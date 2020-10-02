 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Waunakee golfers swing their way to victory in Portage regional
Prep roundup: Waunakee golfers swing their way to victory in Portage regional

The Waunakee girls golf team punched its ticket to Monday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional at Tomah with a dominating performance in Thursday’s Portage regional.

The Warriors, ranked fourth in Division 1, shot a four-player team score of 328 to win the eight-team meet at Portage Country Club.

Reedsburg also qualified for sectional play with a fourth-place finish, behind Tomah and Onalaska, and four area individuals also qualified.

Three Waunakee players finished in the top six individually: Senior Aly Kinzel and freshman Izzi Stricker each shot 80 and senior Sydney Grimm shot 83.

Portage senior Sophie Denure won the regional, shooting 6-over-par 76, and her sister, Ella, also earned a sectional berth with a 92. Also qualifying for the sectional as individuals were DeForest senior Lexi Scheuerell (86) and Baraboo junior Sadie Schlender (93).

Girls volleyball

Madison Edgewood 3, Sauk Prairie 2

The visiting Crusaders pulled out a narrow victory in a marathon match, winning by scores of 24-26, 25-16, 25-23, 31-33, 15-13. Natalie Ring totaled 21 kills and 21 digs and Ella Foti had 42 assists for the winners. Sauk Prairie got 23 assists from Olivia Bruenig and 24 kills from Aida Shadewald.

Waterloo 3, Watertown Luther Prep 0

The visiting Pirates handled the Phoenix, winning 25-14, 25-18, 25-20. Brooke Mosher finished with 20 kills and Joslyn Wolff added 12 assists for Waterloo.

Watertown 3, Baraboo 0

The visiting Goslings cruised to a 25-22, 25-12, 25-17 victory over the Warriors. Payton Roetz and Elise Hickey led the way with 17 assists and 10 kills, respectively.

Reedsburg 3, Lake Mills 1

The host Beavers took three of four sets but clawed their way to a 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 25-22 victory. Macie Wieman led the way for Reedsburg with 19 kills while Mahra Wieman added 20 assists.

Boys soccer

Baraboo 2, Madison Edgewood 2

The host Thunderbirds rallied after entering the second half with a 2-0 deficit. Daniel Blachowicz and Jonathan Snell scored for Edgewood. Johan Lopez scored both second-half goals for Baraboo, with the latter coming in the 75th minute. 

Reedsburg 1, Sauk Prairie 1

Eddie Alonso scored the game-tying goal for the host Beavers in the final minute of play. The last time the teams played, the Eagles took a 5-0 victory.

Watertown 6, Portage 1

The visiting Goslings topped the Beavers, scoring four first half goals in the process. Jacob Narkis scored the first two goals for Watertown, and Owen Backus added two more. Emmett Brockley scored Portage’s lone goal.

Watertown Luther Prep 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1

Following a scoreless first half, both offenses woke up. The visiting Phoenix scored twice in the first twenty minutes of the second half which proved to be the difference. Owen Heiman scored the second goal that was the difference in the match.

Lake Mills 10, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0

The L-Cats dominated from start to finish, as John Wilke scored four goals and added two assists. Brayden Ciesiolka also scored two goals and assisted on another.

Cross country

Slinger Invitational

Watertown Luther Prep boys placed sixth out of seven teams, being led by freshmen Ezekiel Finkbeiner (18:18) and Elliott Heiderich (18:19) over the five-kilometer course. The pair placed 20th and 21st. Gavin Czarnecki also ran for Beaver Dam, placing sixth and running a time of 17:10.

On the girls side, the Phoenix placed seventh of eight teams. Freshman Jemimah Habben was the top finisher for Luther Prep, placing 12th in 21:10.

Lodi dual

The host Blue Devils split the girls and boys dual against Wisconsin Dells, with the Lodi boys and Dells girls taking victories. The Lodi boys finished with a perfect score of 15, as Parker Heintz won the 5,000 meter race in 18:43. Dells just edged with Blue Devil girls, 27-29. Lauryn Milne placed second in 22:44 for Lodi.

Girls tennis

Lodi 7, Mauston 0

The host Blue Devils dominated on their way to a sweep of the Eagles. Dorothy Deans won the No.1 match for Lodi, 6-0, 6-1. Lexy Karls and Rylee Schneider took care of their doubles match, 6-0, 6-0.

