Make it four in a row for the Waunakee girls golf team.
The Warriors, three-time defending Badger North champions, earned a fourth consecutive title on Wednesday with a four-player team score of 347 in the conference meet at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.
In the individual race, Baraboo’s Carly Moon shot a 3-over-par 37 on the back nine to finish at 78 and earn medalist honors.
Waunakee, ranked sixth in Division 1 by state coaches, was led by junior Sydney Grimm’s 83 and a pair of 87s by senior Brooke Ehle and junior Aly Kinzel. All three are returning letterwinners from last year’s team, which earned a team state berth for the first time since 2011.
DeForest’s Taryn Endres and Reedsburg’s Kaitlyn Brunken each shot 85, with Brunken’s score helping the Beavers finish second in the team standings, nine strokes behind Waunakee.
Portage was third at 378, led by Sophie Denure’s 86, and Baraboo was fourth at 382. Mount Horeb’s Ellie Lombardo also shot 86.
Boys volleyball
Madison Memorial 3,
Madison West 0
The host Spartans improved to 11-4-1 overall and 4-0 in the Big Eight Conference, taking a 25-10, 25-13, 25-15 victory over the Regents.
Senior Ethan Moll-Hind led Memorial with 12 kills, 14 digs and three blocks, and senior Drew Collins added 32 assists and 10 digs.
West got eight kills from junior Devin Huie and 12 assists from junior Jack Wichem.