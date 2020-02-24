Prep roundup: Waupun's overtime goal ends Waunakee boys hockey team's season
PREP SPORTS

Prep roundup: Waupun's overtime goal ends Waunakee boys hockey team's season

Malachi Buchholz scored in overtime Monday night to give the Waupun boys hockey team a 5-4 victory over visiting Waunakee in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal.

The game was moved up a day due to expected inclement weather on Tuesday.

Waupun (19-6-2) took a 4-3 lead with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third period on an unassisted goal by Griffin Levey. But the Warriors (18-8-0) tied it less than a minute later when Danny Reis scored on an assist from Isaac Nett.

Nett and Reis scored Waunakee’s first two goals, both in the second period.

Girls basketball

Racine Park 44, Madison West 37

The host Panthers (8-15) wiped out a 26-21 halftime deficit, holding the Regents (1-22) to 11 points in the second half of a WIAA Division 1 regional opener.

Adele Senzig and Alexis Betker each scored 15 points for Park. West got eight points and 14 rebounds from Sawyer Sullivan.

Boys basketball

Edgerton 65, East Troy 61

The visiting Crimson Tide (17-4, 14-3 Rock Valley) picked up a signature road win over the Trojans (19-2, 16-1), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press. The loss, coupled with Beloit Turner’s 76-52 win over Walworth Big Foot, kept the Trojans from clinching the outright conference title with one game left in the regular season.

McFarland 66, Brodhead 53

Jackson Werwinski led all scorers with 27 points for the Spartans (11-10, 9-8 Rock Valley) in their win over the Cardinals (8-13, 5-12). Connor Green had 16 points and Cody Malcook 14 for Brodhead.

Monroe 63, Watertown 49

The visiting Cheesemakers (16-5, 10-3 Badger South) started the second half with a 10-2 run for a 43-30 lead, sparked by 3-pointers by Carson Leuzinger and Cade Meyer, and held on to beat the Goslings (11-10, 7-6). Leuzinger totaled 21 points and Meyer 19. Watertown got 16 points from Kory Stas.

Middleton 56, Monona Grove 53

The Cardinals (9-12) trailed the entire contest until Logan Raffel hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go to take a 54-53 lead over the Silver Eagles (7-14). Cole Deptula scored 20 points for Middleton and Connor Bracken had 18 for Monona Grove.

Wisconsin Dells 58, Sauk Prairie 31

The Chiefs (20-1), ranked third in Division 3, held the Eagles (9-11) to 13 points in the second half to earn a non-conference victory at home. Brett Hirst scored 15 for Wisconsin Dells and Trevor Spray had 10 for Sauk Prairie.

Cuba City 77, New Glarus 56 

The Cubans (21-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 by The Associated Press, needed just five players to score all their points, led by Brady Olson with 20. Connor Siegenthaler scored 22 for the Glarner Knights (15-6), last year’s WIAA Division 4 state champs.

Lodi 81, Portage 59

The host Blue Devils (15-6) broke away from a 23-23 halftime tie with a 58-point second half against the Warriors (2-18). Lodi’s Logan Richards scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half, and Jack Persike scored 12 of his 17 after halftime. Brett Walker scored 18 points for Portage.

Rio 63, Waterloo 55

Four players hit double digits in scoring for the Vikings (12-10) in their win over the Pirates (7-14). Dakota Johnson had 16 for Rio, and Chase Bostwick hit six 3-pointers en route to leading Waterloo in scoring with 27.

Belleville 62, Pardeeville 49

The Wildcats (14-7) held the Bulldogs (13-8) to 15 first-half points en route to the win. Kody Fahey led Belleville with 21 points. Derek Lindert scored 28 for Pardeeville.

Wisconsin Heights 61, River Valley 60

De’Shawn Barsness led all scorers with 18 and the Vanguards (11-10) held off the Blackhawks (12-8). Josh Maier led River Valley with 15 points.

