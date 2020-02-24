Prep roundup: Waupun's overtime goal ends Waunakee boys hockey team's season

Malachi Buchholz scored in overtime Monday night to give the Waupun boys hockey team a 5-4 victory over visiting Waunakee in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.
The game was moved up a day due to expected inclement weather on Tuesday.
Waupun (19-6-2) took a 4-3 lead with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third period on an unassisted goal by Griffin Levey. But the Warriors (18-8-0) tied it less than a minute later when Danny Reis scored on an assist from Isaac Nett.
Nett and Reis scored Waunakee’s first two goals, both in the second period.
Girls basketball
Racine Park 44, Madison West 37
The host Panthers (8-15) wiped out a 26-21 halftime deficit, holding the Regents (1-22) to 11 points in the second half of a WIAA Division 1 regional opener.
Adele Senzig and Alexis Betker each scored 15 points for Park. West got eight points and 14 rebounds from Sawyer Sullivan.
Boys basketball
Edgerton 65, East Troy 61
The visiting Crimson Tide (17-4, 14-3 Rock Valley) picked up a signature road win over the Trojans (19-2, 16-1), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press. The loss, coupled with Beloit Turner’s 76-52 win over Walworth Big Foot, kept the Trojans from clinching the outright conference title with one game left in the regular season.
McFarland 66, Brodhead 53
Jackson Werwinski led all scorers with 27 points for the Spartans (11-10, 9-8 Rock Valley) in their win over the Cardinals (8-13, 5-12). Connor Green had 16 points and Cody Malcook 14 for Brodhead.
Monroe 63, Watertown 49
The visiting Cheesemakers (16-5, 10-3 Badger South) started the second half with a 10-2 run for a 43-30 lead, sparked by 3-pointers by Carson Leuzinger and Cade Meyer, and held on to beat the Goslings (11-10, 7-6). Leuzinger totaled 21 points and Meyer 19. Watertown got 16 points from Kory Stas.
Middleton 56, Monona Grove 53
The Cardinals (9-12) trailed the entire contest until Logan Raffel hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go to take a 54-53 lead over the Silver Eagles (7-14). Cole Deptula scored 20 points for Middleton and Connor Bracken had 18 for Monona Grove.
Wisconsin Dells 58, Sauk Prairie 31
The Chiefs (20-1), ranked third in Division 3, held the Eagles (9-11) to 13 points in the second half to earn a non-conference victory at home. Brett Hirst scored 15 for Wisconsin Dells and Trevor Spray had 10 for Sauk Prairie.
Cuba City 77, New Glarus 56
The Cubans (21-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 by The Associated Press, needed just five players to score all their points, led by Brady Olson with 20. Connor Siegenthaler scored 22 for the Glarner Knights (15-6), last year’s WIAA Division 4 state champs.
Lodi 81, Portage 59
The host Blue Devils (15-6) broke away from a 23-23 halftime tie with a 58-point second half against the Warriors (2-18). Lodi’s Logan Richards scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half, and Jack Persike scored 12 of his 17 after halftime. Brett Walker scored 18 points for Portage.
Rio 63, Waterloo 55
Four players hit double digits in scoring for the Vikings (12-10) in their win over the Pirates (7-14). Dakota Johnson had 16 for Rio, and Chase Bostwick hit six 3-pointers en route to leading Waterloo in scoring with 27.
Belleville 62, Pardeeville 49
The Wildcats (14-7) held the Bulldogs (13-8) to 15 first-half points en route to the win. Kody Fahey led Belleville with 21 points. Derek Lindert scored 28 for Pardeeville.
Wisconsin Heights 61, River Valley 60
De’Shawn Barsness led all scorers with 18 and the Vanguards (11-10) held off the Blackhawks (12-8). Josh Maier led River Valley with 15 points.
Cambria-Friesland 84, Madison Country Day 31
Three players scored in double figures and 10 players scored total for the Hilltoppers (16-5) in their win over the Prairie Hawks (0-21). Mason Owen and Kobe Smit each had 16 points for Cambria-Friesland. Colin Young scored 15 for Country Day.