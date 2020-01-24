Prep roundup: Yacouba Traore leads second-half surge, Memorial boys upset Sun Prairie

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S SUMMARIES
Boys basketball
Friday’s results
Badger Challenge
At Madison Edgewood
Seventh-place pairing
OREGON 62, PORTAGE 43
Portage*24*19*—*43
Oregon*31*31*—*62
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 3 4-8 12, Roberts 4 1-2 9, Paul 2 0-0 4, Miles 4 1-2 10, Sheppard 3 1-1 8, Breunig 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-13 43.
OREGON — Statz 3 2-3 9, Panzer 2 0-0 4, Gard 1 0-0 2, Kerns 2 0-0 4, McCorkle 5 0-1 10, Kerns 5 2-3 15, Uhlmann 1 0-1 2, Victorson 5 3-6 14, Yates 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-14 62.
3-point goals: P 4 (Walker 2, Miles 1, Sheppard 1); Or 5 (Statz 1, Kerns 3, Victorson 1). Total fouls: P 16; Or 16. Fouled out: Miles, Breunig.
Eighth-place pairing
FORT ATKINSON 57, BARABOO 29
Baraboo*6*23*—*29
Fort Atkinson*28*29*—*57
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Williams 1 0-0 3; Koenig 4 0-0 8 Peterson 5 1-2 13, McReynolds 1 0-0 2, Philipp 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 1-2 29.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 1 0-1 2, Baker 3 0-0 6, Schweiger 1 0-0 2, Klingbeil 2 0-0 4, Haffelder 3 1-2 7, Wixom 3 0-0 7, Stiemke 2 0-0 4, Opperman 2 0-0 4, Kees 1 0-2 3, Evans 7 2-2 16, Encarnacion 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 3-7 57.
3-point goals: B 4 (Peterson 2, Williams 1, Philipp 1); FA 2 (Wixom 1, Kees 1). Total fouls: B 10; FA 6.
Big Eight Conference
MADISON MEMORIAL 73, SUN PRAIRIE 64
Sun Prairie*27*37*—*64
Madison Memorial*29*44*—*73
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Schaefer 7 4-5 18, Luster 4 2-2 11, Hughes 2 0-0 4, Hale 7 0-0 14 Ostrenga 1 0-0 2, Olson 2 0-0 4, Wave 3 1-1 7, Carpenter 2 0-0 4).. Totals 28 7-8 64.
MADISON MEMORIAL — Lewis 2 1-1 5, Mitchell 5 6-6 17, Collins 1 0-2 3, Traore 7 4-6 19, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Kerkhoff 5 0-0 11, Yu 4 6-6 16. Totals 25 17-21 73.
3-point goals: SP 1 (Wave 1); MM 6 (Yu 2, Kerkhoff 1, Traore 1, Collins 1, Mitchell 1). Total fouls: SP 17; MM 11. Fouled out: SP Hale.
MADISON EAST 58, MIDDLETON 49
Madison East*29*29*—*58
Middleton*23*26*—*49
MADISON EAST (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 1 0-0 3, Jones 9 2-6 20, McKinley 4 1-2 9, Fadele 1 0-2 2, Jackson 0 1-2 1, Mcintosh 6 0-0 12, Boyton 2 0-0 4, Puglielli 2 0-0 4, Justice 1 1-1 3. Totals 26 5-13 58.
MIDDLETON — Raffel 1 1-2 4, Bauer 1 0-0 2,, Deptula 4 3-4 13, Patterson 2 1-2 5, Huff 1 0-0 2, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Van Buren 6 4-9 16, Ballwig 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 11-19 49.
3-point goals: ME 1 (Anderson 1); Mid 3 (Deptula 2, Schultz 1). Total fouls: ME 17; Mid 14.
JANESVILLE PARKER 68, VERONA 58
Verona*20*38*—*58
Janesville Parker*36*32*—*68
VERONA (fg ft pts) — H. Anderson 4-3-11, J. Anderson 1-1-3, Bekx 4-3-14, Roddick 3-2-11, Odetunde 0-2-2, Poller 1-2-4, Jannusch 5-0-13. Totals 18 13-19 58.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Vernon 2-0-4, DeLong 5-8-21, Conners 2-0-6, Biba 6-1-13, Bess 2-1-5, Hartwig 3-1-7, Weis 4-2-12. Totals 24 13-24 68.
