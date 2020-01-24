Prep roundup: Yacouba Traore leads second-half surge, Memorial boys upset Sun Prairie
PREP SPORTS

Yacouba Traore led a second-half surge that carried the host Madison Memorial boys basketball team to a 73-64 upset over state fifth-ranked Sun Prairie in Big Eight Conference play on Friday.

Four players scored in double figures, led by Traore with 19 points, to spark a 44-point second half that helped the Spartans (9-3, 5-3 Big Eight) build on a two-point halftime lead. J.R. Mitchell scored 17 points and Kyle Yu 16 for Memorial.

The Cardinals (9-2, 7-2) were paced by Colin Schaefer with 18 points and Denate Luster with 11.

Madison East 58, Middleton 49

The visiting Purgolders (7-3, 7-2 Big Eight) took a 29-23 halftime lead against the host Cardinals (4-7, 3-5). East got 20 points and seven rebounds from Keonte Jones, who reached 20 points for the fourth straight game. Middleton got 16 points from Parker Van Buren.

Janesville Parker 68, Verona 58

The host Vikings (3-9, 2-7 Big Eight) raced to a 36-20 halftime lead and beat the Wildcats (2-11, 2-8). Robert DeLong led Parker with 21 points. Adam Bekx led Verona with 14 points.

Beloit Memorial 81, Janesville Craig 64

The host Purple Knights (2-7, 2-6 Big Eight) beat the Cougars (6-7, 4-6) behind 27 points from Jaden Bell. Kobe Chandler had four 3-pointers among his 19 points. Connor Clark led Craig with 18 points.

Oregon 62, Portage 43

In the seventh-place game of the Badger Challenge at Madison Edgewood, the Panthers (6-7) built on a seven-point halftime lead to put away the Warriors (2-11). Brandon Kerns scored 15 points and Erik Victorson 14 for Oregon. Portage got 12 points from Brett Walker.

Fort Atkinson 57,

Baraboo 29

In the Badger Challenge eighth-place game, the Blackhawks (3-11) took a 28-6 halftime lead and beat the Thunderbirds (2-11). Drew Evans led Fort with 16 points. Calvin Peterson had 13 for Baraboo.

Columbus 63, Lake Mills 57

The host Cardinals (8-4, 3-0 Capitol North) used a 29-24 run in the first half to upset the L-Cats (12-2, 2-1), ranked seventh in the state in Division 3. Ben Emler scored 15 points for Columbus. Four other Columbus players reached double figures. Lake Mills got 15 points from Matt Johnson and 13 from Drew Stoddard.

Lodi 62,

Lakeside Lutheran 51

The host Blue Devils (10-3, 3-0 Capitol North) beat the Warriors (6-7, 0-3) behind 23 points from Jack Persike and 14 from Trey Traeder. Lakeside got 15 from Collin Schulz.

Poynette 55, Watertown Luther Prep 46

The visiting Pumas (5-8, 1-2 Capitol North) hit seven 3-pointers and beat the host Phoenix (2-8, 0-3). Nik Feller led Poynette with 25 points and four 3s. Nate DeGalley and Tom Balge scored 10 points each for Luther Prep.

Belleville 77, Cambridge 54

The Wildcats (7-4, 1-2 Capitol South) outscored the visiting Blue Jays (5-7, 2-1) by 22 points in the second half to break open a one-point game. Carson Syse totaled 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Trevor Syse had 20 points for Belleville. Jack Nikolay scored 20 points for Cambridge.

New Glarus 52, Marshall 49

The Glarner Knights (6-5, 3-0 Capitol South) used a 30-25 second-half run to turn a two-point deficit into a three-point victory over the host Cardinals (9-4, 2-1). Connor Siegenthaler scored 18 points, Nathan Streiff 15 and Mason Martinson 11 for the winners. Craig Ward led Marshall with 14 points, and Tyler Chadwick and Reid Truschinski had 12 apiece.

McFarland 80,

Jefferson 64

Jackson Werwinski scored 36 points, going 8-for-10 from the line, to power the host Spartans (8-4, 6-3 Rock Valley) past the Eagles (4-9, 4-6). James Monogue led Jefferson with 33 points.

Girls basketball

Watertown 43,

Stoughton 38

The host Goslings (10-5, 6-2 Badger South) went 16-for-29 from the free throw line to beat the visiting Vikings (4-9, 1-6). Teya Maas led Watertown with 20 points. Stoughton got 15 points from Delaney Seidel.

Boys hockey

Verona 8, Middleton 0

The state third-ranked Wildcats (15-3-0, 10-0-0 Big Eight) used a five-goal attack in the first period to beat the visiting Cardinals (10-8-0, 7-4-0). Parker Ploc scored twice for Verona. Noah Hogan saved 38 shots for Middleton.

Sauk Prairie co-op 9,

Milton/Fort Atkinson 2

Riley Jelinek scored five goals and added an assist, and Camden Desroches had three goals and an assist, as the Eagles (11-2-0) rolled past the visiting Red Hawks (3-14-0). Luke Hessenauer had a goal and an assist for Milton.

Wrestling

Big Eight Showcase

West Division teams won four of five dual meets as all 10 Big Eight Conference teams gathered at Madison La Follette. In the match between division champions, Janesville Craig dominated Sun Prairie, taking a 64-15 victory.

Madison Memorial took a 33-27 win over Beloit Memorial, Middleton beat Janesville Parker, 50-30; and Verona downed Madison La Follette, 40-39, on a tiebreaker. The other East win went to Madison East, 44-27 over Madison West.

Baraboo 36, Portage 28

The Warriors (3-2 Badger North) opened a 28-0 lead after the first seven matches, but the Thunderbirds (6-0) countered with 36 unanswered points to close the contest. In the final match at 285 pounds, Baraboo’s Tyson Fry earned the decisive pin.

Waunakee 58, DeForest 14

The Warriors (6-1 Badger North) used five pins and four forfeits to clobber the Norskies (0-6). Sam Lorenz, the seventh-ranked 145 pounder in Division 1, pinned his opponent. Brody Hemauer at 160 earned the only pin for DeForest.

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S SUMMARIES

Boys basketball

Friday’s results

Badger Challenge

At Madison Edgewood

Seventh-place pairing

OREGON 62, PORTAGE 43

Portage*24*19*—*43

Oregon*31*31*—*62

PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 3 4-8 12, Roberts 4 1-2 9, Paul 2 0-0 4, Miles 4 1-2 10, Sheppard 3 1-1 8, Breunig 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-13 43.

OREGON — Statz 3 2-3 9, Panzer 2 0-0 4, Gard 1 0-0 2, Kerns 2 0-0 4, McCorkle 5 0-1 10, Kerns 5 2-3 15, Uhlmann 1 0-1 2, Victorson 5 3-6 14, Yates 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-14 62.

3-point goals: P 4 (Walker 2, Miles 1, Sheppard 1); Or 5 (Statz 1, Kerns 3, Victorson 1). Total fouls: P 16; Or 16. Fouled out: Miles, Breunig.

Eighth-place pairing

FORT ATKINSON 57, BARABOO 29

Baraboo*6*23*—*29

Fort Atkinson*28*29*—*57

BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Williams 1 0-0 3; Koenig 4 0-0 8 Peterson 5 1-2 13, McReynolds 1 0-0 2, Philipp 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 1-2 29.

FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 1 0-1 2, Baker 3 0-0 6, Schweiger 1 0-0 2, Klingbeil 2 0-0 4, Haffelder 3 1-2 7, Wixom 3 0-0 7, Stiemke 2 0-0 4, Opperman 2 0-0 4, Kees 1 0-2 3, Evans 7 2-2 16, Encarnacion 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 3-7 57.

3-point goals: B 4 (Peterson 2, Williams 1, Philipp 1); FA 2 (Wixom 1, Kees 1). Total fouls: B 10; FA 6.

Big Eight Conference

MADISON MEMORIAL 73, SUN PRAIRIE 64

Sun Prairie*27*37*—*64

Madison Memorial*29*44*—*73

SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Schaefer 7 4-5 18, Luster 4 2-2 11, Hughes 2 0-0 4, Hale 7 0-0 14 Ostrenga 1 0-0 2, Olson 2 0-0 4, Wave 3 1-1 7, Carpenter 2 0-0 4).. Totals 28 7-8 64.

MADISON MEMORIAL — Lewis 2 1-1 5, Mitchell 5 6-6 17, Collins 1 0-2 3, Traore 7 4-6 19, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Kerkhoff 5 0-0 11, Yu 4 6-6 16. Totals 25 17-21 73.

3-point goals: SP 1 (Wave 1); MM 6 (Yu 2, Kerkhoff 1, Traore 1, Collins 1, Mitchell 1). Total fouls: SP 17; MM 11. Fouled out: SP Hale.

