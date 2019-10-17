The Waunakee girls volleyball team, ranked 10th in Division 1 by state coaches, earned a big boost heading into WIAA tournament play with a four-set victory over fifth-ranked Watertown in the Badger Challenge on Thursday night.
The Challenge matches Badger North teams against their Badger South counterparts at the same spot in the standings. Visiting Waunakee won the first-place battle 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19.
Milla Malik had 24 kills and two service aces for the Warriors, Samantha Miller provided 41 assists and Hayley Krysinski made 29 digs. Watertown got 41 assists from Isabelle Schauer and 24 digs from Dani Weissenrieder.
Madison Edgewood 3, Mount Horeb 1
After dropping the first set, the host Crusaders won the next three 25-23, 25-20, 25-22. Edgewood junior Ella Foti finished with a rare triple-double: 18 assists, 15 digs and 11 kills.
Reedsburg 3, Stoughton 0
The visiting Beavers won 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 in a Badger Challenge match. Kaitlyn Zunker led Reedsburg with 13 kills and two blocks.
Portage 3, Oregon 0
Abby Leeland delivered 21 assists, Katelyn Belleau had nine kills and Genna Garrigan had 11 digs as the Warriors beat the host Panthers in straight sets. Nicole Cochems had seven kills, four blocks and three aces for Oregon.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Columbus 0
The host Warriors, ranked second in Division 2, won a Capitol North Conference matchup 25-10, 25-3, 25-10. Senior Ella Collins led the team with 13 kills on Senior Night, and fellow senior Karli Johnson paced Lakeside Lutheran with 24 assists.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Poynette 0
Sam Fisch and Lauren Paulsen had 10 and seven kills, respectively, as the Phoenix (19-13, 5-5) swept the host Pumas 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 to remain in a tie with Lodi for third place in the Capitol North. Jessica Bruchs had 26 assists for Poynette.
Waterloo 3, Marshall 0
The host Pirates, ranked second in Division 3, won 25-22, 25-7, 25-17 to remain undefeated in Capitol South play. Waterloo’s Joslyn Wolff finished with 10 kills and six aces.
Wisconsin Heights 3, Belleville 0
Jada Wood had 25 assists and Ashlee Adler had 10 kills and six service aces as the Vanguards, receiving honorable mention in Division 3 voting, swept the host Wildcats 25-14, 25-23, 25-15 in Capitol South play. Erin Kittleson had 17 assists for Belleville.
Cross country
Rock Valley Conference
The McFarland girls made every second count in the conference meet, edging Evansville 54-55 to win the championship at UW-Whitewater. Senior Sadie McCaulley was fifth for the Spartans (21 minutes, 21 seconds, 5,000 meters) and junior Emma Johnson placed seventh (21:45). Edgerton took seventh in the team race.
Jefferson won the boys team title with 48 points, followed by Evansville with 75 and McFarland with 78. McFarland senior Matthew Klumpyan took third (17:21) behind junior Riley Siltman of Evansville (16:48) and senior Ian Sande of Jefferson (17:17). Edgerton senior Ryen Hazzard was fifth (17:26).
Boys soccerOregon 6, Monroe 0
Collin Bjerke scored four goals in 45 minutes as the Panthers, ninth-ranked in Division 2, cruised past the Cheesemakers in Badger South play. Bjerke assisted on another score.
McFarland 4, Jefferson 0
Ethan Nichols had a hat trick as the Spartans, top-ranked in Division 3, knocked off the Eagles in the Rock Valley tournament. Austin Miller had three saves for the winners.
Glendale Nicolet 3,
Sun Prairie 2
Owen Porter had a hat trick, scoring the game-winner in the 67th minute, as the Knights surged past the Cardinals in non-conference action at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Johnathan Trilling scored and assisted on the only goals for Sun Prairie, and Tanner Scherer had four saves.
Madison Edgewood 2,
Belleville/New Glarus 0
Matthew Judy struck in the 32nd minute off an assist from Will Sprinkman, and Nicholas Stacey scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute as the Crusaders shut out the host Sugar River Raiders in non-conference play. Julian Lutz had three saves for Belleville.