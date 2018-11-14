Area prep student-athletes participated in ceremonies where they signed NCAA National Letters of Intent for Divisions I and II when the week-long fall signing period began Wednesday.
Other area student-athletes also demonstrated their commitments at the NCAA Division III and other levels during these signing celebrations.
Here is a list of commitments by school, as provided to the State Journal by area high schools as of Wednesday evening.
Beaver Dam: Tara Stauffacher, women’s basketball, University of Wisconsin; Paige Schumann, women’s basketball, Eastern Illinois; Aly Van Loo, women’s basketball, North Dakota. (Thursday)
DeForest: Sophee Mink, women’s volleyball, High Point University (North Carolina); Cammi Reimer, softball, Winona State (Minnesota)
Fort Atkinson: Autumn Congdon, softball, Georgetown University.
Lodi: Desmon Sachtjen, men’s swimming, University of Minnesota.
Madison Edgewood: Madeline Cruz, women’s soccer, University of Wisconsin; Andrew Newton, men’s crew, University of Wisconsin; Kaitlyn Barth, women’s swimming, University of Nebraska; Isabelle “Issy” Petersen, women’s swimming, Butler University; Jordyn Rothwell, women’s soccer, Creighton; Jack Clark, men’s crew, Stanford; Josie Ascione, women’s rowing, Holy Cross.
Madison West: Katrina Marty, women’s swimming, Arizona State University; Jaden Weiss, men’s swimming, Seattle University; Henry Miller, men’s swimming, University of Kentucky, Wes Jekel, men’s swimming, University of Wisconsin; Drake Baldwin, baseball, Missouri State; Molly Messner, women’s rowing, University of Wisconsin.
Marshall: Bailey Neuberger, women’s volleyball, Southern Illinois. (Sunday)
McFarland: Alexandra Moderski, women’s swimming, Missouri.
Mineral Point: Morgan James, softball, Viterbo University.
Middleton: Lily Welti, women’s volleyball, Saint Louis University; Makenna Licking, women’s swimming, Illinois State; Hannah Aegerter, women’s swimming, University of Illinois’ Caleb Easton, men’s cross country and track and field, Northern Arizona University; Andrew Martin, men’s swimming, Xavier; Emily Keebler, women’s swimming, Illinois State; Nathan Kapp, men’s lacrosse, Jacksonville University; Kevin Grelle, swimming and lacrosse, Rockhurst University (Missouri); Hannah Flottmeyer, women’s volleyball, UW-Eau Claire; Keller Frinzi, women’s volleyball, UW-La Crosse.
Monona Grove: McKenna Warnock, women’s basketball, University of Iowa: Ali Dorn, women’s track and field, University of Wisconsin: Sophie Wendt, women’s soccer, Southeastern Louisiana.
Monroe: Sydney Hilliard, women’s basketball, University of Wisconsin; Emily Benzschawel, women’s basketball, Lindenwood University (Missouri).
Mount Horeb: Grace Bennin, women’s swimming, University of Minnesota; Tyler Denu, baseball, Evansville; Grace Droessler, women’s soccer, Loyola (Ill.); Caroline Smith, women’s swimming, Western Illinois; Makyla Severson, women’s soccer, UW-Parkside.
Sauk Prairie: Adam Juran, baseball, Western Illinois.
Stoughton: Hunter Lewis, wrestling, North Carolina State.
Sun Prairie: Maddie Thompson, women’s cross country and track and field, Minnesota; Grace Hilber, women’s basketball, Lewis University (Illinois); Sabrina Reuter, women’s softball, MATC.
Watertown Luther Prep: Preston Borchardt, lacrosse, Lindenwood University (Missouri).
Verona: Meghan Anderson, softball, Northern State University; Molly McChesney, softball, Akron; Gabriella Gnewuch, women’s swimming, Grand Valley University; Will Tennison, men’s tennis, Marquette; Reagan Klawiter, baseball, Illinois State.
Waunakee: Reagan Hoopes, women’s cross country and track and field, Utah State; Alexandria Whyte, women’s rowing, Drake University; Maddie Farnsworth, women’s soccer, Butler University; Kiana Schmitt, women’s volleyball, Creighton; Nate Stevens, baseball, Arkansas; Sam Soulier, women’s golf, Minnesota-Mankato; Lexi Kaltenberg, women’s lacrosse, Carroll University; Savannah Philo, women’s soccer, University of Dubuque; Summer Schwenn, women’s volleyball, UW-La Crosse; Sean Murphy, men’s golf, UW-Eau Claire; Lexi Langendorf, women’s volleyball, Judson University (Illinois).
Wisconsin Dells: Katelyn Meister, women’s basketball, Michigan Tech.