MADISON EAST 58, MIDDLETON 49

Madison East*29*29*—*58

Middleton*23*26*—*49

MADISON EAST (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 1 0-0 3, Jones 9 2-6 20, McKinley 4 1-2 9, Fadele 1 0-2 2, Jackson 0 1-2 1, Mcintosh 6 0-0 12, Boyton 2 0-0 4, Puglielli 2 0-0 4, Justice 1 1-1 3. Totals 26 5-13 58.

MIDDLETON — Raffel 1 1-2 4, Bauer 1 0-0 2,, Deptula 4 3-4 13, Patterson 2 1-2 5, Huff 1 0-0 2, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Van Buren 6 4-9 16, Ballwig 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 11-19 49.

3-point goals: ME 1 (Anderson 1); Mid 3 (Deptula 2, Schultz 1). Total fouls: ME 17; Mid 14.

JANESVILLE PARKER 68, VERONA 58

Verona*20*38*—*58

Janesville Parker*36*32*—*68

VERONA (fg ft pts) — H. Anderson 4-3-11, J. Anderson 1-1-3, Bekx 4-3-14, Roddick 3-2-11, Odetunde 0-2-2, Poller 1-2-4, Jannusch 5-0-13. Totals 18 13-19 58.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Vernon 2-0-4, DeLong 5-8-21, Conners 2-0-6, Biba 6-1-13, Bess 2-1-5, Hartwig 3-1-7, Weis 4-2-12. Totals 24 13-24 68.

3-point goals: V 9 (Bekx 3, Roddick 3, Jannusch 3), JP 7 (DeLong 3, Weis 2, Conners 2). Total fouls — V 22, JP 12. Fouled out — Conners.

BELOIT MEMORIAL 81, JANESVILLE CRAIG 64

Janesville Craig*21*43*—*64

Beloit Memorial*41*40*—*81

JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Harriel 3 3-8 9, Scoville 3 1-2 7, Rizzo 4 2-5 12, Clark 5 5-7 18, Halverson 2 2-2 8, Hughes 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 13-24 64.

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Smith 2 0-0 4, Hanns 2 0-0 4, Farr 3 1-3 7, Harris 1 1-2 3, Bell 12 0-3 27, Garrett 4 2-2 13, Chandler 6 3-5 19, Boyd 1 0-0 2, Ganiyu 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 7-15 81.

3-point goals: JC 9 (Clark 3, Halverson 2, Rizzo 2, Hughes 2); BM 10 (Chandler 4, Garrett 3, Bell 3). Total fouls: JC 15; BM 18.

Capitol North Conference

COLUMBUS 63, LAKE MILLS 57

Lake Mills*24*33*—*57

Columbus*29*34*—*63

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Herrington 2 1-2 5, Stoddard 5 3-5 13, Retrum 3 1-2 7, Moen 2 1-2 5, Bender 4 2-2 12, Johnson 6 0-0 15. Totals 22 8-13 57.

COLUMBUS — Schulte 2 0-0 5, Campbell 4 1-5 10, Cotter 5 2-3 12, Corthew 3 4-8 10, Brunell 4 1-3 11, Emler 6 2-2 15. Totals 24 10-21 63.

3-point goals: LM 5 (Johnson 3, Bender 2); C 5 (Brunell 2, Emler 1, Schulte 1, Campbell 1). Total fouls: LM 16; C 11.

LODI 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51

Lakeside Lutheran*26*25*—*51

Lodi*32*30*—*62

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Schulz 6 1-2 15, Davis 4 0-0 10, Olszewski 2 1-1 5, Schneider 4 0-1 9, O’Donnell 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 5 0-0 10. Totals 22 2-4 51.

LODI — Traeder 5 2-3 14, Q. Faust 1 0-0 3, Asbjornson 1 0-0 3, C. Faust 1 0-0 3, Richards 2 0-0 4, Persike 7 7-7 23, Parsons 6 0-4 12. Totals 23 9-14 62.

3-point goals: LL 5 (Schulz 2, Davis 2, Schneider 1); Lo 7 (Traeder 2, Q. Faust 1, Asbjornson 1, C. Faust 1, Persike 2). Total fouls: LL 14; Lo 10.

POYNETTE 55, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 46

Poynette*28*27*—*55

Watertown Luther Prep*21*25*—*46

POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — O’Conner 1 1-3 3, Stark 1 0-0 2, Petersen 2 2-2 8, McCormick 1 2-2 5, Buss 4 2-4 10, Savich 1 0-0 2, Feller 9 3-5 25. Totals 19 10-16 55.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Lawrenz 1 5-6 7, Burow 3 0-0 6, DeGalley 4 2-2 10, Balge 3 4-5 10, Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2, Fix 10 0-0 3, Frick 2 0-0 4, Baumann 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 11-15 46.

