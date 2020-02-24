Prep roundup: Waupun's overtime goal ends Waunakee boys hockey team's season

Malachi Buchholz scored in overtime Monday night to give the Waupun boys hockey team a 5-4 victory over visiting Waunakee in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.

The game was moved up a day due to expected inclement weather on Tuesday.

Waupun (19-6-2) took a 4-3 lead with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third period on an unassisted goal by Griffin Levey. But the Warriors (18-8-0) tied it less than a minute later when Danny Reis scored on an assist from Isaac Nett.

Nett and Reis scored Waunakee’s first two goals, both in the second period.

Girls basketball

Racine Park 44, Madison West 37

The host Panthers (8-15) wiped out a 26-21 halftime deficit, holding the Regents (1-22) to 11 points in the second half of a WIAA Division 1 regional opener.

Adele Senzig and Alexis Betker each scored 15 points for Park. West got eight points and 14 rebounds from Sawyer Sullivan.

Boys basketball

Edgerton 65, East Troy 61