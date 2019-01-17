Behind 38 saves from Ian Hedican — 21 of them in a wild second period — the host Madison West boys hockey team held off archrival Madison Memorial 3-1 in a Big Eight Conference game on Thursday night at Madison Ice Arena.
Memorial’s only goal came from Jack Faulkner on a power play five minutes into the second period to make it a 2-1 game. But Drake Baldwin scored his second unassisted goal six minutes later to complete the scoring.
Eric Horein also scored for West.
Janesville Craig/Parker 3,
Beloit Memorial co-op 0
Ben Coulter scored two goals and added an assist to lead the host Bluebirds (6-11, 3-7 Big Eight) past the Purple Knights (5-11, 2-8). Conor Joyce added a goal and an assist and Cody Kaas made 10 saves in the shutout.
Sun Prairie 4, Madison Edgewood 2
The host Cardinals (14-3) got third-period goals from Kyle Hagerman and Benett Halbleib to hold off the Crusaders (12-6) in a non-conference game. Hagerman also scored Sun Prairie’s first goal. Edgewood got scores from Thomas Weis and Cody Menzel in the second period.
Waunakee 6, Baraboo/Portage 3
The host Warriors (13-5, 5-2 Badger North) got a hat trick from Mason Ihrke and took a 4-1 lead after two periods to defeat the Thunderbirds (5-13, 2-5). Jack Rath scored twice for Baraboo/Portage.
Girls hockey
Stoughton co-op 10, Baraboo co-op 4
Hailie Hafel contributed two goals and two assists as the Icebergs (7-11, 3-6 Badger Conference) beat the host Badger Thunder (1-12, 0-9) in Lake Delton. Sophia Moccero scored a pair of third-period goals for Stoughton. Baraboo got two goals from Kaylee Engel.
Boys basketball
East Troy 72, McFarland 53
The Trojans (11-1, 9-0 Rock Valley Conference), ranked seventh in Division 2, took a 45-22 halftime lead and beat the visiting Spartans (8-5, 5-5). East Troy got 27 points from 6-foot-5 junior AJ Vukovich. Senior forward Trevon Chislom led McFarland with 20 points.
Evansville 75, Clinton 39
Junior Davonte McAllister scored 25 points as the visiting Blue Devils (9-5, 8-2 Rock Valley) beat the Cougars (1-12, 0-10). Senior guard Riley Anastasi led Clinton with nine points.
Jefferson 70, Whitewater 63
Senior Cory Kaiser scored 16 points as the Eagles (11-3, 8-2 Rock Valley) held off the Whippets (3-11, 2-8). Whitewater sophomore center Jake Martin scored 25 points.
Gymnastics
Sun Prairie 134.575, Janesville Craig 133.875
The host Cougars’ Olivia Rebout won the all-around (34.7 points), after winning on the uneven bars (8.85) and tying for first in vaulting (8.65), but the Cardinals’ depth made the difference in the Big Eight Conference dual.
Madison Memorial 133.625, Janesville Parker 101.75
Junior Tea Hellen won the balance beam (8.85) and vaulting (8.8) events to lead the host Spartans to a Big Eight sweep of the Vikings. Memorial freshman Jaya Carlson won floor exercise (8.9), and sophomore Alyssa Rios won on uneven bars (8.5).
Verona/Madison Edgewood 124.5, Madison East/La Follette 109.975
Purgolders freshman Thea Bender finished first on all four apparatus and won the all-around with a score of 35.45, but the Wildcats took second through fourth places in all events to win the team scoring. Maggie Veak finished second in all-around with 31.4 points.