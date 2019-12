Prep roundup: Watertown girls hand Monroe their second consecutive Badger South loss

The Watertown girls basketball team opened a 10-point halftime lead and rode the second-half performance of Teya Maas to a 44-42 victory over visiting Monroe in Badger South Conference play on Saturday.

Maas scored nine of her 17 points in the second half, making 5 of 8 free throws, to help the Lady Goslings (4-3, 3-1 Badger South) past the Cheesemakers (3-4, 2-2). Sydney Linskens had eight points for Watertown.

It was the second loss in as many nights for Monroe, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runners-up.

Monroe's Megan Benzschawel scored 19 of her 28 points in the second half.

Madison Edgewood 55, Hayward 30

The Crusaders (5-2) outscored their opponents 31-14 in the second half en route to a non-conference road victory over the Hurricanes (2-5). Sarah Lazar had a team high 12 points for the winners.

Wisconsin Heights 53, Poynette 32

Leading by one point at halftime, the visiting Vanguards (4-4) scored 38 points in the second half to upend the host Pumas (3-3). Ashlee Adler scored 19 points for Heights. Jessica Bruchs led Poynette with nine points.

Boys basketball