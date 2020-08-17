Prep sports: Badger schools split between fall sports and 'fall-into-spring' option

However, seven of the 16 Badger schools are in Dane County, where the Department of Health Services still has some of the most stringent COVID-19 regulations in effect, due to the relatively high number of cases and deaths inside the county. The rules make it difficult to hold practice sessions and impossible to hold events in many sports, with gathering limits of 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Because of that, Monona Grove, Oregon and Stoughton announced they would skip the fall season and go for the “spring into fall” option, which has traditional fall sports playing an abbreviated season from mid-February to mid-May. Milton and Monroe also are waiting until spring for all fall sports. Schools have until Sept. 1 to inform the WIAA if they will play fall sports in the fall or spring, and playing certain sports in different seasons is allowed.

Madison Edgewood is hoping for Board of Trustees approval to play most fall sports in the fall, with at least one (boys volleyball) waiting until spring. Waunakee (and possibly DeForest) also are considering the possibility of playing some of the lower-risk fall sports now (not football, however), and others in the spring.