Cambria-Friesland 84, Madison Country Day 31

Three players scored in double figures and 10 players scored total for the Hilltoppers (16-5) in their win over the Prairie Hawks (0-21). Mason Owen and Kobe Smit each had 16 points for Cambria-Friesland. Colin Young scored 15 for Country Day.

Boys hockey

WIAA sectional semifinal

DIVISION 1

FOND DU LAC SECTIONAL

WAUPUN 4, WAUNAKEE 3 (OT)

Waunakee*0*2*1*0*—*3

Waupun*1*1*1*1*—*4

First period: Waup — Schramm (Gerritson), 2:31.

Second period: Waun — Nett, 0:12; Reis (Nett, Pasinato), 11:23; Waup — Dahlke (J. Buchholz, M. Buchholz), 12:05.

Third period: Waup — Levey, 12:45; Waun — Reis (Nett), 13:25.

Overtime: Waun — M. Buchholz (J. Buchholz), 13:25.

Saves: Waun 33 (Beck); Waup 40 (Framholz). Penalties-minutes: Waun 3-6; Waup 3-6.

Girls basketball

WIAA regional quarterfinal

DIVISION 1

BELOIT MEMORIAL SECTIONAL

RACINE PARK 44, MADISON WEST 37

Madison West*26*11*—*37

Racine Park*21*23*—*44

MADISON WEST (fg ft-fta pts) — Davis 1 0-0 2, Sullivan 3 2-3 8, Holmes 1 1-2 3, Blehert 3 1-4 8, Culver 2 0-2 6, Shanklin 2 2-2 8, Moylan 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-14 37.

RACINE PARK — G. Betker 1 0-2 2, Price 2 0-1 5, Smith 3 0-1 6, A. Betker 4 7-8 15, Russo 0 1-4 1, Senzig 5 4-5 15. Totals 15 12-22 44.

3-point goals: MW 5 (Shanklin 2, Culver 2, Blehert 1); RP 2 (Price 1, Senzig 1). Total fouls: MW 22; RP 18.

Boys basketball

Badger South Conference

MONROE 63, WATERTOWN 49

Monroe*33*30*—*63

Watertown*28*21*—*49

MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — Leuzinger 7 4-5 21; Golembiewski 2 1-2 7, Ziolkowski 1 1-2 3, Meyer 9 0-1 19, Sawday 0 1-2 1, Matley 2 0-0 4, Brenker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 2 2-2 6. Totals 24 9-14 63.

WATERTOWN — Oiler 0 2-2 2, Meyers 1 0-0 3, Foltz 4 1-2 10, Nailing 2 2-3 6, Stas 6 0-0 16, Rowedder 1 1-2 3, Pauly 0 2-4 2, Stramara 1 0-0 3; Clifford 1 0-0 2; Kuckkan 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 8-13 49.

3-point goals: M 6 (Leuzinger 3, Golembiewski 2, Meyer 1); W 6 (Stas 4, Meyers 1, Stramara 1, Foltz 1). Total fouls: M 19; W 15.

Rock Valley Conference

EDGERTON 65, EAST TROY 61

Edgerton*31*34*—*65

East Troy*32*29*—*61

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Jenny 5 3-3 15, Hanson 4 4-4 12, Coombs 1 0-0 3, Rusch 3 1-2 8, Gullickson 3 2-4 8, Fox 5 0-1 10, Spang 3 3-4 9. Totals 24 13-18 65.

EAST TROY — Nixon 9 2-6 20, Rosin 3 0-0 6, Hart 1 0-1 2, Lottig 3 0-0 8, Vukovich 9 1-3 20, Cummings 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 3-10 61.

3-point goals: Ed 4 (Jenny 2, Coombs 1, Rusch 1); ET 4 (Lottig 2, Vukovich 1, Cummings 1). Total fouls: Ed 9; ET 18.