3-point goals: Poy 7 (Feller 4, Petersen 2, McCormick 1); WLP 1 (Fix 1). Total fouls: Poy 16; WLP 10. Fouled out: DeGalley.

Capitol South Conference

NEW GLARUS 52, MARSHALL 49

New Glarus*22*30*—*52

Marshall*24*25*—*49

NEW GLARUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Streiff 5 5-6 15, Martinson 5 1-1 11, Schuett 2 0-0 4, Co. Siegenthaler 7 3-3 18, James 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 9-10 52.

MARSHALL — Chadwick 4 2-5 12, Frank 1 0-1 2, Denniston 3 0-0 9, Ward 5 2-4 14, Truschinski 3 6-6 12. Totals 16 10-18 49.

3-point goals: NG 1 (Co. Siegenthaler); M 7 (Chadwick 2, Denniston 3, Ward 2). Total fouls: NG 16; M 11. Fouled out: Co. Siegenthaler.

BELLEVILLE 77, CAMBRIDGE 54

Cambridge*30*24*—*54

Belleville*31*46*—*77

CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 6 6-10 20, Downing 5 4-4 14, Jeffery 2 0-0 6, Heth 1 0-1 2, Colts 2 0-1 4, Marty 1 2-4 4, Frey 1 0-0 2, Kozler 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 12-22 54.

BELLEVILLE — C. Syse 9 0-0 24, Hagen 1 0-2 2, Wenger 1 0-0 2, Nolan 1 0-0 2, T. Syse 8 2-3 20, Boyum 2 0-0 5, C. Fahey 4 3-3 13, S. Fahey 1 7-10 9. Totals 27 12-18 77.

3-point goals: C 4 (Nikolay 2, Jeffery 2); B 11 (C. Syse 6, T. Syse 2, C. Fahey 2, Boyum 1). Total fouls: C 14; B 18.

WIS. HEIGHTS 73, WATERLOO 49

Waterloo*29*20*—*49

Wisconsin Heights*40*33*—*73

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 3 1-2 9, Huebner 5 0-0 10, Unzuela 2 0-1 5, Tschanz 1 0-0 3, Wolff 2 0-0 4, 2 3-8 8, 2 1-2 5, Filter 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 6-15 49.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Jacobus 2 2-5 6, Walz 1 0-0 2, Parman 2 0-0 4, Cribbs 2 0-0 5, Holcomb 1 1-2 3, Barsness 10 0-1 23, Adler 5 0-0 11, J. Brabender 0 0-1 0, D. Brabender 9 0-2 19. Totals 32 3-11 73.

3-point goals: Wat 5 (Hager 2, Unzuela 1, Tschanz 1, Bostwick 1 ); WH 6 (Cribbs 1, Barsness 3, Adler 1 D. Brabender 1). Total fouls: Wat 17; WH 16. Fouled out: Wat Filter

Rock Valley Conference

EDGERTON 87, BRODHEAD 44

Edgerton*47*40*—*87

Brodhead*26*18*—*44

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Krause 2 2-2 6; Jenny 5 6-6 16, Hanson 4 2-2 13, Coombs 1 0-0 2, Rusch 8 4-4 22, Gullickson 3 0-0 6, Fox 4 1-2 10, Spang 5 2-2 12. Totals 32 15-16 87.

BRODHEAD — Walker 2 0-2 6, Harnack 1 0-0 3, Green 3 4-4 13, Malcook 2 0-0 4, Leifker 5 0-0 12, Anderson 0 2-2 2, malkow 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 6-8 44.

3-point goals: E 8 (Hanson 3, Rusch 4, Fox 1); B 8 (Walker 2, Green 3, Harnack 1, Leifker 2). Total fouls: E 12; B 12.

McFARLAND 80, JEFFERSON 64

Jefferson*34*30*—*64

McFarland*50*30*—*80

JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Miller 2 0-0 5, McGraw 1 0-0 3, Rechlin 1 0-0 2, Stelse 2 11-15 15, Monogue 11 8-15 33, Vogel 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 21-32 64.

McFARLAND — Nichols 5 1-2 11, Pavelec 6 0-0 14, Werwinski 13 8-10 36, Kes 1 1-2 4, Larson 2 0-0 4, Hanson 4 3-3 11. Totals 31 13-17 80.

