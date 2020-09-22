Prep sports: Ava Vesperman wins again, Luther Prep freshmen place in top three

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ava Vesperman finished in first with a time of 20:57 on Tuesday night to lead Lake Mills to victory in a four team field at the Duck Pond Invitational. Brooke Fair placed second and Lauren Winslow placed fifth for the L-Cats, who totaled 37 points.

A pair of Watertown Luther Prep freshmen, Elliott Heiderich and Ezekiel Finkbeiner, came in second and third with times of 18:29 and 18:30 to propel Watertown Luther Prep to a second place team finish with 39 on the boys side. Lake Mills senior Quentin Saylor placed fifth in 19:26.

Boys soccer

Watertown Luther Prep 3, Kenosha Christian Life 1

In their first ever meeting, the host Phoenix earned a come from behind victory. A pair of goals in the 70th and 73rd minute gave Watertown Luther Prep the edge to come away with the win.

Watertown 3, Reedsburg 1

Backed by a pair of goals from Jacob Narkis, the visiting Goslings defeated the Beavers. Watertown dominated the matchup with 18 shots compared to just three from Reedsburg.