McFARLAND 66, BRODHEAD 53

Brodhead*25*28*—*53

McFarland*26*40*—*66

BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 1 0-0 2, Harnack 1 0-0 2, Green 5 3-4 16, Malcook 6 1-3 14, Leifker 2 2-3 8, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Boegli 1 0-0 2, Malkow 2 1-2 6. Totals 19 7-12 53.

McFARLAND — Pavelec 5 2-3 14, Werwinski 11 3-4 27, Kes 4 3-4 12, Bruce 1 0-0 2, Hanson 5 0-0 11. Totals 26 8-11 66.

3-point goals: B 8 (Green 3, Leifker 2, Malcook 1, Anderson 1, Malkow 1); M 6 (Pavelec 2, Wersinski 2, Kes 1, Hanson 1). Total fouls: B 11; M 12.

Non-conference

WISCONSIN DELLS 58, SAUK PRAIRIE 31

Sauk Prairie*18*13*—*31

Wisconsin Dells*29*29*—*58

SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Been 2 2-3 7; Uselman 1 1-2 3; I. Breunig 2 0-0 4;

Spray 4 0-0 10; Wilson 1 0-2 3; Ahmetaj 1 0-0 2; Drew 1 0-0 2. Totals 12

3-7 31.

WISCONSIN DELLS — Steinhaus 1 0-0 3; Koenig 1 0-0 3; Hirst 7 0-0 15; Millard 4 0-0 10;

Funmaker 5 0-0 10; Eck 3 1-2 7; Hale 1 0-0 2; Witt 1 0-0 2; Weiss 2 0-0 4;

Nevar 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 1-2 58.

3-point goals: SP 4 (Spray 2, Been 1, Wilson 1); WD 5 (Millard 2, Steinhaus 1, Koenig

1, Hirst 1). Total fouls: SP 8; WD 11.

MIDDLETON 56, MONONA GROVE 53

Middleton*25*31*—*56

Monona Grove*29*24*—*53

MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Raffel 3 0-0 9, Deptula 6 3-4 20, Statz 1 1-1 3, Patterson 1 2-2 4, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Van Buren 5 1-1 11, Ballweg 1 0-0 2, Fosdick 1 0-0 2, Calson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-8 14.

MONONA GROVE — Loken 1 1-2 4, Nelson 6 1-2 14, Tipton 2 0-0 5, Munz 1 0-2 3, Bracken 6 6-10 18, Croak 2 1-1 5, Nett 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-17 53.

3-point goals: Mid 9 (Deptula 5, Raffel 3, Schultz 1); MG 4 (Loken 1, Nelson 1, Tipton 1, Munz 1). Total fouls: Mid 14; MG 13.

CUBA CITY 77, NEW GLARUS 56

Cuba City*42*35*—*77

New Glarus*27*32*—*56

CUBA CITY (fg ft-fta pts) — Richard 3 0-0 8, Noll 5 3-4 16, Misky 11 1-2 23, Dailey 3 4-6 10, B. Olson 5 8-8 20. Totals 27 16-20 77.

NEW GLARUS — Streiff 2 1-2 5, Martinson 4 3-4 11, Schuett 2 0-0 4, Siegenthaler 8 0-0 22, James 3 0-0 6, Vasquez 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 4-6 56.

3-point goals: CC 7 (Noll 3, Richard 2, Olson 2); NG 6 (Siegenthaler 6). Total fouls: CC 8; NG 15.

LODI 81, PORTAGE 59

Portage*23*36*—*59

Lodi*23*58*—*81

PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 7 0-2 18, Roberts 1 2-2 4, Brandsma 0 0-2 0, Paul 5 2-4 14, Breunig 3 0-0 6, Sheppard 3 0-0 6, Hensler 1 0-0 3, Miles 3 1-4 8. Totals 23 5-14 59.

