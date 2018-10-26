Sweeping nine of 11 events Friday night, the Waunakee girls swimming team earned its fourth consecutive Badger North Conference championship at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
Junior Abi Schmeiser and senior Emma Grindle each won two events to lead the Warriors to victory. Schmeiser won the 100 butterfly (58.48) and 100 backstroke (58.44), and Grindle won the 50 (25.30) and 100 freestyle (55.09).
Schmeiser and Grindle also participated in two winning relays each. Schmeiser competed in the conference meet-record setting 200 medley relay (1:52.87); Grindle was on the 200 freestyle relay. The two both swam on the 400 freestyle relay.
DeForest won a tight battle for second place, as junior Haley Willis won the 200 individual medley (2:14.75) and contributed to second-place finishes in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. DeForest senior Camryn Hargarves also swam on the second-place relays and was second in the 50 freestyle (25.74).
Baraboo took third as freshman Ella Lohr won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.65).
Boys volleyball
Middleton 3,
Waukesha North 0
Dylan Griffith recorded 14 digs and three aces as the host Cardinals won 25-10, 25-9, 25-10 against the Northstars. Eagan Peters-Michaud and Scott Buros each finished with nine kills and four digs.
Madison Memorial 3, Madison Edgewood 0
The Crusaders’ first-year program saw its season end as the host Spartans earned a 25-11, 25-17, 25-9 victory. Josh Barth led Memorial with 11 kills and two blocks, and Drew Collins tallied 23 assists. Edgewood’s Chase Korb had seven kills.
Madison Memorial will play host to Kettle Moraine in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Madison West 3,
Madison East 0
Senior Jaden Weiss posted a match-high seven blocks as the Regents beat the Purgolders 25-18, 25-14, 26-24 in a WIAA regional final. West setter James Alvin contributed five aces.
East’s senior Sam Heiman led all players with nine kills. The Regents will travel to top-seeded and third-ranked Middleton for a Tuesday sectional semifinal.
Kettle Moraine 3,
Madison La Follette 0
The third-seeded Lasers swept the sixth-seeded Lancers at home, 25-7, 25-7, 25-8.
Mukwonago 3,
Beloit Memorial 0
Seth Deppe finished with 19 assists to lead the host Indians to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 victory over the Purple Knights. Beloit’s Kamryn Bach had eight kills and Baylor Moore had 17 assists.
Waukesha West 3,
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 0
Ryan Langemak led the Wolverines with 12 kills and three blocks in a 25-12, 25-16, 25-21 victory over the Blackhawks.