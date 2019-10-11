Madison West senior Julian Gary won his head-to-head battle with Madison La Follette senior Chris Wolfe by a tenth of a second on Friday, but Wolfe’s Lancers took home the team championship in the Madison City Cross Country Championships at Lake Farm County Park.
Gary covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 19.4 seconds, just a tenth ahead of Wolfe. But La Follette placed its five scoring runners in the top 11 overall to win the four-team meet with 29 points, followed by West with 34.
Jack Brolin led fourth-place Edgewood with a sixth-place finish (16:44), and Dylan Anthony led third-place Memorial, taking ninth (16:58). East finished fifth.
In the girls race, sophomore Genevieve Nashold, the reigning WIAA Division 1 state champion, dominated the field turning in a time of 18:09 that was 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of runner-up Kristina Rohrer, a West senior.
The Regents earned six of the top nine places and totaled 19 points, topping Memorial’s 40 and La Follette’s 90.
Also for West, sophomore Cecily Greblo was third (19:33), sophomore Rosa Greblo sixth (20:18) and senior Grace Weigl seventh (20:22).
For Memorial, junior Natalie Rhodes took fourth (20:05) and sophomore Annika Cutforth took fifth (20:15).
Girls swimming
Madison West 127,
Janesville Craig 43
The Regents (8-0 Big Eight) had seven different individual winners as they swept 10 of 11 events to get a Big Eight dual victory over the Cougars. Sophomore Evy Laursen won the 100 butterfly and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for the winners.
Freshman Ally Donagan won the 500 freestyle for Craig.
Sun Prairie 89, Middleton 81
Junior Janelle Schulz won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, as host Sun Prairie swept seven of 11 events to get a Big Eight dual victory over Middleton. Sophie Fiske won the 50 freestyle (with a school-record time of 23.52 seconds) and the 100 freestyle for the winners. The 400 free relay team set a pool record (3:32.85).
For Middleton, senior Gabriela Pierobon Mays won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay.
Madison East 86,
Madison La Follette 81
The Purgolders’ 400 freestyle relay teams took first and third in the meet’s final event to turn a one-point deficit into a five-point victory over the host Lancers. Madison La Follette held a 13-point lead with three events remaining before Sydney Marz won the 100 backstroke (1:08.12) and Kozette Rosenthal scored a victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.46) to cut the deficit.
Verona/Mount Horeb 123,
Beloit Memorial 46
The host Wildcats (6-2 in Big Eight duals) swept every event to beat the Purple Knights in a dual meet. Sara Stewart won the 200-meter individual medley (2 minutes, 29.99 seconds) and swam on all three winning relays for Verona/Mount Horeb. Senior Kaitlyn Zuehl won the 50 freestyle (:28.89) and also swam on the winning relays.
Madison Memorial 127,
Janesville Parker 43
The host Spartans won 10 out of 11 events in a Big Eight dual. Madison Memorial’s Ella DeFever won the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle, and also was part of the first place 400 freestyle relay team.
Boys soccer
Waunakee 4, DeForest 0
Jacob Mouille scored two goals and added an assist as the Warriors (12-5-1, 4-1 Badger North Conference) used a strong second half to blank the Norskies (8-5-1, 2-3). DeForest’s Phillip McCloskey had eight saves.