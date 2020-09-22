 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Ava Vesperman wins again, Luther Prep freshmen place in top three
Ava Vesperman finished in first with a time of 20:57 on Tuesday night to lead Lake Mills to victory in a four team field at the Duck Pond Invitational. Brooke Fair placed second and Lauren Winslow placed fifth for the L-Cats, who totaled 37 points.

A pair of Watertown Luther Prep freshmen, Elliott Heiderich and Ezekiel Finkbeiner, came in second and third with times of 18:29 and 18:30 to propel Watertown Luther Prep to a second place team finish with 39 on the boys side. Lake Mills senior Quentin Saylor placed fifth in 19:26.

Boys soccer 

Watertown Luther Prep 3, Kenosha Christian Life 1

In their first ever meeting, the host Phoenix earned a come from behind victory. A pair of goals in the 70th and 73rd minute gave Watertown Luther Prep the edge to come away with the win. 

Watertown 3, Reedsburg 1

Backed by a pair of goals from Jacob Narkis, the visiting Goslings defeated the Beavers. Watertown dominated the matchup with 18 shots compared to just three from Reedsburg. 

Lakeside Lutheran 3, Central Wisconsin Christian 3

The visiting Warriors battled back from an early 3-1 deficit to come away with a tie. Kyle Main finished with a hat trick for Lakeside Lutheran.

Girls golf

Reedsburg 197, Beaver Dam 218

The host Reedsburg topped visiting Beaver Dam on their home course. Ashleigh Johnson led all golfers with a final score of 45 for Reedsburg. Natalie Jens finished with a 53 for Beaver Dam. 

Girls swimming

River Valley/Richland Center 119, Portage 36

The Blackhawks won all 11 events against the host Warriors. Megan Nachreiner won the 20-meter individual medley and 100 backstroke and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Beverly Harper won 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. 

Girls tennis

DeForest 4, Sauk Prairie 3

The Norskies took each singles match and the Eagles won every doubles match. Kayla Hegarty took No. 4 singles 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 for DeForest and Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler won No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-0. 

Waunakee 9, Beaver Dam 1 

Of 10 singles matches, the host Warriors lost just one. Sara Sowinski won the No.1 match 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 while Jadyn Statz won the No.4 matchup 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3 for Waunakee. 

Baraboo 5, Portage 2

After splitting the four singles matches, the visiting Thunderbirds swept the doubles matches. Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie took the No. 1 doubles match 5-7, 6-0, 12-10.

Watertown 7, Reedsburg 0

The host Goslings swept all seven matches. Aubrey Schmultzer took the No.1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke took the No.3 doubles match 6-0, 6-1. 

Girls Volleyball 

Waterloo 3, Kaukauna 0

After a tough first set, the host Pirates handled the next two sets over the Galloping Ghosts. Brooke Mosher led the way for Waterloo with 13 kills, 17 assists and three blocks. 

Sauk Prairie 3, Watertown 0

The visiting Eagles toppled the Goslings on their home floor, winning in the first three sets. Aida Shadewald led Sauk Prairie in kils with 17, and Kaitlyn Brickl finished the night with 19 digs.  

Lakeside Lutheran 3, Baraboo 0

The visiting Warriors took control early, defeating the Thunderbirds in three sets 25-12, 25-12, 25-13. Kaylee Raymond finished the night with 20 assists for Lakeside Lutheran. 

Richland Center 3, River Valley 1

The visiting Blackhawks were unable to finish a comeback effort after stealing the second set against Richland Center. Katie Hahn ended the night with 16 kills, Brooke Anderson with 27 assists and Emily Esser with 23 digs. 

Madison Edgewood 3, Reedsburg 1

The Crusaders dropped the first set, but fought back to secure the next three, ultimately allowing no more than 17 points in the next three sets. Natalie Ring finished with 21 kills and Ella Foti ended the night with 44 assists.

Watertown Luther Prep 3, Kewaskum 0

The Phoenix enjoyed their second win of the season, 25-13, 25-23, 25-7. Grace Kieselhorst led Luther Prep in assists (11) and tied with Lauren Paulsen in digs (10). Sam Fisch finished with eight blocks. 

 

