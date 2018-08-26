Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY... AS OF 4 AM CDT, THE CITY OF MADISON WEBSITE CONTINUES TO REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM. THIS IS CAUSING WATER BACKUPS IN THE SEWER SYSTEM. PORTIONS OF EAST JOHNSON, MAIN AND MIFFLIN STREETS REMAIN CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING, WHILE EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS INTERMITTENT CLOSURES. SEVERAL OTHER DOWNTOWN ROADS ALONG THE ISTHMUS HAVE WATER ON THEM OR ARE CLOSED. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. AN AREAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN MADISON THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND MAY BE EXTENDED INTO EARLY NEXT DUE TO THE PERSISTENT HIGH WATER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES AND THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. &&