid-February to mid-May. Milton and Monroe also are waiting until spring for all fall sports. Schools have until Sept. 1 to inform the WIAA if they will play fall sports in the fall or spring, and playing certain sports in different seasons is allowed.
Madison Edgewood is hoping for Board of Trustees approval to play most fall sports in the fall, with at least one (boys volleyball) waiting until spring. Waunakee (and possibly DeForest) also are considering the possibility of playing some of the lower-risk fall sports now (not football, however), and others in the spring.
“Schools that are allowed to offer fall sports are working to create/build schedules that meet their local school needs. These schedules have been changing often, so nothing has been finalized to share,” Schreiner said. “Some schools in Dane County that have decided to run low-risk sports (now) are working to build these schedules.”
Schreiner said that if some Badger schools play fall sports in fall and others wait until spring, no fall sports conference champions will be crowned in either season.
Monroe, which was scheduled to play football in the Rock Valley Conference for the first time this season, announced last month that it planned to play in the Rock Valley in all sports for the upcoming school year only. The WIAA constitution requires a much more detailed process for schools wishing to change leagues, and after Monday’s meeting, it appears Monroe will be able to find games where and when it can for its fall teams when they play next spring.
“(B)ut for the winter and spring seasons,” Schreiner said. “Monroe will be part of the Badger schedules.”
Capitol stays quiet
Commissioner Jeff Giese said in an email Monday that the 12-school Capitol Conference voted on whether or not to pursue a fall sports season in the fall. But he said the league could not announce or confirm the results of that vote until all members’ school boards can approve the plan — meaning a delay until at least Aug. 26.
Some Capitol schools, including Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Belleville and Cambridge, appear to have been in favor of playing fall sports. However, five of the 12 Capitol schools (Belleville, Cambridge, Marshall and Wisconsin Heights) are based in Dane County, making it difficult to practice and (in some sports) impossible to hold home contests. Others seemed to be leaning toward the spring option heading into Monday’s meeting.
Some Capitol Conference schools play football in the new Eastern Suburban Conference. Giese said that conference will hold its meeting Thursday.
Giese said some schools may take until the WIAA’s declaration deadline of Sept. 1 to decide whether to play fall sports in the fall or spring.