3-point goals: J 5 (Monogue 3, Miller 1, McGraw 1); M 5 (Pavelec 2, Werwinski 2, Kes 1). Total fouls: J 14; M 24. Fouled out: Kes.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

River Valley at Richland Center, ppd.

Trailways South Conference

DEERFIELD 63, WILLIAMS BAY 61

Williams Bay*30*31*—*61

Deerfield*28*35*—*63

WILLIAMS BAY (fg ft-fta pts) — Randall 6 3-7 15, West 3 0-0 6, Norton 4 0-0 10, Viss 1 0-0 2, Mannelli 0 1-6 1, Schultz 1 1-2 4, Edington 2 2-2 6, Venteicher 7 2-6 17. Totals 24 9-23 61.

DEERFIELD — Navarro 1 0-0 2, Fisher 8 5-7 24, Klade 5 1-2 11, Haak 10 4-8 24, Lasack 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 10-17 63.

3-point goals: WB 4 (Norton 2, Schultz 1, Venteicher 1); D 3 (Fisher 3). Total fouls: WB 20; D 17.

Johnson Creek 63, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 40

Non-conference

MILW. BAY VIEW 83, MONROE 77

Monroe*33*44*—*77

Milw. Bay View*36*47*—*83

MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — Leuzinger 6 0-1 14, Matley 1 0-0 3, Golembiewski 5 3-5 17, Ziolkowski 1 1-2 3, Meyer 8 5-6 21, Sawdey 1 1-2 3, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 4 4-4 14. Totals 27 14-20 77.

MILWAUKEE BAY VIEW — Horton 5 6-7 19, Hentz 1 1-4 3, McCray 4 2-4 12, Brown 3 3-4 9, Williams-Dryden 12 1-5 25, Murchinson 4 0-0 12, Monroe 1 1-2 3. Totals 30 14-26 83.

3-point goals: Mon 9 (Golembiewski 4, Leuzinger 2, Seagreaves 2, Matley 1); MBV 9 (Murchinson 4, Horton 3, McCray 2).

Girls basketball

Friday’s results

Badger South Conference

WATERTOWN 43, STOUGHTON 38

Stoughton*18*25*—*38

Watertown*17*26*—*43

STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Ashworth 0 1-2 1, Zaemisch 1 0-0 3, Davidson 1 1-2 3, Kotlowski 1 2-2 4, Marggi 1 1-2 3, Royston 3 1-2 7, Loftus 0 2-2 2, Seidel 6 2-2 15. Totals 13 10-14 38.

WATERTOWN — Linskens 2 0-0 4, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Schmutzler 0 3-6 3, Gifford 1 1-4 3, Maas 6 8-15, Uecke 3 4-4 11.. Totals 13 16-29 43.

3-point goals: S 2 (Zaemisch 1, Seidel 1); W 1 (Uecke 1). Total fouls: S 17; W 15.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

River Valley at Lancaster, ppd.

Boys hockey

Friday’s results

Big Eight Conference

VERONA 8, MIDDLETON 0

Middleton*0*0*0*—*0

Verona*5*1*2*—*8

First period: Renlund (Jurrens), 0:23; Osting (Heinrichs, Moline), 11:43; Ploc (Ritter, Lindell), 12:40 (pp); Ploc (Iszczyszyn) 15:39; Moline (Codray, Heinrichs), 16:47.

Second period: Jurrens (Rufenacht, Haessig), 3:21.

Third period: Moloffer, 3:10; Rufenacht (Reniund, Jurrens), 12:45 (pp).

Saves: M 38 (Hogan), V 15 (Grant).

Penalties-minutes: M 9-18, V 6-15.

Non-conference

WAUNAKEE 13, MONONA GROVE 1

Waunakee*7*4*2*—*13

Monona Grove*0*0*1*—*0

First period: W — Reis (Pasinato, D. Christianson), 1:50 (pp); Price (Rettig), 4:07; Hoffman (Price), 4:29; Walsh (Price, Sheridan), 8:50; Price (Hoffman), 14:37; Nett, 15:13; Reis (D. Christianson, Nett), 15:55.

Second period: W — Pasinato (Sheridan), 6:54; Rettig (Dull), 7:50; Nett (Reis), 15:04; Mikkelson (P. Christianson).

Third period: W — Hoffman (Rettig, Price); Schufreider (Hoffman), 15:03; MG — Karns-Bingham (Straka), 16:55.

