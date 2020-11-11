 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep signing day/period list: Area athletes begin making their college decisions official
0 comments

Prep signing day/period list: Area athletes begin making their college decisions official

{{featured_button_text}}

So much has been different about 2020.

That will be true for this signing period beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 for the prep National Letter of Intent.

Schools in the area often held signing ceremonies, with gatherings of people – including families, friends, classmates, coaches and teachers – to celebrate their seniors making commitments to universities. Those still might take place, but those that do will likely be in a much smaller fashion and set up differently than in the past.

For example, Verona athletic director Joel Zimba said Verona scheduled a small signing day event at 4 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 11) for four students: Alyssa Bostley (softball, Creighton University); Jacob Kisting (baseball, Bradley University); Katie (Catherine) Pederson (softball, Bradley University); Ryan Taylor (baseball, University of Central Florida).

They will have 5 minutes to enter the fieldhouse with their immediate family, remain masked, take a picture in the fieldhouse and then exit the building, according to Zimba.

Verona has slotted enough time between each group to disinfect the station where photos are taken prior to the next family entering.

At Madison Edgewood, three of its six student-athletes who are committing planned to sign Wednesday – Maya Alberts (women’s soccer, St. John’s University, New York); Ally Cruz (women’s soccer, University of Wisconsin); and Sarah Lazar (women’s basketball, Saint Louis University).

Edgewood indicated there would be limited attendance and the ceremony was to be live streamed, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, on Facebook Live on the school’s page.

Another example was a Facebook Live stream on the Marshall girls basketball Facebook page of Laura Nickel signing with Northern Illinois for women’s basketball at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Anna Lutz signing with UW-Milwaukee for women’s basketball at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Among highlights for the area during the signing period will be a large contingent of players making official their commitments for baseball and women’s basketball.

Other girls basketball commitments included three Beaver Dam girls basketball players, including Maty Wilke, who selected the University of Wisconsin.

Also, twins Abby and Maddi Bremel of Madison West committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and plan to play women’s tennis.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY | AREA SIGNINGS

High school college decisions and commitments during the Prep National Letter of Intent signing period Nov. 11-18, 2020.

Commitments in this list were reported by schools or other sources and will be periodically updated as additional signings are reported.

National Letters of Intent are signed for NCAA Division I and Division II, but aren’t for Division III.

This list was updated at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

School athletic directors and coaches with updates (including photos) should email them to PrepZone@madison.com (or jmasson@madison.com). 

AREA SCHOOLS

COMMITMENTS BY SPORTS

Women’s sports

Women’s basketball

Naomi Breunig, Sauk Prairie, Winona State (Minnesota)

Katie Hildebrandt, McFarland, North Dakota State

Paige Hodgson, Beaver Dam, Northern Kentucky

Natalie Jens, Beaver Dam, Minnesota-Moorhead

Sarah Lazar, Madison Edgewood, Saint Louis University (Nov. 11)

Anna Lutz, Marshall, UW-Milwaukee

Teya Maas, Watertown, Bryant & Stratton College (Nov. 17)

Mia Morel, Madison Memorial, California Baptist (Madison Memorial typically does its recognition in the spring for all dates and commitment levels to be included)

Laura Nickel, Marshall, Northern Illinois

Maty Wilke, Beaver Dam, University of Wisconsin

Women’s golf

Sophie Denure, Portage, UW-La Crosse

Women’s soccer

Maya Alberts, Madison Edgewood, St. John’s University, New York (Nov. 11)

Giadi Bambi, Madison West, Grinnell College

Ally Cruz, Madison Edgewood, University of Wisconsin (Nov. 11)

Hailey Rothwell, Madison Edgewood, Creighton University

Softball

Alyssa Bostley, Verona, Creighton University

Katie (Catherine) Pederson, Verona, Bradley University

Nicole Schmitt, Madison Edgewood, University of Minnesota-Duluth

Women’s swimming

Natalie Schick, Madison West, Rutgers University

Bridget Sullivan, Madison West, UNLV

Women’s tennis

Abby Bremel, Madison West, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota)

Maddi Bremel, Madison West, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota)

