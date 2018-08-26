Football
MADISON WEST 32, MADISON EAST 13
Madison West 20 0 0 12 — 32
Madison East 0 7 0 6 — 13
MW — Kelvin Opoku-Appoh 49 run (kick failed)
MW — Kelvin Opoku-Appoh 11 run (Kelvin Opoku-Appoh run)
MW — Kelvin Opoku-Appoh 95 run (run failed)
MEa — Dakari Clay 19 pass from Phillip Roh III (CJ Dean kick)
MW — Kelvin Opoku-Appoh 48 pass from (pass failed)
MEa — CJ Dean 4 pass from (pass failed)
MW — Tyshawn Mitchell 39 pass from William Gutknecht (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — MW 17, MEa 5. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — MW 52-379, MEa 30-19. Passing yards — MW 70, MEa 169. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — MW 3-4-1, MEa 9-24-2. Fumbles-lost — MW 2-2, MEa 1-1. Penalties-yards — MW 5-30, MEa 6-30.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: MW, Opoku-Appoh 12-263. MEa, Dean 7-19.
Passing: MW, Gutknecht 4-8-1-70, . MEa, Roh III 9-24-2-169, .
Receiving: MW, Mitchell 2-54. MEa, McCosky 5-112.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 41, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Janesville Parker 0 0 0 0 — 0
Janesville Craig 20 21 0 0 — 41
JC — Tressin Kussmaul 14 run (Mitchell Woelfle kick)
JC — Tressin Kussmaul 14 run (Mitchell Woelfle kick)
JC — Trevion Moore 9 run (kick failed)
JC — Tegan Christiansen 39 punt return
JC — Devin Alderson 19 run
JC — Tressin Kussmaul 51 run
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — JP 4, JC 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — JP 33-51, JC 36-292. Passing yards — JP 7, JC 22. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — JP 4-12-2, JC 1-2-0. Fumbles-lost — JP 2-2, JC 0-0. Penalties-yards — JP 2-15, JC 10-65.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: JP, Anderson 13-36. JC, Coulter 4-37.
Passing: JP, O’Leary 4-12-2-7, . JC, Coulter 1-2-0-22, .
Receiving: JP, Hartwig 2-4. JC, Jenson 1-22.
PLATTEVILLE 34, COLUMBUS 14
Columbus 7 7 0 0 — 14
Platteville 0 6 20 8 — 34
COL — Teagan Herschleb interception return (Kendall Minick kick)
COL — Jamal Hill 8 run (Kendall Minick kick)
PV — Jacob Niehaus 2 run (kick failed)
PV — Jacob Niehaus 26 pass from Tyler McClain (Tyler McClain run)
PV — Jacob Niehaus 10 pass from Tyler McClain (kick failed)
PV — AJ Barner 5 run (pass failed)
PV — John Goomey interception (Jacob Niehaus run)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — COL 12, PV 21. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — COL 43-271, PV 34-144. Passing yards — COL 5, PV 157. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — COL 2-12-1, PV 14-24-2. Fumbles-lost — COL 2-2, PV 1-0. Penalties-yards — COL 11-90, PV 12-120.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: COL, Hill 16-149. PV, Barner 15-103.
Passing: COL, Morris 2-12-1-5, . PV, McClain 12-21-0-132, .
Receiving: COL, Burbach 1-7. PV, Wein 4-57.
MCFARLAND 35, JEFFERSON 7
Jefferson 0 7 0 0 — 7
McFarland 0 0 7 28 — 35
JEF — Ben Sukow 17 pass from Christian Chesmore (David Rios kick)
MCF — Matthew Jostad 31 pass from Derek Schwarting (Carson Werwinski kick)
MCF — Tysen White 2 run (Carson Werwinski kick)
MCF — Jerimiah Price-Johnson 2 run (Carson Werwinski kick)
MCF — Jerimiah Price-Johnson 10 run (Carson Werwinski kick)
MCF — Owen Tran 15 run (Carson Werwinski kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — JEF 13, MCF 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — JEF 25-11, MCF 36-198. Passing yards — JEF 36, MCF 78. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — JEF 4-13-2, MCF 7-16-1. Fumbles-lost — JEF 1-1, MCF 4-2.
Girls volleyball
SUN PRAIRIE CARDINAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday’s results (second day)
First-place match
Watertown 2, Sun Prairie 0
Watertown 25 25
Sun Prairie 23 21
WATERTOWN (leaders): Kills – Stair 7. Blocks – Stas 1. Digs – Dettmann 8, Stair 8. Aces – Korducki 1, Westenberg 1, Dettmann 1. Assists – Schauer 20.
SUN PRAIRIE (leaders): Kills – McNabb 8. Blocks – Anderson 2.5. Digs – McNabb 7. Aces – Halbleib 2, Jensen 2. Assists – Halbleib 14.
Place results
First place – Watertown def. Sun Prairie 25-23, 25-21.
Third place – Luxemburg-Casco def. Hortonville 25-23, 26-24.
Fifth place – Beaver Dam def. Manitowoc 20-25, 25-14, 15-12.
Seventh place – Marshfield def. Madison Edgewood 25-15, 25-23.
Ninth place – De Pere def. DeForest 18-25, 25-14, 15-9.
Bracket play (all results)
Championship bracket
First round: Luxemburg-Casco def. Marshfield 25-20, 25-21; Wrightstown def. De Pere 25-21, 25-22; DeForest def. Waupun 25-15, 25-17; Madison Edgewood def. Beaver Dam 25-19, 25-22.
Second round: Luxemburg-Casco def. Manitowoc 27-25, 26-24; Sun Prairie def. Wrightstown 23-25, 25-7, 15-8; Watertown def. DeForest 25-15, 25-12; Hortonville def. Madison Edgewood 20-25, 25-15, 15-13.
Semifinals: Sun Prairie def. Luxemburg-Casco 25-21, 19-25, 15-12; Watertown def. Hortonville 25-10, 25-20.
Consolation bracket
Marshfield def. De Pere 25-18, 18-25, 15-12; Beaver Dam def. Waupun 25-20, 25-17; Manitowoc def. Wrightstown 25-16, 25-15; Madison Edgewood def. DeForest 25-22, 20-25, 15-7.
Beaver Dam def. Marshfield 25-12, 25-23; Manitowoc def. Madison Edgewood 25-18, 27-25.
JANESVILLE OPTIMIST INVITATIONAL
Gold Bracket
At Janesville Craig
Championship match: Janesville Craig def. Baraboo
Third place: Walworth Big Foot def. Markesan.
Fifth place: Madison Memorial def. Brodhead.
Seventh place: Tomah def. Janesville Parker, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10.
Semifinals: Baraboo def. Markesan, 25-20, 20-25, 15-8; Janesville Craig def. Walworth Big Foot, 24-26, 25-14, 15-6.
Consolation semifinals: Brodhead def. Tomah; Madison Memorial def. Janesville Parker, 25-13, 25-10.
Pool A standings: Janesville Craig 3-0; Baraboo 2-1; Janesville Parker 1-2; Tomah 0-3.
Pool B standings: Markesan 2-1; Walworth Big Foot 2-1; Brodhead 2-1; Madison Memorial 0-3.
Silver Bracket
At Janesville Parker
Final standings: Sauk Prairie 5-0; Edgerton 4-1; Elkhorn 3-2; Delavan-Darien 2-3; Cambridge 1-4; Portage 0-5.
BELLEVILLE INVITATIONAL
Championship: Oregon def. Belleville, 25-10, 25-22
Semifinal: Oregon def. Fennimore, 25-12, 25-13
Pool play: Oregon def. Poynette, 25-13, 25-19. Oregon def. Princeton/Green Lake, 25-14, 25-10. Oregon def. Palmyra Eagle, 25-12, 25-14.
OREGON (leaders for day): Kills – Wriedt 28. Digs – Konop 35. Blocks – Wriedt 6. Aces – Konop 15. Assists – Flanagan 65.
WILMOT INVITATIONAL
First-place match
Verona 2, Stoughton 1
Verona 25 22 15
Stoughton 19 25 10
VERONA (leaders): Kills — Kelley 7. Blocks — Hollar 3. Assists — Armstrong 13. Digs — Hust 9. Aces — Bobb 2.
Semifinal: Verona def. Wilmot, 25-17, 25-9.
Pool play: Verona def. Lake Geneva Badger, 25-13, 25-15. Verona def. Kenosha Christian Life, 25-13, 25-14. Verona def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 25-13, 25-14.
MONROE INVITATIONAL
New Glarus results: lost to Wisconsin Heights, 25-8, 25-14; lost to Mount Horeb, 25-13, 25-11; lost to Monroe, 25-20, 25-16; lost to Watertown Luther Prep, 25-5, 25-9.
Boys soccer
SUN PRAIRIE 5, OREGON 1
Sun Prairie 4 1 — 5
Oregon 0 1 — 1
First half: SP — Hagerman (Castillo), 6:48; Hagerman (Bah), 7:36; Hagerman (Kopotic), 27:31; Hagerman (Weddle), 31:17.
Second half: SP — Weddle (Hagerman), 60:02; O — Hendrickson, 75:12.
Saves: SP (Schere 5, Trout 4) 9, O (Duncan) 8.
VERONA 4, GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 0
Green Bay Notre Dame 0 0 — 0
Verona 3 1 — 4
First half: Popkewitz, 8:00; Luttinen (Popkewitz), 14:00; Popkewitz, 17:00.
Second half: Simonett (Luttinen), 54:00.
Saves: GBND (Zabriskie) 2, V (Hanson) 1.
MCFARLAND 1, MADISON EDGEWOOD 0
McFarland 0 1 — 1
Madison Edgewood 0 0 — 0
Second half: Sampson (Loss), 61:00.
Saves: MC (Schutt) 6, ME (S. O'Connor) 10.
BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 11, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Belleville/New Glarus 9 2 — 11
Janesville Parker 0 0 — 0
First half: Gentilli (Knoebl), 2:38; Gentilli, 3:08; Delorme, 12:03; Douma, 13:59; Knoebl (Jelle), 21:27; Jelle (Knoebl), 24:23; Delorme, 27:20; Douma (Leibundgut), 29:21; Douma (Lueschow), 33:03.
Second half: Gentilli (Nolden), 52:55; Nolden, 53:14.
Saves: B/NG (Posthuma) 1, JP (Naber) 4.
STOUGHTON 1, WAUWATOSA WEST 0
Wauwatosa West 0 0 — 0
Stoughton 0 1 — 1
Second half: Wright, 77:00 (penalty kick).
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 6, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 1
Martin Luther 1 0 — 1
Luther Prep 6 0 — 6
First half: WLP — Santos (Martin), 0:14; Heiman, 3:38; Martin (Mittelstadt), 21:56; GML — Meaux, 28:10; WLP — Kroll (Martin), 34:14; Martin (Lawrence), 39:19; Martin (Lawrence), 40:43.
WEST BEND WEST 9, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
West Bent West 6 3 — 9
Lakeside Lutheran 1 0 — 1
First half: WBW — Own Goal, 10:00; Tarbah, 26:00; Yerges (Damkot), 30:00; LL — Krenke (Stake), 30:00; WBW — Muller, 35:00; Muller, 36:00; S. Danaher (Muller), 38:00.
Second half: WBW — C. Danaher, 67:00 (penalty kick); C. Danaher, 71:00 (corner kick); S. Danaher, 78:00.
Saves: WBW (Millard) 1, LL (Bushie) 15.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, FOND DU LAC WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 3
Fond du Lac 2 1 — 3
Lakeside 2 2 — 4
First half: LL — Milbrath (corner kick), 4:00; Krenke (Lindert), 14:00; FWL — Schroeder (penalty kick), 27:00; Schmidt (Schroeder), 32:00.
Second half: LL — Korth (Krenke), 53:00; FWL — Schroeder (penalty kick), 57:00; LL — Lindert (Krenke), 67:00.
Saves: FWL (Narance) 5, LL (Bushie) 14.
MEQUON HOMESTEAD 3, MIDDLETON 0
Mequon Homestead 3 0 — 3
Middleton 0 0 — 0
First half: Bogli (Dee Arriba), 14:00; Bogli (Dee Arriba), 19:00; Grant (Boegel), 22:00.
Saves: MH (Buenz) 7, M (Scher) 7.
PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER 3, EVANSVILLE 2
Platteville/Lancaster 1 2 — 3
Evansville 2 0 — 2
First half: EV – Stencel, 5:01; EV – Scarpaci, 31:27; PL Reinicke, 41:00.
Second half: PL – Addie, 51:00; PL – Xiong, 89:57.
Saves: PL (Eggers) 18; EV (Huff) 12.
MADISON MEMORIAL 1, MOUNT HOREB 0
Mount Horeb 0 0 — 0
Madison Memorial 1 0 — 1
First half: MM – Hulsether-Brugge (Genskow), 7:23.
Cross country
GLENN HEROLD INVITATIONAL
At Watertown HS, 5,000 meters
BOYS
Team scores: Madison West 30; Verona 71; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 160; Stoughton 161; Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool 176; Watertown Luther Prep 179; Franklin 222; Oregon 228; Watertown 234; Wales Kettle Moraine 246; Waukesha South 270; Baraboo 283; Hartford 289; Milton 299; Fort Atkinson 402; Johnson Creek 514; Waterloo 535.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Nuenninghoff, MW, 17:24; 2, Reed, MW, 17:34; 3, Ford, V, 17:35; 4, Tome, F, 17:37; 5, George, WCM, 17:43; 6, Gary, MW, 17:47; 7, Kirsch, WS, 17:52; 8, Neitzel, V, 17:58; 9, DiMaggio, V, 17:58; 10, Kohn, MW, 18:00.
Madison West: 1, Nuenninghoff 17:24; 2, Reed 17:34; 6, Gary 17:47; 10, Kohl 18:00; 11, White 18:01. Verona: 3, Ford 17:35; 8, Neitzel 17:58; 9, DiMaggio 17:58; 22, Tuomi 18:43; 33, Manning 19:12. Stoughton: 24, Hanson 18:44; 28, Flint 18:58; 39, Kalagian 19:21; 40, Smith 19:22; 46, Albert 19:32. Watertown Luther Prep: 21, Sulzle 18:40; 27, Arndt 18:50; 32, Carroll 19:10; 60, Baumann 19:52; 67, Horn 20:02. Oregon: 34, Zelinski 19:13; 44, Ramos 19:29; 56, Sieren 19:47; 62, Bush 19:54; 78, Dieter 20:13. Watertown: 19, Engel 18:34; 38, Jensen 19:21; 49, Kitzhaber 19:39; Vana 20:12; 101, Radtke 20:50. Baraboo: 18, Exo 18:19; 65, Agren 19:59; 82, Statz 20:19; 92, Schmelzer 20:29; 100, Dunnett 20:49. Milton: 36, Woodcock 19:19; 72, Turk 20:07; 87, Travis Smith 20:25; 88, Trey Smith 20:25; 93, Harbrecht 20:29. Fort Atkinson: 47, Midtlien 19:33; 86, Mansavage 20:24; 116, Calvillo 21:13; 161, Pfeifer 22:00; 166, Theriault 22:05. Johnson Creek: 91, Gruss 20:28; 167, Ducklow 22:06; 232, Constable 23:33; 298, Bargans 25:31; 306, Christensen 25:43. Waterloo: 129, Springer 21:24; 169, Battenberg 22:06; 173, Tschanz 22:09; 278, Crave 25:02; 324, Sampo 26:46.
GIRLS
Team scores: Verona 50; Milton 108; Stoughton 114; Fort Atkinson 129; Watertown Luther Prep 133; Wales Kettle Moraine 142; Watertown 155; Baraboo 178; Hartford 221; Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool 263; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 285; Waterloo 320.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Haas, FA, 21:54; 2, Forman, Wloo, 21:58; 3, Constable, JC, 22:06; 4, Knueve, V, 22:06; 5, Owen, Sto, 22:08; 6, Craven, WKM, 22:12; 7, Stewart, Bar, 22:17; 8, Lovejoy, FA, 22:17; 9, Talabac, Mil, 22:22; 10, Wampfler, V, 22:29.
Verona: 4, Knueve 22:06; 10, Wampfler 22:29; 11, Remiker 22:30; 14, Hogan 22:52; 16, Petta 22:58. Milton: 9, Talabac 22:22; 20, Benson 23:02; 21, Henry 23:05; 22, Borgwardt 23:06; 43, Schabacker 24:35. Stoughton: 5, Owen 22:08; 19, Olstad 23:02; 28, Lawrence 23:22; 30, Schneider 23:27; 39, Wozniak 24:23. Fort Atkinson: 1, Haas 21:54; 8, Lovejoy 22:17; 41, Miller 24:31; 44, Bilau 24:36; 45, Zorn 24:36. Watertown Luther Prep: 12, Habben 22:34; 17, Buege 22:59; 24, Mensching 23:11; 29, Schroeder 23:27; 58, Butler 25:18. Watertown: 13, Wackett 22:52; 25, Smith 23:13; 26, Meyers 23:19; 47, Teska 24:42; 53, Olson 25:08. Baraboo: 7, Stewart 22:17; 34, DuBray 23:56; 38, Patten 24:16;
55, Moon 25:15; 56, Krayer 25:15. Waterloo: 2, Forman 21:58; 112, Battenberg 28:21; 129, Stonestreet 29:06; 178, Kawamura 33:20; 184, Smith 34:10.
JAMIE BLOCK CHALLENGE
BOYS
Overall team scores (combined times, top five runners): Green Bay Preble 1 hour, 29 minutes, 45 seconds; Sun Prairie 1:30.09; West Bend West 1:31:53; Neenah 1:31:56; Pewaukee 1:34:22; Sauk Prairie 1:34:45; West Bend East 1:35:48; Beaver Dam 1:38:12; Fond du Lac 1:39:28; Sheboygan South 1:40:47; Plymouth 1:43:44; Oshkosh North 1:47:54; Milwaukee St. Augustine 2:01:34; Mayville 2:07:56.
Grade 11-12 race, top 10 finishers: 1, Francis, Sun, 16:51; 2, Mohamed, GBP, 17:06; 3, Borley, GBP, 17:30; 4, Tess, Sun, 17:36; 5, Ferron, BD, 17:41; 6, Krause, Pew, 17:49; 7, Williams, WBE, 17:52; 8, Jimenez, Sun, 17:54; 9, Suelflow, WBW, 18:00; 10, Lemens, WBW, 18:11.
Grade 9-10 race, top 10 finishers: 1, Bauer, Nee, 17:22; 2, Litkey, GBP, 17:43; 3, Czarnecki, BD, 17:54; 4, Henderson, Nee, 18:04; 5, Brock, Pew, 18:05; 6, Helgeson, GBP, 18:22; 7, Stoll, Sun, 19:02; 8, Carpenter, Sun, 19:03; 9, Honzik, Nee, 19:26; 10, Quast, FdL, 19:33.
Green Bay Preble: Mohamed 17:06; Borley 17:30; Litkey 17:43; Helgeson 18:22; Balch 19:07. Sun Prairie: Francis 16:51; Tess 17:36; Jimenez 17:54; Teniente 18:49; Barber 19:01. Sauk Prairie: Haas 18:22; Wankerl 18:42; Desroches 18:49; Vande Hey 19:19; Beattie 19:35. Beaver Dam: Ferron 17:41; Czarnecki 17:54; Eggers 20:17; Kremsreiter 21:07; Kuhl 21:15.
GIRLS
Overall team times (combined times, top five runners): Sun Prairie 1 hour, 42 minutes, 48 seconds; Muskego 1:46:38; Pewaukee 1:49:13; Plymouth 1:51:52; Neenah 1:52:01; Fond du Lac 1:52:20; West Bend East 1:53:44; Beaver Dam 1:54:15; West Bend West 1:56:54; Green Bay Preble 1:57:24; Sheboygan South 2:02:24; Oshkosh North 2:02:33; Mayville 2:03:14; West Allis Hale 2:05:26; Sauk Prairie 2:05:51.
Grade 11-12 race, top 10 finishers: 1, Dushack, Sun, 19:57; 2, Goodmanson, Pew, 20:07; 3, Ray, Sun, 20:12; 4, Thompson, Sun, 20:32; 5, Helm, Mus, 20:38; 6, Hughes, FdL, 20:57; 7, Klostermann, WBE, 21:12; 8, Lane, GBP, 21:43; 9, Hodges, Sun, 21:53; 10, Fofana, Nee, 21:59.
Grade 9-10 race, top 10 finishers: 1, Kopotic, Sun, 20:15; 2, Collett, FdL, 20:42; 3, A. Oxborough, Mus, 21:17; 4, Felton, Mus, 21:24; 5, Jochims, Mus, 21:32; 6, M. Oxborough, Mus, 21:40; 7, Doerr, Mus, 21:40; Helm, Mus, 21:56; 9, Munson, Ply, 21:56; 10, Rabe, Ply, 21:57.
Sun Prairie: Dushack 19:57; Ray 20:12; Kopotic 20:15; Thompson 20:32; Hodges 21:53. Beaver Dam: Vega 21:59; Donaldson 22:47; Hallman 23:07; Gundert 23:10; Kuhl 23:14. Sauk Prairie: Doerre 23:20; Marquardt 24:47; Herbrand 25:41; Radl 25:44; Howard 26:22. At West Bend High School, 5,000 meters.
Girls golf
JOANIE O. MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
At River Run GC, Sparta, par 71
Team scores: Stevens Point 368; Onalaska 386; Tomah 396; Waukesha co-op 403; Osseo-Fairchild 404; Tomah B 411; Arcadia 423; Reedsburg 427; Wisconsin Dells 432; Black River Falls 438; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 449; Baraboo 457; Sparta 460; Holmen 474; La Crosse Aquinas 492; Wisconsin Rapids 502; Westby/Viroqua 561; Stanley-Boyd inc.
Top individuals: 1, Balduzzi, LCA, 81; 2 (tie), Hintz, StP, Hains, Arc, 86; 4, Moon, B, 89; 5, Adler, Tomah B, 90; 6, Ab. Nickel, StP, 92; 7, Al. Nickel, StP, 93; 8 (tie), Nguyen, On, Achenreiner, On, and Kittelson, O-F, 94.
Area team scoring
Reedsburg — An. Krieski 99, Korklewski 106; As. Krieski 109; Brunken 113. Wisconsin Dells — Alvarez 96, Walker 109, Anderson 112. Baraboo — Moon 89, Schlender 108, Burkhalter 127, Huebsch 133.
Girls tennis
MILW. DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 5, MADISON WEST 2
Singles: White, DSHA, def. M. Bremel, 6-1, 6-1; Schifano, DSHA, def. A. Bremel, 6-1, 6-1; Vap, DSHA, def. Oriel, 6-1, 6-2; Moews, DSHA, def. Friedman, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Goetz/Harrison, MW, def. Colon/Stangl, 7-6 (3), 6-2; Vadas/Knigge, MW, def. Mellows/Cyganiak, 7-5, 6-0; Dahm/Schraufnagel, DSHA, McCoy/Lund, 6-2, 7-5.
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 5, MADISON WEST 2
Singles: A. Bremel, MW, def. Panther, 6-0, 6-1; M. Bremel, MW, def. Froemming, 6-0, 6-1; Long, HA, def. Lund, 6-1, 7-5; Dambekaln, HA, def. Friedman, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Wang/Cady, HA, def. Goetz/Harrison, 6-1, 6-4; Tschurwald/Maginot, HA, def. Vadas/Knigge, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 16-14; With/Morgan, HA, def. McCoy/Becker, 6-0, 6-1.
WAUSAU WEST INVITATIONAL
Madison Memorial def. Marshfield, 7-0.
Madison Memorial def. Rhinelander, 7-0.
Madison Memorial def. Ashwaubenon, 7-0.
Girls swimming
NORSKI INVITATIONAL
At DeForest
Team scores: McFarland 86; DeForest 72; Fond du Lac 47; Sauk Prairie 46; Oregon/Belleville 28; Elkhorn 26.
200 medley relay – 1, McFarland (Freeman, Weaver, Landwehr, Moderski), 1:50.97; 2, DeForest, 1:56.67; 3, Sauk Prairie, 2:00.22. 200 freestyle – 1, Hargraves, DF, 2:01.31; 2, Sphatt, FDL, 2:02.21; 3, Nickels, MF, 2:06.66. 200 individual medley – 1, Willis, DF, 2:13.89; 2, Landwehr, MF, 2:20.11; 3, Jones, FDL, 2:21.31. 50 freestyle – 1, Moderski, MF, 23.51; 2, Boehning, DF, 25.94; 3, Manak, E, 26.07. 100 butterfly – 1, Hargraves, DF, 1:00.93; 2, Jones, FDL, 1:05.88; 3, Williams, SP, 1:06.39. 100 freestyle – 1, Moderski, MF, 52.06; 2, Oosterhof, DF, 57.47; 3, Manak, E, 59.36. 500 freestyle – 1, Sphatt, FDL, 5:30.01; 2, Matson, DF, 5:28.65; 3, Johnson, MF, 5:43.55. 200 freestyle relay – 1, McFarland (Nickles, Weaver, Johnson, Schoenbrodt), 1:45.74; 2, Fond du Lac, 1:47.83; 3, Sauk Prairie, 1:49.23. 100 backstroke – Freeman, MF, 58.36; 2, Willis, DF, 1:02.34; 3, Miller, SP, 1:05.89. 100 breaststroke – 1, Weaver, MF, 1:10.88; 2, Martin, DF, 1:14.01; 3, Brickl, SP, 1:15.52. 400 freestyle relay – 1, McFarland (Nickels, Freeman, Landwehr, Moderski), 3:43.28; 2, DeForest, 3:49.28; 3, Fond du Lac, 3:53.49
EAU CLAIRE RELAYS
At Eau Claire Memorial
Top team scores: Madison Memorial 400, Minnetonka (Minn) 380, Wayzata (Minn.) 364, Hudson 246, Eau Claire Memorial 226.
Winners and top area finishers
200 medley relay – 1, Wayzata, 1:51.21; 2, Madison Memorial, 1:51.72. 800 freestyle relay – 1, Madison Memorial (Golden, DeFever, McKeon, Anderson), 7:59.90; 2, Minnetonka, 8:12.22; 3, Robbinsdale Armstrong (Minn.), 8:29.02. 400 medley relay – 1, Minnetonka, 4:10.67; 2, Wayzata, 4:10.82; 3, Madison Memorial, 4:21.57. 400 freestyle relay – 1, Minnetonka, 3:47.73; 2, Madison Memorial, 3:50.27; 3, Wayzata, 3:50.40. 400 medley relay – 1, Madison Memorial (DeFever, K. Bissen, Schmitz, Spielman), 4:05.10; 2, Minnetonka, 4:14.31; 3, Minneapolis South/Southwest (Minn.), 4:22.78. 200 freestyle relay – 1, Madison Memorial (M. Bissen, House, McKeon, Sheridan), 1:42.03; 2, Minnetonka, 1:43.60; 3, Wayzata, 1:47.25. 3x100 butterfly relay – 1, Minnetonka, 3:03.49; 2, Madison Memorial, 3:07.94; 3, Minneapolis South/Southwest, 3:08.01. 850 freestyle relay – 1, Minnetonka, 8:36.22; 2, Madison Memorial, 8:47.29; 3, Wayzata, 9:05.54. 3x100 backstroke relay – 1, Minnetonka, 2:58.72; 2, Madison Memorial 3:03.38; 3, Wayzata, 3:03.82. 100 freestyle relay – 1, Madison Memorial (Bloomer, Sheridan, M. Bissen, House), 49.50; 2, Minneapolis South/Southwest, 49.83; 3, Minnetonka, 50.51. 3x100 breaststroke relay – 1, Madison Memorial (K. Bissen, McMahon, Schmitz), 3:31.95; 2, Minnetonka, 3:33.77; 3, Wayzata, 3:34.61. 400 freestyle relay – 1, Minnetonka, 3:38.94; 2, Madison Memorial, 3:39.52; 3, Wayzata, 3:46.83.