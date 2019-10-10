The Waunakee girls volleyball team had to put in some work to lock up an undefeated Badger North Conference season on Thursday night.
The host Warriors, an honorable mention pick in the latest Division 1 state rankings, won the decisive fifth set 15-12 to edge Mount Horeb in the final match of the regular conference season.
Milla Malik scored 21 kills and seven service aces for Waunakee (29-6, 7-0 Badger North), and Sam Miller had 22 assists and Chloe Larsen had 6½ blocks.
Elise Goetzinger recorded 35 kills and Elise Weier had 23 assists for Mount Horeb (17-11, 4-3).
DeForest 3, Reedsburg 1
Kaycee Meiners recorded 11 kills, three service aces and six blocks as the host Norskies (24-13, 5-2 Badger North) beat the Beavers (20-6, 4-4) despite dropping the first set. Macie Wiemann provided 15 kills and 15 digs and Rachel Schmitt had 32 assists for Reedsburg.
Sauk Prairie 3, Baraboo 0
The visiting Eagles got 15 kills from Aida Shadewald and 14 assists from Olivia Breunig to take a 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Thunderbirds in Badger North action.
Beaver Dam 3, Portage 0
The host Golden Beavers beat the Warriors 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 to get a Badger North victory. Sydney Hocker tallied eight kills, two service aces and 15 digs for Beaver Dam.
Sun Prairie 3, Middleton 0
Karlie McNabb tallied three service aces and 13 kills — boosting her career total past the 1,000 mark — as host Sun Prairie, an honorable mention pick in the Division 1 state rankings, took a 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 victory over Middleton in Big Eight action.
Josie Halbleib had 29 assists and two blocks for the winners. Jada Cerniglia had 11 digs and three aces for Middleton.
Verona 3, Beloit Memorial 0
The host Wildcats, an honorable mention pick in the Division 1 state rankings, got 10 kills and four blocks from Madelyn Kelley and 31 assists from Jordan Armstrong to beat the Purple Knights in Big Eight action.
Janesville Parker 3,
Madison Memorial 0
Rachel Van Beek recorded 10 kills, Shay Riley had 27 assists and Carlie Curtis had 15 digs as the host Vikings swept the Spartans 25-19, 25-13, 25-18, in Big Eight play. Maia Johnson had 12 kills for Memorial.
Janesville Craig 3, Madison West 0
Abby Trapp scored 27 assists and Britten Bertagnoli had 11 kills as the Cougars got a Big Eight victory over the host Regents. Lauren Glissendorf had six service aces and nine digs for the winners.
Monona Grove 3, Monroe 0
Alyssa Smith and Jadee Christiansen scored 25 and 22 digs, respectively, as the host Silver Eagles swept the Cheesemakers 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 for a Badger South victory. Monroe’s Alyse Maurer had 24 digs.
Fort Atkinson 3, Oregon 0
The visiting Blackhawks got 15 kills from Emma Manns and 32 assists from Callie Krause in a 25-13, 25-20, 25-10 victory over the Panthers in Badger South play. Madi Malcock had 14 digs for Oregon.
McFarland 3, Walworth Big Foot 0
The visiting Spartans, ranked fifth in Division 2, beat the Chiefs in a Rock Valley Conference match. Lizzy Fortune paced McFarland with 33 assists.Katie Hildebrandt added four blocks.
Edgerton 3, Evansville 0
Kate Fox Gunderson scored 25 kills and 15 digs as the host Crimson Tide swept the Blue Devils, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22, in Rock Valley action. Carly Rebman scored 12 kills for the winners.
New Glarus 3, Orfordville Parkview 0
Senior middle hitter Lily Himmelman had eight kills and two blocks, and freshman Grace Nommensen added 21 assists, as the Glarner Knights earned a non-conference victory over the Vikings.
Cross country
Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational
The Verona boys placed three runners in the top seven overall to win the 19-team meet at McCarty Park in West Allis.