Women’s volleyball

Haley Allen, Beaver Dam, University of Illinois-Springfield

Ella Foti, Madison Edgewood, Marquette University

Brooke Mosher, Waterloo, University of Illinois

Men’s sports

Baseball

Josh Caron, Sun Prairie, Nebraska

Justin Hausser, DeForest, UW-Milwaukee

Keagon Kaufmann, DeForest, UW-Milwaukee

Mason Kirchberg, DeForest, UW-Oshkosh

Jacob Kisting, Verona, Bradley University

Liam Moreno, Sun Prairie, Missouri State

Carson Shepard, Sun Prairie, Ohio University

Ryan Taylor, Verona, University of Central Florida

Aidan Williams, Middleton, Milwaukee Area Technical College 

Men’s basketball

Cade Meyer, Monroe, UW-Green Bay (virtual signing, next week)

Football (later signing date)

Gabe Finley, DeForest, Central College, Iowa

Trace Grundahl, DeForest, UW-Whitewater

Men's golf 

Jacob Beckman, Middleton, University of Wisconsin (UW reported) 

Lacrosse

Bennet Girten, DeForest, Lindenwood University

Region schools 

Baseball

Liam Stumpf, Mineral Point

COMMITMENTS BY SCHOOL

Beaver Dam

Haley Allen, women’s volleyball, University of Illinois-Springfield

Paige Hodgson, women’s basketball, Northern Kentucky

Natalie Jens, women’s basketball, Minnesota State-Moorhead

Maty Wilke, women’s basketball, University of Wisconsin

DeForest

Gabe Finley, football, Central College, Iowa

Bennet Girten, men’s lacrosse, Lindenwood University

Trace Grundahl, football, UW-Whitewater

Justin Hausser, baseball, UW-Milwaukee

Keagon Kaufmann, baseball, UW-Milwaukee

Mason Kirchberg, baseball, UW-Oshkosh

Madison Edgewood

Maya Alberts, women’s soccer, St. John’s University, New York (Nov. 11)

Ally Cruz, women’s soccer, University of Wisconsin (Nov. 11)

Ella Foti, women’s volleyball, Marquette University (signing later)

Sarah Lazar, women’s basketball, Saint Louis University (Nov. 11)

Hailey Rothwell, women’s soccer, Creighton University (signing later) 

Nicole Schmitt, softball, University of Minnesota-Duluth (signing later) 

Madison Memorial

Mia Morel, women’s basketball, California Baptist (Madison Memorial typically does its recognition in the spring for all dates and commitment levels to be included)

Madison West

Giadi Bambi, women’s soccer, Grinnell College, Iowa

Abby Bremel, women’s tennis, University of St. Thomas, Minnesota

Maddi Bremel, women’s tennis, University of St. Thomas, Minnesota

Natalie Schick, women’s swimming, Rutgers University

Bridget Sullivan, women’s swimming, UNLV

Marshall

Anna Lutz, women’s basketball, UW-Milwaukee

Laura Nickel, women’s basketball, Northern Illinois

McFarland

Katie Hildebrandt, women’s basketball, North Dakota State

Middleton (partial list, school plans to provide fuller list later) 

Jacob Beckman, men's golf, University of Wisconsin (UW reported) 

Aidan Williams, baseball, Milwaukee Area Technical College 

Monroe

Cade Meyer, men’s basketball, UW-Green Bay (virtual signing, next week)

Portage

Sophie Denure, women’s golf, UW-La Crosse

Sauk Prairie

Naomi Breunig, women’s basketball, Winona State (Minnesota)

Sun Prairie (partial list that was reported, full list being finalized by Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee)

Josh Caron, baseball, Nebraska

Liam Moreno, baseball, Missouri State

Carson Shepard, baseball, Ohio University

Verona

Alyssa Bostley, softball, Creighton University

Jacob Kisting, baseball, Bradley University

Katie (Catherine) Pederson, softball, Bradley University

Ryan Taylor, baseball, University of Central Florida

Waterloo

Brooke Mosher, women’s volleyball, University of Illinois

Watertown

Teya Maas, women’s basketball, Bryant & Stratton (Nov. 17)

Region schools 

Mineral Point

Liam Stumpf, baseball, Missouri State

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics