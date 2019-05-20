Schedule of area events for Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
(Subject to change due to weather)
WIAA BOYS GOLF
WIAA REGIONALS
(Note: The top four teams qualify for sectional play, along with the top four individuals who are not members of a qualifying team).
Division 1
DeForest regional (Lake Windsor CC, Windsor, 9 a.m.): DeForest, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Monona Grove, Oregon, Portage, Stoughton, Sun Prairie.
Lake Geneva Badger regional (Hawk’s View GC, Lake Geneva, 9 a.m.): Beloit Memorial, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Lake Geneva Badger, Milton, Mukwonago.
Sussex Hamilton regional (Fairways of Woodside Golf Club, Sussex, 9 a.m.): Beaver Dam, Hartford, Hartland Arrowhead, Slinger, Sussex Hamilton, Watertown, West Bend East, West Bend West.
Tomah regional (Hiawatha GC, Tomah; 9 a.m.): Holmen, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Onalaska, Reedsburg, Sparta, Tomah, Wisconsin Rapids.
Waunakee regional (Cherokee CC, Madison, 9 a.m.): Baraboo, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Sauk Prairie, Verona, Waunakee.
Division 2
Adams-Friendship regional (Northern Bay Resort, Arkdale, 9 a.m.): Adams-Friendship, Columbus, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells.
Kewaskum regional (Kettle Hills GC, Richfield, 9 a.m.): Brown Deer, Delafield St. John’s NW, Grafton, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kewaskum, Lomira, Mayville, University School of Milwaukee Watertown Luther Prep.
River Valley regional (at House on the Rock GC, Spring Green, 9 a.m.): Cuba City co-op, Dodgeville, Mauston, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley, Viroqua, West Salem, Westby.
Walworth Big Foot regional (Highlands Course, Grand Geneva, Lake Geneva, 9 a.m.): Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, Delavan-Darien, Edgerton, Evansville, Monroe, Monticello/Belleville, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater.
Division 3
Mineral Point regional (At Dodge-Point CC, Mineral Point, 9 a.m.): Argyle/Pecatonica, Barneveld, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster, Mineral Point, New Glarus, Wonewoc-Center/Hillsboro.
WIAA BOYS TENNIS
WIAA SUBSECTIONALS
(Note: Singles players and doubles pairs who reach the semifinals in Flight 1 advance to sectional play, along with those who reach the finals in Flights 2, 3 and 4).
Division 1
Sun Prairie subsectional (Sun Prairie High School, 9 a.m.): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Reedsburg, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Waunakee.
WIAA SOFTBALL
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Division 1
Verona sectional
Madison Memorial vs Baraboo at Pierce Park, Baraboo, 5 p.m.
Madison West vs. Onalaska at Jaycee Park, Onalaska, 5 p.m.
Monona Grove vs. Middleton at Firefighters Park, Middleton, 5 p.m.
Tomah at Waunakee, 5 p.m.
Lake Geneva Badger sectional
Janesville Craig at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.
Stoughton vs. Beloit Memorial at Beloit College, 4:30 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Westosha Central, 5 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Oregon, 5 p.m.
Hartford sectional
Neenah vs. Watertown at Brandt-Quirk Park, Watertown, 5 p.m.
Beaver Dam vs. Hartford at Lincoln Park, Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Division 2
Evansville sectional
Sauk Prairie at Portage
Mount Horeb at Evansville
Lodi vs. McFarland at Waubesa Intermediate School, McFarland
Reedsburg vs. Madison Edgewood at Goodman Park, 4:30 p.m.
Beloit Turner at Monroe, 5 p.m.
East Troy at Jefferson
Division 3
Brodhead sectional
Westby vs. Dodgeville at Wilson Park, Dodgeville
Platteville at River Valley
Brodhead at Poynette
Clinton at Belleville
Columbus at Lakeside Lutheran
Marshall at Lake Mills
Mayville sectional
Wisconsin Dells at Lomira, 5 p.m.
Division 4
Mineral Point sectional
Benton/Shullsburg at Wisconsin Heights
Racine Lutheran at Deerfield, 5 p.m.
Cambridge at Orfordville Parkview
Waterloo at Johnson Creek
Markesan sectional
Pardeeville vs. Stevens Point Pacelli at Woyak Park, Plover, 5 p.m.
Division 5
Belmont sectional
Barneveld at Belmont, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Badger North Conference
Mount Horeb at Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.
Badger South Conference
Monona Grove vs. Fort Atkinson at Jones Park, 5 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Parker vs. Beloit Memorial at Telfer Park, Beloit, 5 p.m.
Madison East vs. Verona at Stampfl Field, 5 p.m.
Madison Memorial vs. Janesville Craig at Riverside Park, Janesville, 5 p.m.
Middleton vs. Madison La Follette at Warner Park, 5 p.m.
Sun Prairie vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 5 p.m.
Non-conference
Jefferson vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Infinity Fields, Waukesha, 5 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Mauston vs. Baraboo at Mary Rountree Evans Field, Baraboo, 5 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle at Pardeeville, 5 p.m.
Potosi/Cassville at Mineral Point, 4:30 p.m.
Waterford vs. Fort Atkinson at Jones Park, Fort Atkinson, 5 p.m.
Watertown at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Capitol Conference
Wisconsin Heights at Belleville/New Glarus at Belleville, 5 p.m.
Non-conference
Sun Prairie at DeForest, 6:30 p.m.
Deerfield/Cambridge at Watertown Luther Prep, 6:45 p.m.
Reedsburg at Dodgeville, 6:45 p.m.
Baraboo at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Verona at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Waterford at Milton, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.