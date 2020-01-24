Prep roundup: Yacouba Traore leads second-half surge, Memorial boys upset Sun Prairie

Yacouba Traore led a second-half surge that carried the host Madison Memorial boys basketball team to a 73-64 upset over state fifth-ranked Sun Prairie in Big Eight Conference play on Friday.

Four players scored in double figures, led by Traore with 19 points, to spark a 44-point second half that helped the Spartans (9-3, 5-3 Big Eight) build on a two-point halftime lead. J.R. Mitchell scored 17 points and Kyle Yu 16 for Memorial.

The Cardinals (9-2, 7-2) were paced by Colin Schaefer with 18 points and Denate Luster with 11.

Madison East 58, Middleton 49

The visiting Purgolders (7-3, 7-2 Big Eight) took a 29-23 halftime lead against the host Cardinals (4-7, 3-5). East got 20 points and seven rebounds from Keonte Jones, who reached 20 points for the fourth straight game. Middleton got 16 points from Parker Van Buren.

Janesville Parker 68, Verona 58

The host Vikings (3-9, 2-7 Big Eight) raced to a 36-20 halftime lead and beat the Wildcats (2-11, 2-8). Robert DeLong led Parker with 21 points. Adam Bekx led Verona with 14 points.

Beloit Memorial 81, Janesville Craig 64