DeForest 5, Portage 5

The Norskies and Warriors faced off over 10 singles matches, finishing in a tie. Samantha Fuchs took the No. 1 match, 6-0, 6-0 for DeForest, and Britta McKinnon won the No. 2 7-5, 6-1 match for Portage.

Team scores: Waunakee 328; Tomah 339; Onalaska 347; Reedsburg 356; Portage 377; DeForest 381; Baraboo 387; Sparta 446.

Individual sectional qualifiers: S. Denure, P, 76; Scheuerell, D, 86; E. Denure, P, 92; Schlender, B, 93.

Top five individuals: S. Denure, P, 76; Bronston, On, 79; Kinzel, W, 80; Pokela, T, 80; Stricker, W, 80.

Waunakee: Kinzel 80, Stricker 80, Grimm 83, Shipshock 85, Hoege 92. DeForest: Scheurell 86, Endres 94, Schnell 100, Nesbitt 101. Portage: S. Denure 76, E. Denure 92, Fick 99, Mumm 110. Reedsburg: Johnson 84, Benish 90, Carey 91, McPherson 91. Baraboo: Schlender 93, Lewison 94, Capener 98, Turkington 102. At Portage CC, par 70.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 2,

BARABOO 2

Madison Edgewood*2*0*—*2

Baraboo*0*2*—*2

First half: ME — Blachowicz (Stitgen), 15:19; Snell (pk) 29:45. Second half: B — J. Lopez (R. Lopez), 51:00; J. Lopez 74:48.

Shots: ME 7; B 17. Saves: ME (Merckx) 8; B (Huffaker) 3.   

 

SAUK PRAIRIE 1, REEDSBURG 1

Sauk Prairie*1*0*—*1

Reedsburg*0*1*—*1

First half: SP — Enerson (J. Baumgardt), 31:00. Second half: R — (Knobbe), 90:00.

Saves: SP (L. Baumgardt) 3; R (Weix) 11.

WATERTOWN 6, PORTAGE 1

Watertown*4*2*—*6

Portage*0*1*—*1

First half: W — Narkis (Kratzer), 15:00; Narkis, 27:00; Backus (pk) 29:00; Pfeifer (Bergman) 37:00. Second half: W — Backus (Guadalupe) 49:00; Kratzer (pk), 73:00; P — Brockley, 45:00.

Saves: W (Piasecki ) 1; P (Lynch) 12. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, Portage.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 2,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1

Watertown Luther Prep*0*2*--*2

Lakeside Lutheran*0*1*--*1

Second half: WLP — Chavez-Alejandre, 56:00; O. Heiman, 65:00. LL — Asmus (Wohling), 74:00.

Shots: WLP 13; LL 7. Saves: WLP (J. Heiman) 6; LL (Punzel) 11.

Lake Mills 10, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0

MADISON EDGEWOOD 3,

SAUK PRAIRIE 2

Madison Edgewood*24*25*25*31*15

Sauk Prairie*26*16*23*33*13

MADISON EDGEWOOD (leaders)Kills: Ring 21; Assists: Foti 42; Aces: Hazelett 5; Digs: Ring 21; Blocks: Schmotzer 3.5.

SAUK PRAIRIEKills: Shadewald 24; Assists: O. Breunig 23; Aces: Shadewald, Pistono, Paukner 4; Digs: Shadewald 27; Blocks: Paukner 4.

WATERTOWN 3, BARABOO 0

Watertown*25*25*25

Baraboo*22*12*17

WATERTOWN (leaders)Kills: Pugh 9; Assists: Roets 17; Aces: Hickey, Stas 4; Digs: Hickey 10; Blocks: Gudenkauf 3.

BARABOOKills: M. Gruner 11; Assists: Buelow 21; Aces: Buelow, Scott 2; Blocks: J. Gruner, M. Gruner 2.

WATERLOO 3, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 0

Waterloo*25*25*25

Watertown Luther Prep*14*18*20

WATERLOO (leaders)Kills: Mosher 20; Assists: Wolff 12; Aces: Fitzgerald 3 ; Digs: Riege 9; Blocks: Schneider 2.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREPKills: Hirsch, Kieselhorst 6; Assists: Bortulin 10; Digs: Kieselhorst 13; Blocks: Paulsen 1.

REEDSBURG 3, LAKE MILLS 1

Lake Mills*20*25*22*22

Reedsburg*25*15*25*25

LAKE MILLS (leaders)Kills: Palmer 10; Assists: Lewellin 35; Aces: Kitsembel 2; Digs: Kitsembel 27; Blocks: Hack 5.

REEDSBURGKills: Mac. Wieman 19; Assists: Mah. Wieman 20; Aces: Horkan 2; Digs: Mac. Wieman 26; Blocks: Bestor, Harsch 2.

River Valley vs. Prairie du Chien, canceled

LODI 7, MAUSTON 0

Singles — Deans, L, def. Hill, 6-0, 6-1; Winters, L, def. Lund, 6-0, 6-1; Paar, L, def. Galloway, 6-1, 6-0; C. Karls, L, def. Jacob, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Mayberry/Lange, L, def. Lavold/Eilers, 6-2, 6-2; L. Karls/Schneider, L, def. Bilski/Wonderly, 6-0, 6-0; Potter/McMahon, L, def. Braunschweig/Waldhart, 6-0, 6-1. At Lodi.

DEFOREST 5, PORTAGE 5

Singles — Fuchs, D, def. Blanco, 6-0, 6-0; McKinnon, P, def. A. Hegarty, 7-5, 6-1; K. Hegarty, D, def. Wood, 6-4, 6-3; Bisch, P, def. Galbraith, 6-1, 6-1; Manzi, D, def. Krueger, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0; Owens, P, def. Weinstock, 6-0, 6-2; Hahn, D, def. A. Kallungi, 5-7, 6-2, 1-0; H. Kallungi, P, def. Finley, 4-6, 6-2, 1-0; Atkinson, P, def. Shields, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0; Bierman, D, def. Brees, 6-3, 6-0. At Portage.

Watertown at Watertown Luther Prep, rescheduled to Friday

Baraboo at Reedsburg, canceled

SLINGER INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Slinger 35; Kimberly 56; West Bend West 85; Grafton 91; Kewaskum 127; Watertown Luther Prep 141; West Bend East 187.

Top five individuals: Grotenhuis, S, 16:12; Richey, K, 16:37; Baker, G, 16:40; Re, K, 16:45; Maccudden, S, 17:10.

Watertown Luther Prep: 20, Finkbeiner, 18:18; 21, Heiderich, 18:19; 28, Hutchinson, 18:44; 40, Holtz, 19:49; 45, Horn, 20:28. Beaver Dam: 6, Czarnecki, 17:10. At Heritage Trail County Park, Slinger, 5,000 meters.

LODI 15, WISCONSIN DELLS 44

Lodi: 1, Heintz, 18:43; 2, Lins, 19:14; 3, Pecard, 19:15; 4, Collins, 19:40; 5, Beld, 19:56. Wisconsin Dells: 6, Hernandez-Ruiz, 20:09; 7, Leger, 20:14; 9, Funmaker, 20:38; 10, Sampson, 20:40; 12, Cunningham, 21:25. At Lodi HS, 5,000 meters.

SLINGER INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Kimberly 26; Slinger 52; Kewaskum 92; Grafton 106; West Bend West 131; West Bend East; Watertown Luther Prep 165; West Allis Central 260.

Top five individuals: Edwardson, KIM, 18:49; Bunke, S, 19:12; Schuster, S, 19:19; Van Grinsven, KIM, 20:05; Gerhartz, KEW, 20:26.

Watertown Luther Prep: 12, Habben, 21:10; 34, Veenhuis, 22:49; 41, Mensching, 23:18; 42, Drechsler, 23:39; 43, H. Sulzle, 23:43. At Heritage Trail County Park, Slinger, 5,000 meters.

WISCONSIN DELLS 27, LODI 29

Wisconsin Dells: 1, Anchor, 22:33; 4, Michalsky, 23:10; 5, Cunningham, 23:39; 8, Whitebreast, 24:54; 9, Jones, 25:13. Lodi: 2, Milne, 22:44; 3, Lee, 22:49; 6, Endres, 24:12; 7, Schoenemann, 24:26; 11, Jelinek, 26:24. At Lodi HS, 5,000 meters.