3-point goals: V 9 (Bekx 3, Roddick 3, Jannusch 3), JP 7 (DeLong 3, Weis 2, Conners 2). Total fouls — V 22, JP 12. Fouled out — Conners.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 81, JANESVILLE CRAIG 64
Janesville Craig*21*43*—*64
Beloit Memorial*41*40*—*81
JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Harriel 3 3-8 9, Scoville 3 1-2 7, Rizzo 4 2-5 12, Clark 5 5-7 18, Halverson 2 2-2 8, Hughes 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 13-24 64.
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Smith 2 0-0 4, Hanns 2 0-0 4, Farr 3 1-3 7, Harris 1 1-2 3, Bell 12 0-3 27, Garrett 4 2-2 13, Chandler 6 3-5 19, Boyd 1 0-0 2, Ganiyu 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 7-15 81.
3-point goals: JC 9 (Clark 3, Halverson 2, Rizzo 2, Hughes 2); BM 10 (Chandler 4, Garrett 3, Bell 3). Total fouls: JC 15; BM 18.
Capitol North Conference
COLUMBUS 63, LAKE MILLS 57
Lake Mills*24*33*—*57
Columbus*29*34*—*63
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Herrington 2 1-2 5, Stoddard 5 3-5 13, Retrum 3 1-2 7, Moen 2 1-2 5, Bender 4 2-2 12, Johnson 6 0-0 15. Totals 22 8-13 57.
COLUMBUS — Schulte 2 0-0 5, Campbell 4 1-5 10, Cotter 5 2-3 12, Corthew 3 4-8 10, Brunell 4 1-3 11, Emler 6 2-2 15. Totals 24 10-21 63.
3-point goals: LM 5 (Johnson 3, Bender 2); C 5 (Brunell 2, Emler 1, Schulte 1, Campbell 1). Total fouls: LM 16; C 11.
LODI 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51
Lakeside Lutheran*26*25*—*51
Lodi*32*30*—*62
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Schulz 6 1-2 15, Davis 4 0-0 10, Olszewski 2 1-1 5, Schneider 4 0-1 9, O’Donnell 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 5 0-0 10. Totals 22 2-4 51.
LODI — Traeder 5 2-3 14, Q. Faust 1 0-0 3, Asbjornson 1 0-0 3, C. Faust 1 0-0 3, Richards 2 0-0 4, Persike 7 7-7 23, Parsons 6 0-4 12. Totals 23 9-14 62.
3-point goals: LL 5 (Schulz 2, Davis 2, Schneider 1); Lo 7 (Traeder 2, Q. Faust 1, Asbjornson 1, C. Faust 1, Persike 2). Total fouls: LL 14; Lo 10.
POYNETTE 55, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 46
Poynette*28*27*—*55
Watertown Luther Prep*21*25*—*46
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — O’Conner 1 1-3 3, Stark 1 0-0 2, Petersen 2 2-2 8, McCormick 1 2-2 5, Buss 4 2-4 10, Savich 1 0-0 2, Feller 9 3-5 25. Totals 19 10-16 55.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Lawrenz 1 5-6 7, Burow 3 0-0 6, DeGalley 4 2-2 10, Balge 3 4-5 10, Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 2, Fix 10 0-0 3, Frick 2 0-0 4, Baumann 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 11-15 46.
3-point goals: Poy 7 (Feller 4, Petersen 2, McCormick 1); WLP 1 (Fix 1). Total fouls: Poy 16; WLP 10. Fouled out: DeGalley.
Capitol South Conference
NEW GLARUS 52, MARSHALL 49
New Glarus*22*30*—*52
Marshall*24*25*—*49
NEW GLARUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Streiff 5 5-6 15, Martinson 5 1-1 11, Schuett 2 0-0 4, Co. Siegenthaler 7 3-3 18, James 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 9-10 52.
MARSHALL — Chadwick 4 2-5 12, Frank 1 0-1 2, Denniston 3 0-0 9, Ward 5 2-4 14, Truschinski 3 6-6 12. Totals 16 10-18 49.
3-point goals: NG 1 (Co. Siegenthaler); M 7 (Chadwick 2, Denniston 3, Ward 2). Total fouls: NG 16; M 11. Fouled out: Co. Siegenthaler.
