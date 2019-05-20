Try 3 months for $3

Schedule of area events for Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

(Subject to change due to weather)

WIAA BOYS GOLF

WIAA REGIONALS

(Note: The top four teams qualify for sectional play, along with the top four individuals who are not members of a qualifying team).

Division 1

DeForest regional (Lake Windsor CC, Windsor, 9 a.m.): DeForest, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Monona Grove, Oregon, Portage, Stoughton, Sun Prairie.

Lake Geneva Badger regional (Hawk’s View GC, Lake Geneva, 9 a.m.): Beloit Memorial, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Lake Geneva Badger, Milton, Mukwonago.

Sussex Hamilton regional (Fairways of Woodside Golf Club, Sussex, 9 a.m.): Beaver Dam, Hartford, Hartland Arrowhead, Slinger, Sussex Hamilton, Watertown, West Bend East, West Bend West.

Tomah regional (Hiawatha GC, Tomah; 9 a.m.): Holmen, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Onalaska, Reedsburg, Sparta, Tomah, Wisconsin Rapids.

Waunakee regional (Cherokee CC, Madison, 9 a.m.): Baraboo, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Sauk Prairie, Verona, Waunakee.

Division 2

Adams-Friendship regional (Northern Bay Resort, Arkdale, 9 a.m.): Adams-Friendship, Columbus, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells.

Kewaskum regional (Kettle Hills GC, Richfield, 9 a.m.): Brown Deer, Delafield St. John’s NW, Grafton, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kewaskum, Lomira, Mayville, University School of Milwaukee Watertown Luther Prep.

River Valley regional (at House on the Rock GC, Spring Green, 9 a.m.): Cuba City co-op, Dodgeville, Mauston, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley, Viroqua, West Salem, Westby.

Walworth Big Foot regional (Highlands Course, Grand Geneva, Lake Geneva, 9 a.m.): Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, Delavan-Darien, Edgerton, Evansville, Monroe, Monticello/Belleville, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater.

Division 3

Mineral Point regional (At Dodge-Point CC, Mineral Point, 9 a.m.): Argyle/Pecatonica, Barneveld, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster, Mineral Point, New Glarus, Wonewoc-Center/Hillsboro.

WIAA BOYS TENNIS

WIAA SUBSECTIONALS

(Note: Singles players and doubles pairs who reach the semifinals in Flight 1 advance to sectional play, along with those who reach the finals in Flights 2, 3 and 4).

Division 1

Sun Prairie subsectional (Sun Prairie High School, 9 a.m.): Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Reedsburg, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Waunakee.

WIAA SOFTBALL

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Division 1

Verona sectional

Madison Memorial vs Baraboo at Pierce Park, Baraboo, 5 p.m.

Madison West vs. Onalaska at Jaycee Park, Onalaska, 5 p.m.

Monona Grove vs. Middleton at Firefighters Park, Middleton, 5 p.m.

Tomah at Waunakee, 5 p.m.

Lake Geneva Badger sectional

Janesville Craig at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.

Stoughton vs. Beloit Memorial at Beloit College, 4:30 p.m.

Madison La Follette at Westosha Central, 5 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Wilmot, 4:30 p.m.

Janesville Parker at Oregon, 5 p.m.

Hartford sectional

Neenah vs. Watertown at Brandt-Quirk Park, Watertown, 5 p.m.

Beaver Dam vs. Hartford at Lincoln Park, Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Division 2

Evansville sectional

Sauk Prairie at Portage

Mount Horeb at Evansville

Lodi vs. McFarland at Waubesa Intermediate School, McFarland

Reedsburg vs. Madison Edgewood at Goodman Park, 4:30 p.m.

Beloit Turner at Monroe, 5 p.m.

East Troy at Jefferson

Division 3

Brodhead sectional

Westby vs. Dodgeville at Wilson Park, Dodgeville

Platteville at River Valley

Brodhead at Poynette

Clinton at Belleville

Columbus at Lakeside Lutheran

Marshall at Lake Mills

Mayville sectional

Wisconsin Dells at Lomira, 5 p.m.

Division 4

Mineral Point sectional

Benton/Shullsburg at Wisconsin Heights

Racine Lutheran at Deerfield, 5 p.m.

Cambridge at Orfordville Parkview

Waterloo at Johnson Creek

Markesan sectional

Pardeeville vs. Stevens Point Pacelli at Woyak Park, Plover, 5 p.m.

Division 5

Belmont sectional

Barneveld at Belmont, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Badger North Conference

Mount Horeb at Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.

Badger South Conference

Monona Grove vs. Fort Atkinson at Jones Park, 5 p.m.

Big Eight Conference

Janesville Parker vs. Beloit Memorial at Telfer Park, Beloit, 5 p.m.

Madison East vs. Verona at Stampfl Field, 5 p.m.

Madison Memorial vs. Janesville Craig at Riverside Park, Janesville, 5 p.m.

Middleton vs. Madison La Follette at Warner Park, 5 p.m.

Sun Prairie vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 5 p.m.

Non-conference

Jefferson vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Infinity Fields, Waukesha, 5 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Lakeside Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Mauston vs. Baraboo at Mary Rountree Evans Field, Baraboo, 5 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle at Pardeeville, 5 p.m.

Potosi/Cassville at Mineral Point, 4:30 p.m.

Waterford vs. Fort Atkinson at Jones Park, Fort Atkinson, 5 p.m.

Watertown at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Capitol Conference

Wisconsin Heights at Belleville/New Glarus at Belleville, 5 p.m.

Non-conference

Sun Prairie at DeForest, 6:30 p.m.

Deerfield/Cambridge at Watertown Luther Prep, 6:45 p.m.

Reedsburg at Dodgeville, 6:45 p.m.

Baraboo at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.

McFarland at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.

Verona at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Waterford at Milton, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m.