Sophomore Aidan Manning led the Wildcats, finishing second (16 minutes, 16 seconds, 5,000 meters). The Verona girls finished second behind Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, led by junior Anna Knueve’s eighth-place finish (19:56).
Koshkonong Klassic
Milton senior Devin Woodcock covered the 5,000-meter Fort Atkinson High School course in 17 minutes to win individual honors and lead the Red Hawks to the team title in the four-team meet. Fort Atkinson won the girls team title, led by individual winner Jenna Lovejoy (19:17).
Port Washington Invitational
Beaver Dam junior Gavin Czarnecki ran to an individual runner-up finish (16:31.3), and the Golden Beavers finished 16th in a 20-team field. The Beaver Dam girls finished fifth, led by freshman Jessica Redman’s ninth-place finish (20:43).
Girls tennis
Oshkosh North sectional
Beaver Dam senior Morgan Nelson earned the No. 1 singles championship in the sectional at Fox Cities Racquet Club in Appleton, taking a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Germantown senior Melina Kopischkie in the final.
Nelson will take a 27-6 record into the next week’s state individual tournament. Beaver Dam, also qualified the No. 1 doubles team of junior Hannah Budde and senior Abby Kiesow (26-8) after a fourth-place sectional finish.
Boys volleyball
Madison Edgewood 3, Madison East 1
Chase Korb recorded 15 kills, two blocks and three service aces and Ethan Hallick contributed 22 assists and 13 digs as the host Crusaders beat the Purgolders 30-28, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20 in Big Eight play.
Jack Hussin had 37 assists and four blocks for East, and Isaac Seip added 18 kills.
Fort Atkinson 3, Heritage Christian 0
Cody Zahn scored 24 assists and Kraymer Gladem had seven kills and five service aces as the visiting Blackhawks swept the Patriots.
Boys soccer
Mount Horeb 4, Baraboo 0
The visiting Vikings (5-0 Badger North), who have outscored their five conference opponents by a combined 24-1, kept rolling with two goals in each half against the previously unbeaten Thunderbirds (4-1 conference). Gabriel Guenther and Gabe Piscitelli scored in the first half for Mount Horeb, ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches.
McFarland 2, Oregon 0
Brett Connor and Ethan Nichols scored second-half goals and Matt Schutt made seven saves to lead the Spartans (10-2-3), the top-ranked team in Division 3, to a shutout victory over the visiting Panthers (8-5-1), ranked ninth in Division 2.
Verona 6, Beloit Memorial 0
The host Wildcats (12-1-2 overall), ranked third in Division 1, clinched the Big Eight title with a shutout victory over the Purple Knights. Sam Abreu scored Verona’s first goal and assisted on the second. Nate Hanson needed two saves for a shutout.
Madison West 4, Janesville Craig 0
Tonio Ermakoff scored the host Regents’ first goal and added a pair of second-half assists in a shutout victory over the Cougars.
Monona Grove 4, Watertown 1
The host Silver Eagles, ranked seventh in Division 2, scored three goals in the first 33 minutes en route to a Badger Southwin. Isaac Becker finished with a goal and an assist for Monona Grove.
Stoughton 5, Edgerton 0
A.J. Mittelstead scored the Vikings’ first three goals and added an assist in a non-conference victory over the host Crimson Tide. Steven Benoy made two saves in the shutout.
Watertown Luther Prep 5, Columbus 0
Senior Adam Brands tallied two goals and one assist as the Phoenix (8-6, 5-2 Capitol Conference) shut out the host Cardinals. Nate Schwartz added a goal and assist for the winners.
Lakeside Lutheran 8, Dodgeland/Hustisford 2
The visiting Warriors got off to a quick start by scoring six goals in the first 33 minutes in Capitol conference action. Kyle Main scored a hat trick and picked up an assist for Lakeside Lutheran. Klayton Bischoff and Luis Galvan scored for Dodgeland/Hustisford.
Waunakee 10, Oak Creek 0
Cole Kettner scored four goals for the host Warriors, and Jacob Mouille added two goals and three assists in the non-conference victory.
