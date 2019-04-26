Sarah McLaughlin and Isabelle Barmore scored first-half goals and Alyssa Kuhn made nine saves to give the Waunakee girls soccer team a 2-0 victory over Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
The win came in Friday’s opening round of the Tournament of Champions at the Burlington RecPlex in Iowa.
Susie Kettner assisted on the first score, and Barmore scored on a penalty kick for the Warriors.
Softball
Poynette 11,
Westfield 1 (5)
Junior Casey Fountain went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and junior Lucy Cuff added a double and a solo home run as the visiting Pumas (14-0) rolled past the Pioneers in a non-conference rematch of last year’s WIAA Division 3 state semifinal.
Junior Morgan Jones went 2-for-3 with a double for Poynette, while junior Hannah Hockerman struck out five and gave up no runs on one hit in two innings of relief for Westfield (7-3-1).
Oregon 9-6, Waunakee 0-2
Megan Bloyer drove in four runs with a triple, double and single as the Panthers won the first game of a non-conference doubleheader over the host Warriors. Kenadee Nelson allowed five hits and struck out eight in the complete-game victory.
In the second game, Alison Morgan and Sam Mikkelson tripled and Spilde allowed four hits and struck out eight to lead the Panthers.
Lake Mills 8,
Watertown Luther Prep 0
Lexy Topel doubled twice for two RBIs for the host L-Cats (2-2), and Taylor Roughen threw a complete game for Lake Mills. Roughen struck out six to pick up the victory.
Lodi 11, Cambridge 1 (5)
Sophomore Jaden Kolinski went 3-for-4 with a double and struck out four in two innings of relief to help lead the host Blue Devils (4-9) past the Blue Jays (5-5.
Baseball
Monona Grove 5, Oregon 0
The Silver Eagles (5-2 Badger South) held the Panthers scoreless to beat the host Panthers (4-6). Michael Zande tossed a shutout, striking out three and allowing six hits, and went 2-for-2 at the plate. Jack Haufle went 2-for-3 for Oregon.
Lodi 3,
Lakeside Lutheran 2
Logan Richards doubled as the visiting Blue Devils (1-5 Capitol North), and Slater Fitzgerald struck out five to picked up the victory.
Boys golf
Onalaska Invitational
Jacob Beckman shot 2-over-par 74 at La Crosse Country Club to tie for medalist honors and lead his Middleton team to second place in the 18-team tournament. Mequon Homestead won twith a score of 315, led by Josh Teplin, who matched Beckman’s 74. Madison Edgewood finished sixth.
Track and field
Fort Atkinson Invitational
Monona Grove swept the boys and girls team championships in the nine-team meet, with the Silver Eagles winning three events in the boys meet and four events in the girls meet.
For the Monona Grove boys, senior Michael Williams Davis won the shot put (54 feet, 4 inches) and discus (153-2). For the MG girls, sophomore Peighton Nelson won the 800-meter run (2:32.40) and 1,600 (5:32.75).
Also in the girls meet, Fort Atkinson junior Madelyn Hansen won the long jump (16-10½), triple jump (35-¾) and high jump (4-8). Johnson Creek junior Hannah Constable won the 200 (:26.88) and 400 (1:00.22).
In the boys meet, McFarland senior Andrew Pahnke won the 1,600 (4:31.86) and 3,200 (9:44.08). Cambridge senior Riley Olson won the 110 hurdles (:16.44) and 300 hurdles (:40.49).
Baraboo Relays
The host Thunderbirds and Reedsburg tied for the boys championship in the eight-team meet, scoring 102 points each to finish two points ahead of Madison La Follette. Baraboo won the girls meet.
Cougar Relays
Janesville Parker swept the boys and girls team titles, topping the five-team field as Parker’s boys won five events and the girls won eight.
Boys tennis
Verona Invitational
On the first day of the two-day event, Middleton swept matches against Mauston, Sauk Prairie and Sheboygan North by 7-0 scores, and Verona beat Maustojn, Sauk Prairie and Green Bay Notre Dame.
Verona’s Will Tennison won two matches at No. 1 singles and teamed with Christopher Queoff to win once at No. 1 doubles.