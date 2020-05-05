Prep sports: A few area school districts decide against paying spring sports coaches

“Since there are no spring sports taking place right now, there are no spring coaching salaries being paid,” Janesville Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper told the Gazette in an email.

Gasper added that even if coaches take the time to set up team Google Classrooms or otherwise assist spring student-athletes in managing workouts, “then it would be voluntary” and unpaid.

“Reedsburg Area High School is paying a prorated rate to spring coaches and activity advisors,” Reedsburg principal Rob Taylor wrote in an email. “This will be based on how much of their season had been in progress on April 17, when we began virtual school days and ended spring seasons. Obviously, some seasons hadn’t yet started, therefore those coaches won’t be paid.”

Beloit Memorial also will pay coaches a pro-rated amount, and Edgerton has not yet reached a decision.

As of noon Tuesday, the 12 Capitol Conference schools, McFarland, River Valley and Deerfield had not yet responded to a State Journal request for information on their coaching pay decisions. It appears at least some of these schools have not yet reached a final decision.

Summer contact off