Saves: W 9 (Luebke 7, Beck 2); MG 40 (Gilbertson 34, Bodenstein 6).

Penalties-minutes: W 1-2; MG 3-6.

SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 9,

MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 2

Milton/Fort Atkinson*1*1*0*—*2

Sauk Prairie*3*1*5*—*9

First period: SP — Jelinek (Mast), 0:25; Jelinek, 2:33; M — Ellis (Hessenauer), 5:36; SP — Jelinek (E. Peterson), 16:19 (pp).

Second period: SP — Bauernhuber (H. Peterson), 5:50; M — Hessenauer (Kligora), 16:14 (pp).

Third period: SP — Desroches (Hanson), 0:55; Jelinek (Liedtke), 6:48; Desroches (Jelinek, Mast), 11:10; Desroches (Mast), 12:35; Jelinek (Desroches), 15:55.

Saves: MFA 53 (Grote); SP 3 (O’Connor). Penalties-minutes: MFA 4-8; SP 3-6.

CHIPPEWA FALLS 4, REEDSBURG CO-OP 1

Chippewa Falls*1*2*1*—*4

Reedsburg*0*0*1*—*1

First period: CF — Frenette (Lindstrom), 14:37.

Second period: CF — Frenette, 8:07; S. Bowe (Bohland, Schemenauer), 15:47 (pp).

Third period: R — Schyvinck (T. Pfaff, Horzewski), 1:21 (pp); CF — Frenette (N. Carlson, Trippler), 4:39.

Saves: CF 22 (LeMay); R 40 (Oakes). Penalties-minutes: CF 4-8; R 4-19.

SUN PRAIRIE 5, SCHOFIELD D.C. EVEREST 2

Sun Prairie*1*2*2*—*5

D.C. Everest*0*1*1*—*2

First period: SP — Brunson (Mariani), 16:49 (pp).

Second period: SP — Johnson (Batterman, Hamilton), 5:17 (pp); DC — Hackbarth (Kysely, Jakusz), 12:29 (pp); SP — Brunson, 16:42 (sh).

Third period: DC — Hackbarth (Oertel, Liegl), 12:01; SP — Brunson (Hamilton, Veldkamp), 14:31; Watters, 16:44 (en).

Saves: SP 25 (Liegel); DC 30 (Hurt). Penalties-minutes: SP 4-8; DC 2-4.

Girls hockey

Friday’s results

Badger Conference

Beloit Memorial co-op 7, Stoughton co-op 0

Wrestling

Friday’s results

Badger North Conference

BARABOO 36, PORTAGE 28

113: Williams, Por, dec. Winecke, 4-0. 126: Hibner, Por, dec. Goorsky, 8-3. 132: Amend, Por, mdec. Tikkanen, 13-2. 138: Tijerina, Por, dec. Jesse, 3-1. 145: Arnold, Por, dec. Stapleton, 4-0. 152: Davidson, Bar, pinned Starr, 2:37. 160: Van Houten, Bar, mdec. Erickson, 14-0. 170: Langeberg, Bar, pinned Anerson, 2:54. 182: Gunderson, Bar, pinned Callen, 2:51. 195: Estes, Bar, tfall Trujillo, 19-2. 220: Florencio, Bar, dec. Steines, 10-3. 285: Fry, Bar, pinned Steinle, 1:23. 106, 120: Por won forfeits. At Baraboo.

REEDSBURG 59, MOUNT HOREB 24

106: Pernot, MH, pinned Miller, 2:24. 126: Cay. Fry, R, pinned Ringgenberg, 1:24. 132: Cad. Fry, R, tfall. Errthum, 6:00. 138: Coplien, R, pinned Anderson, 5:20. 145: Schinker, R, pinned Drager, 1:47. 152: Reuterskiold, R, pinned Baccam, MH, 5:56. 160: Schinker, R, pinned Sieber, 1:29. 170: Walker, R, pinned Droster, 1:15. 195: Brandemuehl, MH, pinned Weber, 0:51. 220: Behling, MH, pinned Skinner, 0:26. 113, 120, 285: R won forfeits. 182: MH won forfeit. At Mount Horeb.

WAUNAKEE 58, DeFOREST 14

182: Foges, De, dec. Borchardt, 5-1. 195: Ford, Wa, pinned Laufenberg, 0:48. 220: J. Schweitzer, Wa, pinned Lokken, 0:41. 113: Shortreed, De, tfall Freie, 17-0. 120: Heinz, Wa, pinned Barske, 1:46. 126: N. Schweitzer, Wa, mdec. Larson, 12-4. 132: Lorenz, Wa, pinned Schuster, 1:47. 160: Hemauer, De, pinned Hooker, 2:52. 170: Grindle, Wa, pinned Blum, 1:11. 106, 138, 145, 152: Wa won forfeits. 285: Double forfeit. At Waunakee.