BELLEVILLE 77, CAMBRIDGE 54
Cambridge*30*24*—*54
Belleville*31*46*—*77
CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 6 6-10 20, Downing 5 4-4 14, Jeffery 2 0-0 6, Heth 1 0-1 2, Colts 2 0-1 4, Marty 1 2-4 4, Frey 1 0-0 2, Kozler 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 12-22 54.
BELLEVILLE — C. Syse 9 0-0 24, Hagen 1 0-2 2, Wenger 1 0-0 2, Nolan 1 0-0 2, T. Syse 8 2-3 20, Boyum 2 0-0 5, C. Fahey 4 3-3 13, S. Fahey 1 7-10 9. Totals 27 12-18 77.
3-point goals: C 4 (Nikolay 2, Jeffery 2); B 11 (C. Syse 6, T. Syse 2, C. Fahey 2, Boyum 1). Total fouls: C 14; B 18.
WIS. HEIGHTS 73, WATERLOO 49
Waterloo*29*20*—*49
Wisconsin Heights*40*33*—*73
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 3 1-2 9, Huebner 5 0-0 10, Unzuela 2 0-1 5, Tschanz 1 0-0 3, Wolff 2 0-0 4, 2 3-8 8, 2 1-2 5, Filter 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 6-15 49.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Jacobus 2 2-5 6, Walz 1 0-0 2, Parman 2 0-0 4, Cribbs 2 0-0 5, Holcomb 1 1-2 3, Barsness 10 0-1 23, Adler 5 0-0 11, J. Brabender 0 0-1 0, D. Brabender 9 0-2 19. Totals 32 3-11 73.
3-point goals: Wat 5 (Hager 2, Unzuela 1, Tschanz 1, Bostwick 1 ); WH 6 (Cribbs 1, Barsness 3, Adler 1 D. Brabender 1). Total fouls: Wat 17; WH 16. Fouled out: Wat Filter
Rock Valley Conference
EDGERTON 87, BRODHEAD 44
Edgerton*47*40*—*87
Brodhead*26*18*—*44
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Krause 2 2-2 6; Jenny 5 6-6 16, Hanson 4 2-2 13, Coombs 1 0-0 2, Rusch 8 4-4 22, Gullickson 3 0-0 6, Fox 4 1-2 10, Spang 5 2-2 12. Totals 32 15-16 87.
BRODHEAD — Walker 2 0-2 6, Harnack 1 0-0 3, Green 3 4-4 13, Malcook 2 0-0 4, Leifker 5 0-0 12, Anderson 0 2-2 2, malkow 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 6-8 44.
3-point goals: E 8 (Hanson 3, Rusch 4, Fox 1); B 8 (Walker 2, Green 3, Harnack 1, Leifker 2). Total fouls: E 12; B 12.
McFARLAND 80, JEFFERSON 64
Jefferson*34*30*—*64
McFarland*50*30*—*80
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Miller 2 0-0 5, McGraw 1 0-0 3, Rechlin 1 0-0 2, Stelse 2 11-15 15, Monogue 11 8-15 33, Vogel 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 21-32 64.
McFARLAND — Nichols 5 1-2 11, Pavelec 6 0-0 14, Werwinski 13 8-10 36, Kes 1 1-2 4, Larson 2 0-0 4, Hanson 4 3-3 11. Totals 31 13-17 80.
3-point goals: J 5 (Monogue 3, Miller 1, McGraw 1); M 5 (Pavelec 2, Werwinski 2, Kes 1). Total fouls: J 14; M 24. Fouled out: Kes.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
River Valley at Richland Center, ppd.
Trailways South Conference
DEERFIELD 63, WILLIAMS BAY 61
Williams Bay*30*31*—*61
Deerfield*28*35*—*63
WILLIAMS BAY (fg ft-fta pts) — Randall 6 3-7 15, West 3 0-0 6, Norton 4 0-0 10, Viss 1 0-0 2, Mannelli 0 1-6 1, Schultz 1 1-2 4, Edington 2 2-2 6, Venteicher 7 2-6 17. Totals 24 9-23 61.
DEERFIELD — Navarro 1 0-0 2, Fisher 8 5-7 24, Klade 5 1-2 11, Haak 10 4-8 24, Lasack 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 10-17 63.
