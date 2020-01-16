Prep roundup: Youth brigade leads Milton to high-scoring win over Monroe

Milton’s youth brigade delivered in big numbers Thursday night to shake up the Badger South Conference boys basketball race.
Sophomore Jack Campion scored 39 points and junior Samuel Burdette added 26 to lead the Red Hawks to a 97-84 victory over host Monroe in a hard-charging battle.
The loss drops Monroe (9-2, 5-1 Badger South) into a tie (in the loss column) with Stoughton for the league lead.
Sophomore Carson Leuzinger scored 24 points and Cade Meyer added 21 to lead four Monroe double-digit scorers. Milton made 11 baskets from 3-point range, with Campion and Burdette making four each.
Stoughton 53, Monona Grove 42
Cael McGee scored 25 points and Adam Hobson posted 23 and the two guards combined to score 30 of Stoughton's 32 second-half points as the Vikings (10-2, 6-1 Badger South) beat the host Silver Eagles (4-7, 4-3). Stoughton broke open a two-point halftime lead with a 9-0 run to open the second half.
Oregon 69, Fort Atkinson 25
The visiting Panthers (4-7, 2-5 Badger South) applied defensive pressure early to take a 40-7 halftime lead and cruised past the host Blackhawks (1-9, 0-7). Erik Victorson scored 26 points for Oregon, going 6-for-6 from 3-point range.
Madison Edgewood 62, Watertown 52
Michael Regnier scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Crusaders (5-7, 3-4) past the Goslings (6-6, 3-3). Cade Oiler and Kory Stas scored 12 points each for Watertown.
Waunakee 60, Reedsburg 45
The visiting Warriors (10-2, 6-1 Badger North) took control in a first-place battle with the Beavers (10-2, 5-2).
Beaver Dam 85, Baraboo 48
Nate Abel scored 28 points and Ty Bunkoske added 19 as the Golden Beavers (4-8, 2-5 Badger North) powered past the Thunderbirds (3-10, 0-7). Beaver Dam took a 40-20 halftime lead. Calvin Peterson scored 17 points and Max Koenig 16 for Baraboo.
DeForest 63, Mount Horeb 45
The trio of Max Weisbrod, Deven Magli and Brody Hartig led the fifth-ranked Norskies (9-2, 6-1 Badger North) over the Vikings (5-6, 4-3). Weisbrod had 13 points and Magli and Hartig each had 12. Ray Woller tallied 12 points for Mount Horeb.
Sauk Prairie 56, Portage 32
The visiting Eagles (5-6, 4-3 Badger North) held the host Warriors (2-10, 1-6) to 11 points in the second half. Taylor Spray scored 23 points for Sauk Prairie.
Sun Prairie 68, Middleton 59
Sylvester Ware scored 18 points and Delaware Hale added 15 as Sun Prairie (9-1, 7-1 Big Eight) built a first-half lead and never relinquished it for a home victory over Middleton (4-5, 3-4). Cole Deptula and Parker Van Buren led Middleton with 17 points apiece.
Madison Memorial 81,
Janesville Parker 56
Kole Kerkhoff scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures as the Spartans (7-3, 3-3 Big Eight) took a 29-point halftime lead against the host Vikings (2-9, 1-7). Braxton Conners paced Parker with 13 points.
Madison West 68, Janesville Craig 67
Dayne Armwald scored 31 points to lead the host Regents (5-6, 3-4 Big Eight) over the Cougars (6-5, 4-4). Jerome Jacobs, Elliott Berry and Fletcher McGrath also scored in double-figures for Madison West. Caleb Scoville scored 22 for Craig.
Beloit Memorial 71, Verona 55
Azeez Ganiyu scored 14 points and Kobe Chandler had 13 to lead the visiting Purple Knights (1-7, 1-6 Big Eight) past the Wildcats (2-9, 2-6). Haakon Anderson scored 14 points for Verona.
Columbus 46, Lakeside Lutheran 32
The visiting Cardinals (6-4, 1-0 Capitol North Conference) held the Warriors (6-5, 0-1) to 12 second-half points to open conference play with a win. Ben Emler scored 16 points for the winners. Collin Schultz had 10 for Lakeside.
Lodi 59, Poynette 36
The Blue Devils (8-3, 1-0 Capitol North) handled the host Pumas (4-6, 0-1) as they took cpmtrp; in the first half. Jack Persike had 18 points to lead Lodi and Cayden Coddington added 13. Kelby Petersen scored 11 for Poynette.
Lake Mills 65, Watertown Luther Prep 48
The 10th-ranked L-Cats (11-1, 1-0 Capitol North) used a 37-28 run in the second half to pull away from the host Phoenix (1-6, 0-1). Charlie Bender led Lake Mills with 24 points. Adam Moen added 18. Nate DeGalley led Luther Prep with 20 points.
Marshall 60, Belleville 36
The Cardinals (8-3, 1-0 Capitol South Conference) upended the Wildcats (6-3, 0-1) behind 10 3-point baskets. Cole Denniston led Marshall with five 3-pointers and 17 points. Trevor Syse had 13 points to lead Belleville.
Cambridge 61, Waterloo 56
Trey Colts and Jack Nikolay scored 18 points apiece to lead the visiting Blue Jays (3-6, 1-0 Capitol South) past the Pirates (3-5, 0-1). Waterloo got 17 points from Chase Bostwick.
New Glarus 64, Wisconsin Heights 55
The visiting Glarner Knights (4-5, 1-0 Capitol South Conference) made 21 free throws in a victory over the host Vanguards (4-5, 0-1). Nathan Steiff went 12-for-12 from the line and led New Glarus with 23 points, and Mason Martinson added 20. Lathan Parman led Heights with 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
McFarland 83, Brodhead 58
Blake Kes scored 23 points as the Spartans (7-3, 5-2 Rock Valley) downed the visiting Cardinals (4-6, 2-5). Jackson Werwinski had 16 points for McFarland.
River Valley 65, Lancaster 57
You have free articles remaining.
The host Blackhawks (6-3, 4-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) outlasted the Flying Arrows (5-4, 2-2) with 20 points from Josh Maier. Lancaster dominated the contest from deep with 11 team 3-pointers. Dawson Bowen added 22 points.
Johnson Creek 71, Madison Country Day 25
The Blue Jays (4-7, 2-3 Trailways South Conference) pummeled the Prairie Hawks (0-11, 0-5), opening the game with a 46-11 run. Alex Garza led Johnson Creek with 19 points and Logan Sullivan added 12. Colin Young led Country Day with 13 points.
Williams Bay 75, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 55
The Bulldogs (5-7, 4-2 Trailways South) leaned on a balanced scoring attack to pull away from the Challengers (2-7, 1-4). Ephraim Luangkhamdeng and Caleb Gerry each had 11 points for Abundant Life.
Palmyra-Eagle 59, Deerfield 54 (ot)
The Panthers (9-0, 5-0 Trailways South) needed extra time to knock off the visiting Demons (5-7, 3-2). Aiden Calderon led Palmyra-Eagle with 20 points, and Cameron Joyner scored seven of his 16 points in overtime. Tyler Haak carried Deerfield with 22 points as he went a perfect 6-for-6 from the line.
Boys hockey
Baraboo/Portage 2, DeForest co-op 1
Campbell Koseor broke a tie with his second goal 9 minutes, 15 seconds into the third period to give the Thunderbirds (9-6-0, 2-3-0 Badger North Conference) a victory over the Norskies (4-12-0, 0-6-0). Bryce Jacobsen scored for DeForest.
Sauk Prairie co-op 3, Reedsburg co-op 2
Camden Desroches broke a tie with his second goal late in the second period, and his Eagles (9-2-0, 4-2-0 Badger North) held on to beat the host Cheavers (6-9-1, 2-4-0). Jordan O’Connor had 12 saves for Sauk Prairie.
Middleton 5, Janesville Craig/Parker 4 (ot)
Joseph O’Reilly scored the winning goal on an assist from Jake Pavelski in overtime to lift the host Cardinals (9-7-0, 6-3-0) over the Bluebirds (6-9-0, 4-5-0).
Monroe co-op 4, Beloit Memorial co-op 1
The visiting Cheesemakers (13-3-0) got two goals from Hayden Roth and two assists from Payton Stauffacher in a victory over the Purple Knights (2-11-0).
Wrestling
Sauk Prairie 55, Mount Horeb 18
The Eagles (2-3) handled the visiting Vikings (0-4) with six pins. Sauk Prairie earned points in the final four events to close out the dual emphatically.
Fort Atkinson 35, Watertown 29
The Blackhawks (2-3) edged out the Goslings (0-5) as they earned pins in three of the first four events. Watertown’s Brian Kronquist at 160 pinned Ryan Heidel to tie the dual at 29, but a forfeit at 170 gave Fort Atkinson the victory.
Janesville Craig 58, Madison Memorial 19
The visiting Cougars (5-0) remained undefeated in conference play with a drubbing of the Spartans (2-2). Craig won seven events in a row in the middle of the dual and finished with six pins. Kaden Reetz at 160 and Benny Gustafson at 182 earned pins for Memorial.
Lancaster 60, River Valley 9
The host Flying Arrows (3-1) handled the visiting Blackhawks (1-3) with five pins. Keeghan Kjos and Cole White were the only two wrestlers to earn points for River Valley.
Deerfield 36, Dodgeland 30
The host Demons edged out the Trojans with a late charge to overcome a small deficit. Nicholas and Jack McDonough earned a decision and a pin, respectively to win the conference dual.
Whitewater 60, Beloit Memorial 21
The Whippets ran away with a non-conference dual with three early pins and three forfeits from the Purple Knights. Beloit got pins from Tyler Sireci at 195, Jaime Flores at 220 and Miles Martin at 285.
Stoughton 57, Lodi 12
The visiting Vikings dominated the Blue Devils in a non-conference dual. Stoughton earned points in 12 of the 14 events. Owen Breunig at 113 and Sawyer Helmbrecht at 170 were the only point scorers for Lodi as each registered a pin.
Marshall 72, Watertown Luther Prep 3
The Cardinals got 12 pins to handle the Phoenix. Tyler Petersen and Dylan Horstmeyer each pinned thier opponents in 21 seconds.
Boys swimming
Elkhorn triple dual
Lucas Koepke anchored Elkhorn’s winning 200 medley relay (1:59.93) and grabbed individual victories in the 50 freestyle (:24.14) and 100 freestyle (:54.72) as the Elks beat Fort Atkinson, 138-32, and Waukesha West/Mukwonago, 99-71. West also beat Fort Atkinson, 133-37.
Gymnastics
Madison Memorial 133.025, Janesville Parker 121.95
Sophomore Alexa Schaefer won the all-around with 33.325 points, and senior Tea Hellen won vaulting (9.025) and floor exercise (8.75) to lead the Spartans past the visiting Vikings. Schaefer also won the balance beam (8.775), and sophomore Sophie O’Keefe won on uneven bars (8.5).
Middleton 134.525, Verona 131.150
Taylor Engelkes won the balance beam and floor events for Middleton. She scored 9.00 on the floor exercise and scored 8.950 on the balance beam.
Sun Prairie 128.75, Janesville Craig 126.95
Amelia McDermott won the all-around (34.25), along with the balance beam (9.0) and floor exercise (8.9), to lead the visiting Cardinals past the Cougars.