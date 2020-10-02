Prep roundup: Waunakee golfers swing their way to victory in Portage regional

Watertown 6, Portage 1

The visiting Goslings topped the Beavers, scoring four first half goals in the process. Jacob Narkis scored the first two goals for Watertown, and Owen Backus added two more. Emmett Brockley scored Portage’s lone goal.

Watertown Luther Prep 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1

Following a scoreless first half, both offenses woke up. The visiting Phoenix scored twice in the first twenty minutes of the second half which proved to be the difference. Owen Heiman scored the second goal that was the difference in the match.

Lake Mills 10, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0

The L-Cats dominated from start to finish, as John Wilke scored four goals and added two assists. Brayden Ciesiolka also scored two goals and assisted on another.

Cross country

Slinger Invitational

Watertown Luther Prep boys placed sixth out of seven teams, being led by freshmen Ezekiel Finkbeiner (18:18) and Elliott Heiderich (18:19) over the five-kilometer course. The pair placed 20th and 21st. Gavin Czarnecki also ran for Beaver Dam, placing sixth and running a time of 17:10.