3-point goals: WB 4 (Norton 2, Schultz 1, Venteicher 1); D 3 (Fisher 3). Total fouls: WB 20; D 17.
Johnson Creek 63, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 40
Non-conference
MILW. BAY VIEW 83, MONROE 77
Monroe*33*44*—*77
Milw. Bay View*36*47*—*83
MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — Leuzinger 6 0-1 14, Matley 1 0-0 3, Golembiewski 5 3-5 17, Ziolkowski 1 1-2 3, Meyer 8 5-6 21, Sawdey 1 1-2 3, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 4 4-4 14. Totals 27 14-20 77.
MILWAUKEE BAY VIEW — Horton 5 6-7 19, Hentz 1 1-4 3, McCray 4 2-4 12, Brown 3 3-4 9, Williams-Dryden 12 1-5 25, Murchinson 4 0-0 12, Monroe 1 1-2 3. Totals 30 14-26 83.
3-point goals: Mon 9 (Golembiewski 4, Leuzinger 2, Seagreaves 2, Matley 1); MBV 9 (Murchinson 4, Horton 3, McCray 2).
Girls basketball
Friday’s results
Badger South Conference
WATERTOWN 43, STOUGHTON 38
Stoughton*18*25*—*38
Watertown*17*26*—*43
STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Ashworth 0 1-2 1, Zaemisch 1 0-0 3, Davidson 1 1-2 3, Kotlowski 1 2-2 4, Marggi 1 1-2 3, Royston 3 1-2 7, Loftus 0 2-2 2, Seidel 6 2-2 15. Totals 13 10-14 38.
WATERTOWN — Linskens 2 0-0 4, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Schmutzler 0 3-6 3, Gifford 1 1-4 3, Maas 6 8-15, Uecke 3 4-4 11.. Totals 13 16-29 43.
3-point goals: S 2 (Zaemisch 1, Seidel 1); W 1 (Uecke 1). Total fouls: S 17; W 15.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
River Valley at Lancaster, ppd.
Boys hockey
Friday’s results
Big Eight Conference
VERONA 8, MIDDLETON 0
Middleton*0*0*0*—*0
Verona*5*1*2*—*8
First period: Renlund (Jurrens), 0:23; Osting (Heinrichs, Moline), 11:43; Ploc (Ritter, Lindell), 12:40 (pp); Ploc (Iszczyszyn) 15:39; Moline (Codray, Heinrichs), 16:47.
Second period: Jurrens (Rufenacht, Haessig), 3:21.
Third period: Moloffer, 3:10; Rufenacht (Reniund, Jurrens), 12:45 (pp).
Saves: M 38 (Hogan), V 15 (Grant).
Penalties-minutes: M 9-18, V 6-15.
Non-conference
WAUNAKEE 13, MONONA GROVE 1
Waunakee*7*4*2*—*13
Monona Grove*0*0*1*—*0
First period: W — Reis (Pasinato, D. Christianson), 1:50 (pp); Price (Rettig), 4:07; Hoffman (Price), 4:29; Walsh (Price, Sheridan), 8:50; Price (Hoffman), 14:37; Nett, 15:13; Reis (D. Christianson, Nett), 15:55.
Second period: W — Pasinato (Sheridan), 6:54; Rettig (Dull), 7:50; Nett (Reis), 15:04; Mikkelson (P. Christianson).
Third period: W — Hoffman (Rettig, Price); Schufreider (Hoffman), 15:03; MG — Karns-Bingham (Straka), 16:55.
Saves: W 9 (Luebke 7, Beck 2); MG 40 (Gilbertson 34, Bodenstein 6).
Penalties-minutes: W 1-2; MG 3-6.
SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 9,
MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 2
Milton/Fort Atkinson*1*1*0*—*2
Sauk Prairie*3*1*5*—*9
First period: SP — Jelinek (Mast), 0:25; Jelinek, 2:33; M — Ellis (Hessenauer), 5:36; SP — Jelinek (E. Peterson), 16:19 (pp).
Second period: SP — Bauernhuber (H. Peterson), 5:50; M — Hessenauer (Kligora), 16:14 (pp).