LODI — Meyer 1 0-2 2, Traeder 2 5-6 9, Q. Faust 0 1-2 1, Coddington 1 0-0 3, Asbjornson 2 0-0 6, C. Faust 1 0-0 3, Richards 10 6-6 30, Persike 5 5-7 17, Parsons 3 2-7 8, Lins 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 19-30 81.

3-point goals: P 8 (Walker 4, Paul 2, Hensler 1, Miles 1); L 10 (Richards 4, Persike 2, Asbjornson 2, C. Faust 1, Coddington 1). Total fouls: P 24; L 13. Fouled out: Sheppard.

WIS. HEIGHTS 61, RIVER VALLEY 60

Wisconsin Heights*26*35*—*61

River Valley*21*39*—*60

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Jacobus 3 0-1 6, Cribbs 4 5-5 13, Barsness 6 6-8 18, Adler 2 0-0 5, Brabender 4 2-3 8, Hosking 3 0-0 9. Totals 22 13-19 61.

RIVER VALLEY — Aron 2 1-1 6, Ryan 2 1-2 6, Bailey 2 0-0 6, Nachreiner 3 0-0 7, Jewell 4 4-5 12, Esser 1 0-0 2, Gloudeman 2 2-2 6, Maier 5 4-8 15. Totals 21 12-18 60.

3-point goals: WH 4 (Hosking 3, Adler 1); RV 6 (Bailey 2, Aron 1, Ryan 1, Nachreiner 1, Maier 1). Total fouls: WH 16; RV 17.

BELLEVILLE 62, PARDEEVILLE 49

Pardeeville*15*34*—*49

Belleville*35*27*—*62

PARDEEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Fitzgibbon 1 0-0 2, Freye 3 2-2 8, Smith 1 0-2 2, Burns 1 0-0 2, Trahms 1 1-2 3, Schommer 1 0-0 2, Lindert 13 1-3 28, Lentz 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-9 49.

BELLEVILLE — C. Syse 4 0-0 9, Hagen 3 0-0 6, Wenger 0 2-3 3, T. Syse 5 2-4 14, Fahey 7 5-8 21, Durst 4 0-2 8. Totals 23 9-17 62.

3-point goals: P 1 (Lindert); B 7 (Fahe 4, T. Syse 2, C. Syse 1). Total fouls: P 15; B 9.

RIO 63, WATERLOO 55

Waterloo*35*20*—*55

Rio*33*30*—*63

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 2 1-2 5; Huebner 3 0-0 7; Tschanz 1 0-0 2;

Wolff 1 0-0 2; Bostwick 9 3-5 27; Jiles 6 0-0 12. Totals 22 4-7 55.

RIO — Rowe 5 4-6 14; Freeman 4 0-0 10; Johnson 6 0-0 16; Prochnow 1 0-1 2;

Schneider 3 7-8 12; Richardson 2 1-3 5; Grams 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 11-18 63.

3-point goals: W 7 (Bostwick 6, Huebner 1); R 6 (Johnson 4, Freeman 2). Total fouls: W 15; R 5.

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 84,

MADISON COUNTRY DAY 31

Cambria-Friesland*48*36*—*84

Madison Country Day*14*17*—*31

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Burmania 4 0-0 8, Owen 7 2-4 16, Jones 2 0-0 4, Prochnow 3 1-2 8, Smits 1 0-2 2, Smit 5 3-4 16, Quade 2 0-0 6, Hart 7 0-0 14, D. Burmania 1 0-0 2, Pulver 2 1-1 5, Winchell 1 0-0 3 Totals 33 7-13 84.

MADISON COUNTRY DAY — S. Bosben 3 0-0 9, Kurth 1 0-0 3, young 4 4-6 15, J. Bosben 1 2-2 4. Totals 9 6-8 31.

3-point goals: CF 7 (Smit 3, Quade 2, Prochnow 1, Winchell 1); MCD 7 (S. Bosben 3, Young 3, Kurth 1). Total fouls: CF 10; MCD 17.

