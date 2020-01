Prep roundup: Waunakee boys hold off DeForest in battle for share of Badger North lead

Wrestling

Cheesehead Invitational

Stoughton sent three wrestlers to the finals, but all earned runner-up honors as the state top-ranked Vikings finished ninth in the 33-team, two-day tournament in Kaukauna. Teams from seven states competed, and Simley of St. Paul, Minnesota won the team championship. Stoughton finished fourth among Wisconsin entries.

Earning runner-up honors were Gavin Model (27-3 on the season) at 145 pounds, Luke Mechler (29-1) at 152 and Brooks Empey (29-1) at 220. Brandt Spilde finished sixth at 182.

Eagle Invitational

Host Sauk Prairie took second behind West Bend East in the 18-team event, winning each of the three heaviest weight classes: Marcus Hankins at 195, Simon Patterson at 220 and Austin Rider at 285. Third-place Monroe got titles from Jack Dubach at 106 and Alex Witt at 182. For Poynette, Cash Stewart won at 126 and Gunnar Hamre won at 138.

Rocket Scramble