Third period: SP — Desroches (Hanson), 0:55; Jelinek (Liedtke), 6:48; Desroches (Jelinek, Mast), 11:10; Desroches (Mast), 12:35; Jelinek (Desroches), 15:55.
Saves: MFA 53 (Grote); SP 3 (O’Connor). Penalties-minutes: MFA 4-8; SP 3-6.
CHIPPEWA FALLS 4, REEDSBURG CO-OP 1
Chippewa Falls*1*2*1*—*4
Reedsburg*0*0*1*—*1
First period: CF — Frenette (Lindstrom), 14:37.
Second period: CF — Frenette, 8:07; S. Bowe (Bohland, Schemenauer), 15:47 (pp).
Third period: R — Schyvinck (T. Pfaff, Horzewski), 1:21 (pp); CF — Frenette (N. Carlson, Trippler), 4:39.
Saves: CF 22 (LeMay); R 40 (Oakes). Penalties-minutes: CF 4-8; R 4-19.
SUN PRAIRIE 5, SCHOFIELD D.C. EVEREST 2
Sun Prairie*1*2*2*—*5
D.C. Everest*0*1*1*—*2
First period: SP — Brunson (Mariani), 16:49 (pp).
Second period: SP — Johnson (Batterman, Hamilton), 5:17 (pp); DC — Hackbarth (Kysely, Jakusz), 12:29 (pp); SP — Brunson, 16:42 (sh).
Third period: DC — Hackbarth (Oertel, Liegl), 12:01; SP — Brunson (Hamilton, Veldkamp), 14:31; Watters, 16:44 (en).
Saves: SP 25 (Liegel); DC 30 (Hurt). Penalties-minutes: SP 4-8; DC 2-4.
Girls hockey
Friday’s results
Badger Conference
Beloit Memorial co-op 7, Stoughton co-op 0
Wrestling
Friday’s results
Badger North Conference
BARABOO 36, PORTAGE 28
113: Williams, Por, dec. Winecke, 4-0. 126: Hibner, Por, dec. Goorsky, 8-3. 132: Amend, Por, mdec. Tikkanen, 13-2. 138: Tijerina, Por, dec. Jesse, 3-1. 145: Arnold, Por, dec. Stapleton, 4-0. 152: Davidson, Bar, pinned Starr, 2:37. 160: Van Houten, Bar, mdec. Erickson, 14-0. 170: Langeberg, Bar, pinned Anerson, 2:54. 182: Gunderson, Bar, pinned Callen, 2:51. 195: Estes, Bar, tfall Trujillo, 19-2. 220: Florencio, Bar, dec. Steines, 10-3. 285: Fry, Bar, pinned Steinle, 1:23. 106, 120: Por won forfeits. At Baraboo.
REEDSBURG 59, MOUNT HOREB 24
106: Pernot, MH, pinned Miller, 2:24. 126: Cay. Fry, R, pinned Ringgenberg, 1:24. 132: Cad. Fry, R, tfall. Errthum, 6:00. 138: Coplien, R, pinned Anderson, 5:20. 145: Schinker, R, pinned Drager, 1:47. 152: Reuterskiold, R, pinned Baccam, MH, 5:56. 160: Schinker, R, pinned Sieber, 1:29. 170: Walker, R, pinned Droster, 1:15. 195: Brandemuehl, MH, pinned Weber, 0:51. 220: Behling, MH, pinned Skinner, 0:26. 113, 120, 285: R won forfeits. 182: MH won forfeit. At Mount Horeb.
WAUNAKEE 58, DeFOREST 14
182: Foges, De, dec. Borchardt, 5-1. 195: Ford, Wa, pinned Laufenberg, 0:48. 220: J. Schweitzer, Wa, pinned Lokken, 0:41. 113: Shortreed, De, tfall Freie, 17-0. 120: Heinz, Wa, pinned Barske, 1:46. 126: N. Schweitzer, Wa, mdec. Larson, 12-4. 132: Lorenz, Wa, pinned Schuster, 1:47. 160: Hemauer, De, pinned Hooker, 2:52. 170: Grindle, Wa, pinned Blum, 1:11. 106, 138, 145, 152: Wa won forfeits. 285: Double forfeit. At Waunakee.