Badger South Conference

FORT ATKINSON 60,

MONONA GROVE/McFARLAND 24

113: Denman, MGM, pinned Horwath, 0:05. 120: Brandenburg, FA, pinned Wood, 1:05. 132: Healy, FA, pinned Rux, 2:59. 138: Worden, FA, pinned Thao, 1:21. 152: Gunderson, MGM, pinned Goldsmith, 0:49. 195: Horvatin, FA, pinned Strait, 3:23. 220: Gutoski, FA, pinned Switzer, 3:48. 106, 145, 160, 170, 182: FA won forfeits. 126, 285: MGM won forfeits. At Fort Atkinson.

MONROE 39, OREGON 34

120: Haldiman, Mon, mdec. Brown, 13-2. 126: Liddle, Or, pinned Roper, 2:54. 132: Schuh, Mon, pinned Lyon, 1:31. 138: Schliem, Or, pinned Amacher, 0:51. 145: Heiser, Or, pinned Wickstrum, 4:59. 152: Ruth, Or, mdec. Patterson, 10-0. 160: Rielly, Mon, dec. Niday, 3-2. 170: King, Or, pinned Clark, 2:17. 182: Witt, Mon, mdec. Brooks, 15-3. 195: Hargrove, Mon, mdec. Wald, 11-3. 220: Hall, Or, pinned Bunker, 1:44. 106: Dubach, Mon, pinned Payne, 0:53. 113: Voegeli, Mon, pinned Ramos, 3:17. 285: Mon won forfeit. At Oregon.

Big Eight Conference

BIG EIGHT SHOWCASE

At Madison La Follette

Final standings: West Division 4-1; East Division 1-4.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 64, SUN PRAIRIE 15

160: Serrano, JC, pinned Kaltenberg, 2:18. 182: Shannon, SP, pinned Mullen, 2:57. 195: Schumann, JC, pinned Brown, 1:45. 220: Schenk, JC, pinned Moore, 0:36. 285: Hopkins, JC, pinned Eull, 1:24. 106: Ayala, JC, pinned Whitescarver, 2:25. 113: Yelk, SP, pinned Coulter, 1:06. 120: Jimenez, JC, pinned Rosbury, 4:48. 126: Garcia, JC, pinned Welch, 5:28. 132: Bellomo, JC, pinned Rivest, 3:56. 138: MacLennan, JC, pinned Quintana, 1:40. 145: Stroede, SP, dec. Getchell, 10-5. 152: Romack, JC, mdec. Desens, 8-0. 170: JC won forfeit.

MIDDLETON 50, JANESVILLE PARKER 30

160: Lux, JP, pinned Hoffman, 3:33. 170: Huff, M, pinned Law, 1:35. 182: Engelien, M, pinned Anderson, 1:40. 195: Heerey, JP, pinned Cooper, 0:21. 220: Acosta, JP, pinned Roessler, 1:26. 285: Seals, M, pinned Marshall, 1:03. 106: Howald, M, pinned Pittenger, 3:32. 113: Nevarez, M, mdec. Richards, 10-1. 120:.Grimm, M, pinned Pleiss, 0:40. 126: Hargrove, M, pinned Herbst, 1:05. 132: Neisius, M, mdec. Norman, 13-4. 138: Williams, JP, pinned Ndoyi, 1:38. 145: Dransfield, JP, p-inned Grauwels, 1:13. 152: Carranza, M, pinned Thurman, 3:20.

MADISON MEMORIAL 33, BELOIT MEMORIAL 27

160: Reetz, MM, pinned Aldama, 0:53. 170: Garland, MM, pinned Briz, 1:02. 182: Mendoza, BM, dec. Gustafson, 4-2. 195: Sireci, BM, dec. Green, 9-2. 220: Dakpa, MM, dec. Flores, 8-3 (sv). 285: McDonald, MM, pinned Martin, 1:36. 120: Mora, BM, pinned Garcia-Gonzalez, 2:40. 132: Weiler, MM, pinned Orejel, 5:33. 138: Southall, BM, dec. Walker, 16-9. 113, 126: Beloit Memorial won forfeit. 106: Madison Memorial won forfeit. 145, 152: Double forfeit.

