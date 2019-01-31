Try 1 month for 99¢
Brutal cold weather moves in

A Pedestrian walks up Wisconsin Ave Wednesday morning. Bitter cold temperatures moved into the Madison area Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019 bring the temperatures to 20 below zero. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Thursday morning's brutally cold temperatures prompted high schools across the Wisconsin State Journal coverage area to postpone or cancel all varsity sporting events for the fourth consecutive day.

Athletic directors now face the task of arranging open dates for opponents, facilities and officials to make up the postponed events.

In wrestling and swimming, however, events had to be canceled altogether because conference meets are scheduled for this weekend, marking the end of the regular season.

The list of postponements, cancellations and reschedulings, as of 2 p.m. Thursday, as posted on official conference websites and communicated through school email and Twitter feeds:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Capitol South Conference

Belleville at Marshall, rescheduled to Feb. 18

Rock Valley Conference

Edgerton at Whitewater, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Friday

McFarland at Evansville, rescheduled to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 16

Jefferson at Walworth Big Foot, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 9

Non-conference

Mayville at Watertown Luther Prep, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Poynette at Wisconsin Dells, rescheduled to Feb. 18

Oconomowoc at Watertown, no rescheduling date set

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Badger North Conference

Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Friday

Mount Horeb at Baraboo, rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Reedsburg at DeForest, rescheduled to Feb. 4

Portage at Waunakee, no rescheduling date set

Badger South Conference

Stoughton at Monroe, rescheduled for 7:15 p.m. Saturday

Oregon at Milton, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Feb. 9

Fort Atkinson at Madison Edgewood, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Friday

Watertown at Monona Grove, no rescheduling date set

Big Eight Conference

Verona at Sun Prairie, rescheduled to Feb. 5

Madison La Follette at Janesville Craig, rescheduled to Feb. 6

Madison Memorial at Madison West, rescheduled to Feb. 6

Middleton at Beloit Memorial, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Janesville Parker at Madison East, rescheduled to Feb. 12

Capitol North Conference

Watertown Luther Prep at Lakeside Lutheran, rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday

Lake Mills at Lodi, rescheduled to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Poynette at Columbus, rescheduled to 4 p.m. Feb. 9

Capitol South Conference

Wisconsin Heights at Belleville, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Friday

New Glarus at Waterloo, rescheduled to Feb. 14

Marshall at Cambridge, no rescheduling date set

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

River Valley at Dodgeville, rescheduled to Feb. 4

SWAL

Mineral Point at Southwestern, rescheduled to Feb. 9

Trailways South Conference

Madison Country Day at Palmyra-Eagle, rescheduled to Feb. 4

Orfordville Parkview at Deerfield, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at Williams Bay, rescheduled to Feb. 15

Trailways West Conference

Pardeeville at Montello, rescheduled to Feb. 11

Non-conference

Dodgeland at Johnson Creek, rescheduled to Feb. 16

BOYS HOCKEY

Badger North Conference

Reedsburg co-op vs. Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Ice Center, rescheduled to Feb. 5

Badger South Conference

Milton/Fort Atkinson vs. Monroe co-op at SLICE Center, Monroe, rescheduled to 1:45 p.m. Saturday

Big Eight Conference

Middleton vs. Janesville Craig/Parker at Janesville Ice Center, rescheduled to 4 p.m. Feb. 8

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger Conference

Beloit Memorial co-op vs. Sun Prairie co-op at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, postponed; no rescheduling date set

GYMNASTICS

Badger Conference

Sauk Prairie at Reedsburg, no rescheduling date set

Big Eight Conference

Verona/Madison Edgewood vs. Madison West at Madison Memorial, rescheduled to Feb. 4

Madison Memorial at Middleton, rescheduled to Feb. 13

Janesville Parker vs. Sun Prairie at Prairie Phoenix Academy, no rescheduling date set

WRESTLING

Non-conference

Deerfield at Cambridge, canceled

Oakfield at Marshall, canceled

Watertown Luther Prep at Racine St. Catherine's, canceled

BOYS SWIMMING

Badger South Conference

Madison Edgewood at Milton, canceled

Non-conference

Beaver Dam Wayland/Beaver Dam at Berlin/Green Lake, canceled

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments