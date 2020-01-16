Prep roundup: Youth brigade leads Milton to high-scoring win over Monroe

The Eagles (2-3) handled the visiting Vikings (0-4) with six pins. Sauk Prairie earned points in the final four events to close out the dual emphatically.

Fort Atkinson 35, Watertown 29

The Blackhawks (2-3) edged out the Goslings (0-5) as they earned pins in three of the first four events. Watertown’s Brian Kronquist at 160 pinned Ryan Heidel to tie the dual at 29, but a forfeit at 170 gave Fort Atkinson the victory.

Janesville Craig 58, Madison Memorial 19

The visiting Cougars (5-0) remained undefeated in conference play with a drubbing of the Spartans (2-2). Craig won seven events in a row in the middle of the dual and finished with six pins. Kaden Reetz at 160 and Benny Gustafson at 182 earned pins for Memorial.

Lancaster 60, River Valley 9

The host Flying Arrows (3-1) handled the visiting Blackhawks (1-3) with five pins. Keeghan Kjos and Cole White were the only two wrestlers to earn points for River Valley.