Badger South Conference
FORT ATKINSON 60,
MONONA GROVE/McFARLAND 24
113: Denman, MGM, pinned Horwath, 0:05. 120: Brandenburg, FA, pinned Wood, 1:05. 132: Healy, FA, pinned Rux, 2:59. 138: Worden, FA, pinned Thao, 1:21. 152: Gunderson, MGM, pinned Goldsmith, 0:49. 195: Horvatin, FA, pinned Strait, 3:23. 220: Gutoski, FA, pinned Switzer, 3:48. 106, 145, 160, 170, 182: FA won forfeits. 126, 285: MGM won forfeits. At Fort Atkinson.
MONROE 39, OREGON 34
120: Haldiman, Mon, mdec. Brown, 13-2. 126: Liddle, Or, pinned Roper, 2:54. 132: Schuh, Mon, pinned Lyon, 1:31. 138: Schliem, Or, pinned Amacher, 0:51. 145: Heiser, Or, pinned Wickstrum, 4:59. 152: Ruth, Or, mdec. Patterson, 10-0. 160: Rielly, Mon, dec. Niday, 3-2. 170: King, Or, pinned Clark, 2:17. 182: Witt, Mon, mdec. Brooks, 15-3. 195: Hargrove, Mon, mdec. Wald, 11-3. 220: Hall, Or, pinned Bunker, 1:44. 106: Dubach, Mon, pinned Payne, 0:53. 113: Voegeli, Mon, pinned Ramos, 3:17. 285: Mon won forfeit. At Oregon.
Big Eight Conference
BIG EIGHT SHOWCASE
At Madison La Follette
Final standings: West Division 4-1; East Division 1-4.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 64, SUN PRAIRIE 15
160: Serrano, JC, pinned Kaltenberg, 2:18. 182: Shannon, SP, pinned Mullen, 2:57. 195: Schumann, JC, pinned Brown, 1:45. 220: Schenk, JC, pinned Moore, 0:36. 285: Hopkins, JC, pinned Eull, 1:24. 106: Ayala, JC, pinned Whitescarver, 2:25. 113: Yelk, SP, pinned Coulter, 1:06. 120: Jimenez, JC, pinned Rosbury, 4:48. 126: Garcia, JC, pinned Welch, 5:28. 132: Bellomo, JC, pinned Rivest, 3:56. 138: MacLennan, JC, pinned Quintana, 1:40. 145: Stroede, SP, dec. Getchell, 10-5. 152: Romack, JC, mdec. Desens, 8-0. 170: JC won forfeit.
MIDDLETON 50, JANESVILLE PARKER 30
160: Lux, JP, pinned Hoffman, 3:33. 170: Huff, M, pinned Law, 1:35. 182: Engelien, M, pinned Anderson, 1:40. 195: Heerey, JP, pinned Cooper, 0:21. 220: Acosta, JP, pinned Roessler, 1:26. 285: Seals, M, pinned Marshall, 1:03. 106: Howald, M, pinned Pittenger, 3:32. 113: Nevarez, M, mdec. Richards, 10-1. 120:.Grimm, M, pinned Pleiss, 0:40. 126: Hargrove, M, pinned Herbst, 1:05. 132: Neisius, M, mdec. Norman, 13-4. 138: Williams, JP, pinned Ndoyi, 1:38. 145: Dransfield, JP, p-inned Grauwels, 1:13. 152: Carranza, M, pinned Thurman, 3:20.
MADISON MEMORIAL 33, BELOIT MEMORIAL 27
160: Reetz, MM, pinned Aldama, 0:53. 170: Garland, MM, pinned Briz, 1:02. 182: Mendoza, BM, dec. Gustafson, 4-2. 195: Sireci, BM, dec. Green, 9-2. 220: Dakpa, MM, dec. Flores, 8-3 (sv). 285: McDonald, MM, pinned Martin, 1:36. 120: Mora, BM, pinned Garcia-Gonzalez, 2:40. 132: Weiler, MM, pinned Orejel, 5:33. 138: Southall, BM, dec. Walker, 16-9. 113, 126: Beloit Memorial won forfeit. 106: Madison Memorial won forfeit. 145, 152: Double forfeit.