MADISON EAST 44, MADISON WEST 27

160: Brown, MW, inj. default over Ramirez. 170: Burke, MW, pinned Tuinstra, 1:28. 285: Tejeda, ME, tfall. Gustafson, MW, 18-2. 106: Ritz, ME, pinned Gohar, 1:54. 113: Gonzalez Jimenez, ME, dec. Nava, 6-4. 120: Xiong, ME, pinned Villalobos, 3:58. 138: Chambers, MW, dec. Myadze, ME, 7-4. 145: Byington-Smith, MW, pinned Starr, 0:54. 152, 182, 195, 220: ME won forfeits. 132: ME won forfeit. 126: Double forfeit.

VERONA 40, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 39

160: Lokken, V, pinned Browning, 5:35. 170: Mankowski, ML, pinned Page, V, 5:11. 182: Willkom, V, pinned Browning, 1:07. 195: Northington, ML, pinned Mendes, 1:14. 220: Murphy, V, pinned Hillson, ML, 0:22. 106: Jackson, ML, dec. Herburger, 8-6. 126: Flores, ML, pinned Grandau, 1:57. 138: Sparkman, ML, pinned Neuroth, 1:47. 145: Wozniak, V, pinned Lacey, 3:27. 152: Mayne, V, dec. Bassalat, 9-5. 132, 285: V won forfeit. 113, 120: ML won forfeits.

Capitol Conference

LAKE MILLS 40, BELLEVILLE CO-OP 31

132: Quaglia, B, pinned Eveland, 3:00. 138: Lettman, B, dec. Flood, 10-0. 145: Tanev, LM, dec. Schuhmacher, 12-1. 152: Chenoweth, B, dec. Buchholz, 8-2. 170: Cassady, LM, pinned Samon, 0:20. 120, 160, 182, 195, 285: Lake Mills received forfeit. 113, 126, 220: Belleville co-op received forfeit. 106: Double forfeit. At Lake Mills.

Boys swimming

Friday’s results

Big Eight Conference

JANESVILLE PARKER TRIPLE DUAL

Team scores: Verona/Mount Horeb 115, Madison East 55; Verona 101, Janesville Parker 69; Janesville Parker 102, Madison East 68.

200 medley relay — Verona/Mount Horeb (Wellnitz, Rozeboom, Arneson, McCartney), 1:46.63. 200 freestyle — Connor, ME, 1:53.85. 200 individual medley — Rozeboom, VMH, 2:09.48. 50 freestyle — Wellnitz, VMH, :23.81. 100 butterfly — Wingate, JP, :58.54. 100 freestyle — Helenbrand, ME, :51.56. 500 freestyle — Connor, ME, 5:09.36. 200 freestyle relay — Verona/Mount Horeb (Bennin, Piscitelli, McCartney, Wellnitz), 1:33.38. 100 backstroke — Connor, ME, :57.08. 100 breaststroke — Rowley, JP, 1:05.72. 400 freestyle relay — Janesville Parker (Wingate, Rogula, Rahlf, Griffith), 3:29.41. At Janesville Parker.

MIDDLETON TRIPLE DUAL

Team scores: Middleton 135, Madison La Follette 30; Middleton 126, Beloit Memorial 44; Beloit Memorial 106, Madison La Follette 57.

200 medley relay— 1, Middleton (Lamers, Sullivan, Chirafisi, Collier), 1:42.21. 200 freestyle — 1, Jacobson, BM, 1:53.68. 200 individual medley: 1, Peterson, Mid, 2:04.45. 50 freestyle — 1, Madoch, Mid, 22.90. 100 butterfly — 1, Berge, Mid, 56.45. 100 freestyle — 1, Saladar, BM, 49.72. 500 freestyle — 1, Chirafisi, Mid, 4:56.73. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Middleton (Madoch, Sullivan, Starr, Peterson), 1:29.98. 100 backstroke — 1, Lamers, Mid, 57.66. 100 breaststroke — 1, Sullivan, Mid, 1:08.49. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Middleton (Lamers, Chirafisi, McNerney, Peterson) 3:18.60. At Middleton.

Gymnastics

Friday’s results

Badger Conference

WAUNAKEE/DeFOREST 131.375, BARABOO 127.850

Balance beam: 1, Domask, W, 8.750. Floor exercise: 1, Beery, W, 8.600. Uneven bars: 1, Powers, W, 8.125. Vault: 1, Domask, W, 8.550. All-around: 1, Domask, W, 33.750. At Baraboo.

