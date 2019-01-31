Thursday morning's brutally cold temperatures prompted high schools across the Wisconsin State Journal coverage area to postpone or cancel all varsity sporting events for the fourth consecutive day.
Athletic directors now face the task of arranging open dates for opponents, facilities and officials to make up the postponed events.
In wrestling and swimming, however, events had to be canceled altogether because conference meets are scheduled for this weekend, marking the end of the regular season.
The list of postponements, cancellations and reschedulings, as of 2 p.m. Thursday, as posted on official conference websites and communicated through school email and Twitter feeds:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Capitol South Conference
Belleville at Marshall, rescheduled to Feb. 18
Rock Valley Conference
Edgerton at Whitewater, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Friday
McFarland at Evansville, rescheduled to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 16
Jefferson at Walworth Big Foot, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 9
Non-conference
Mayville at Watertown Luther Prep, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Poynette at Wisconsin Dells, rescheduled to Feb. 18
Oconomowoc at Watertown, no rescheduling date set
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Badger North Conference
Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Friday
Mount Horeb at Baraboo, rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Reedsburg at DeForest, rescheduled to Feb. 4
Portage at Waunakee, no rescheduling date set
Badger South Conference
Stoughton at Monroe, rescheduled for 7:15 p.m. Saturday
Oregon at Milton, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 9
Fort Atkinson at Madison Edgewood, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Friday
Watertown at Monona Grove, no rescheduling date set
Big Eight Conference
Verona at Sun Prairie, rescheduled to Feb. 5
Madison La Follette at Janesville Craig, rescheduled to Feb. 6
Madison Memorial at Madison West, rescheduled to Feb. 6
Middleton at Beloit Memorial, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Janesville Parker at Madison East, rescheduled to Feb. 12
Capitol North Conference
Watertown Luther Prep at Lakeside Lutheran, rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday
Lake Mills at Lodi, rescheduled to 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Poynette at Columbus, rescheduled to 4 p.m. Feb. 9
Capitol South Conference
Wisconsin Heights at Belleville, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Friday
New Glarus at Waterloo, rescheduled to Feb. 14
Marshall at Cambridge, no rescheduling date set
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
River Valley at Dodgeville, rescheduled to Feb. 4
SWAL
Mineral Point at Southwestern, rescheduled to Feb. 9
Trailways South Conference
Madison Country Day at Palmyra-Eagle, rescheduled to Feb. 4
Orfordville Parkview at Deerfield, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at Williams Bay, rescheduled to Feb. 15
Trailways West Conference
Pardeeville at Montello, rescheduled to Feb. 11
Non-conference
Dodgeland at Johnson Creek, rescheduled to Feb. 16
BOYS HOCKEY
Badger North Conference
Reedsburg co-op vs. Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Ice Center, rescheduled to Feb. 5
Badger South Conference
Milton/Fort Atkinson vs. Monroe co-op at SLICE Center, Monroe, rescheduled to 1:45 p.m. Saturday
Big Eight Conference
Middleton vs. Janesville Craig/Parker at Janesville Ice Center, rescheduled to 4 p.m. Feb. 8
GIRLS HOCKEY
Badger Conference
Beloit Memorial co-op vs. Sun Prairie co-op at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, postponed; no rescheduling date set
GYMNASTICS
Badger Conference
Sauk Prairie at Reedsburg, no rescheduling date set
Big Eight Conference
Verona/Madison Edgewood vs. Madison West at Madison Memorial, rescheduled to Feb. 4
Madison Memorial at Middleton, rescheduled to Feb. 13
Janesville Parker vs. Sun Prairie at Prairie Phoenix Academy, no rescheduling date set
WRESTLING
Non-conference
Deerfield at Cambridge, canceled
Oakfield at Marshall, canceled
Watertown Luther Prep at Racine St. Catherine's, canceled
BOYS SWIMMING
Badger South Conference
Madison Edgewood at Milton, canceled
Non-conference
Beaver Dam Wayland/Beaver Dam at Berlin/Green Lake, canceled