MADISON EAST 44, MADISON WEST 27
160: Brown, MW, inj. default over Ramirez. 170: Burke, MW, pinned Tuinstra, 1:28. 285: Tejeda, ME, tfall. Gustafson, MW, 18-2. 106: Ritz, ME, pinned Gohar, 1:54. 113: Gonzalez Jimenez, ME, dec. Nava, 6-4. 120: Xiong, ME, pinned Villalobos, 3:58. 138: Chambers, MW, dec. Myadze, ME, 7-4. 145: Byington-Smith, MW, pinned Starr, 0:54. 152, 182, 195, 220: ME won forfeits. 132: ME won forfeit. 126: Double forfeit.
VERONA 40, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 39
160: Lokken, V, pinned Browning, 5:35. 170: Mankowski, ML, pinned Page, V, 5:11. 182: Willkom, V, pinned Browning, 1:07. 195: Northington, ML, pinned Mendes, 1:14. 220: Murphy, V, pinned Hillson, ML, 0:22. 106: Jackson, ML, dec. Herburger, 8-6. 126: Flores, ML, pinned Grandau, 1:57. 138: Sparkman, ML, pinned Neuroth, 1:47. 145: Wozniak, V, pinned Lacey, 3:27. 152: Mayne, V, dec. Bassalat, 9-5. 132, 285: V won forfeit. 113, 120: ML won forfeits.
Capitol Conference
LAKE MILLS 40, BELLEVILLE CO-OP 31
132: Quaglia, B, pinned Eveland, 3:00. 138: Lettman, B, dec. Flood, 10-0. 145: Tanev, LM, dec. Schuhmacher, 12-1. 152: Chenoweth, B, dec. Buchholz, 8-2. 170: Cassady, LM, pinned Samon, 0:20. 120, 160, 182, 195, 285: Lake Mills received forfeit. 113, 126, 220: Belleville co-op received forfeit. 106: Double forfeit. At Lake Mills.
Boys swimming
Friday’s results
Big Eight Conference
JANESVILLE PARKER TRIPLE DUAL
Team scores: Verona/Mount Horeb 115, Madison East 55; Verona 101, Janesville Parker 69; Janesville Parker 102, Madison East 68.
200 medley relay — Verona/Mount Horeb (Wellnitz, Rozeboom, Arneson, McCartney), 1:46.63. 200 freestyle — Connor, ME, 1:53.85. 200 individual medley — Rozeboom, VMH, 2:09.48. 50 freestyle — Wellnitz, VMH, :23.81. 100 butterfly — Wingate, JP, :58.54. 100 freestyle — Helenbrand, ME, :51.56. 500 freestyle — Connor, ME, 5:09.36. 200 freestyle relay — Verona/Mount Horeb (Bennin, Piscitelli, McCartney, Wellnitz), 1:33.38. 100 backstroke — Connor, ME, :57.08. 100 breaststroke — Rowley, JP, 1:05.72. 400 freestyle relay — Janesville Parker (Wingate, Rogula, Rahlf, Griffith), 3:29.41. At Janesville Parker.
MIDDLETON TRIPLE DUAL
Team scores: Middleton 135, Madison La Follette 30; Middleton 126, Beloit Memorial 44; Beloit Memorial 106, Madison La Follette 57.
200 medley relay— 1, Middleton (Lamers, Sullivan, Chirafisi, Collier), 1:42.21. 200 freestyle — 1, Jacobson, BM, 1:53.68. 200 individual medley: 1, Peterson, Mid, 2:04.45. 50 freestyle — 1, Madoch, Mid, 22.90. 100 butterfly — 1, Berge, Mid, 56.45. 100 freestyle — 1, Saladar, BM, 49.72. 500 freestyle — 1, Chirafisi, Mid, 4:56.73. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Middleton (Madoch, Sullivan, Starr, Peterson), 1:29.98. 100 backstroke — 1, Lamers, Mid, 57.66. 100 breaststroke — 1, Sullivan, Mid, 1:08.49. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Middleton (Lamers, Chirafisi, McNerney, Peterson) 3:18.60. At Middleton.
Gymnastics
Friday’s results
Badger Conference
WAUNAKEE/DeFOREST 131.375, BARABOO 127.850
Balance beam: 1, Domask, W, 8.750. Floor exercise: 1, Beery, W, 8.600. Uneven bars: 1, Powers, W, 8.125. Vault: 1, Domask, W, 8.550. All-around: 1, Domask, W, 33.750. At Baraboo.