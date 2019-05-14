Before the season, a series of Badger South Conference girls track and field coaches predicted a tight battle for the league championship. On Tuesday, they were proven correct.
Watertown emerged from a three-team logjam, taking second in the meet’s final event, the 1,600-meter relay, to total 120 points and win the championship. Monroe took second with 117.5 points and Oregon was third (116).
Depth carried the Goslings, as junior Madison Holley’s effort in the long jump (16 feet, 5¾ inches) was her team’s only first-place finish. Monroe had two double winners, as senior Cammi Ganshert triumphed in the 100-meter dash (12.78 seconds) and 200 (:26.61), and junior Chloe Bunker in the shot put (37-8) and discus (121-8).
For Oregon, senior Lauren Beauchaine won the 1,600 (5:15.87) and 3,200 (11:14.29).
The Monroe boys scored 133 points to win the title, followed by Monona Grove (121). Cheesemakers senior Jordan Montgomery won the 100 (:11.11) and 200 (:22.48).
Milton junior Dane Nelson won the 110 hurdles (:15.16) and the 300 hurdles (:40.39), and Monona Grove senior Michael Williams-Davis won the shot put (52-2½) and discus (156-4).
Capitol Conference
The Lodi girls won the conference title, taking first place in nine of the 18 events and totaling 164 points to runner-up Lakeside Lutheran’s 108 in Columbus.
Senior Mackenzie Heyroth won the 100 hurdles (:15.28), 300 hurdles (:45.12) and long jump (17-5¼), senior Rhianna Walzer won the 200 (:26.46) and 400 (:59.92), and Isabelle Clary won the 800 (2:25.42) and 1,600 (5:18.53).
Poynette sophomore Megan Reddeman won the pole vault (9-9) and high jump (5-5).
Lakeside’s boys scored 133 points to top Lodi’s 99. Senior Casey Ponyicsanyi led the Warriors, winning the 100 (:11.19), 200 (:22.40) and 400 (:50.60). Lakeside senior Max Thiele won the 110 hurdles (:15.68).
Wisconsin Heights’ Christian Patzka won the 1,600 (4:31.08) and 3,200 (9:49.88).
Southwest Wisconsin
Platteville swept the boys and girls team titles at Lancaster, with Dodgeville/Mineral Point earning runner-up honors.
For the Pointers girls, freshman Blair Watters won the 100 (:13.39) and 200 (1:01.80) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay. For the boys, Henry Keith won the 800 (2:00.95) and 1,600 (4:29.17) and Kevin Eisenzimmer won the 400 (:52.61) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay.
South Central
Wisconsin Dells scored 186 points to Wautoma’s 178 to win the girls team title. Junior Lindsay Cunningham won the 800 (2:30.38), the 1,600 (5:32.89) and the 3,200 (12:26.24), and freshman Hailey Anchor won the 400 (1:01.85) and high jump (5-0). Senior Caelan Tourdog won the discus (113-7).
The Dells boys won two events: Senior Nick Kruschke in the pole vault (35-10) and junior Cade Ravenscroft in the high jump (5-10).
Boys golf
South Central Conference
Wisconsin Dells took home the league title with a score of 346. Caden Jacobson and Grant Marisch paced Wisconsin Dells with scores of 79 and 80 to finish second and third, respectively.
Dylan Hughes of Wautoma/Wildrose finished first with a 78.
Rock Valley mini-meet
Joe Forsting of Edgerton shot 3-under-par 34 to earn medalist honors in a Rock Valley Conference mini-meet at Yahara Hills. Kyle Wille shot 39 for Edgerton, which shot 155 to beat McFarland by eight strokes.
Girls soccer
Middleton 3, Sun Prairie 2
Victoria Bunz had two assists and Middleton (9-0-1) held off a late scoring drive from Sun Prairie (6-3-1) to take the victory in a game between the top two Big Eight teams.
Madison East 4,
Madison La Follette 0
Four players scored as the host Purgolders (4-6-0 Big Eight) shut out the Lancers (1-9-0) at Breese Stevens Field.
Kira Gottschalk, Carleigh Drill, and Monica Gutierrez all scored. La Follette keeper Mackenzie Jones had nine saves.
Madison Edgewood 4, Monona Grove 1
The Crusaders (7-1-0 Badger South), ranked third in Division 3, took the lead for good in the 25th minute on a goal by Ella Henley and held off the Silver Eagles (3-4-1).
Hailey Rothwell scored twice, with each goal assisted by her sister, Jordyn Rothwell. Maelia Dziedzic scored MG's only goal.
DeForest 3, Lodi 0
Mandy Fitzgerald struck first in the 33rd minute and was followed by Maya Pickhardt with two goals in the second half as the Spartans swept the Blue Devils on the road. Keepers Lynzy Schmell and Ingrid Heitman kept the sheet clean for DeForest.
Softball
Verona 14, Madison La Follette 0
The Wildcats (16-0 Big Eight) hit a string of singles in the first inning to build a quick 11-run lead in their victory over the Lancers (2-13). Alyssa Bostley homered in the second with two runners on to extend the advantage.
Beloit Memorial 5,
Madison Memorial 0
Gracie Henthorn homered to left in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Purple Knights (12-2 Big Eight) swept the Spartans (7-10) at home.
Janesville Craig 6, Middleton 5
Paige Peloquin hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to give the Cougars (7-10 Big Eight) the winning run against the Cardinals (9-7).
Katie Kealy homered and pitched a complete game for the victory. Ashley Bindl homered for Middleton.
Sun Prairie 18, Madison East 3
The visiting Cardinals (13-3 Big Eight) scored 17 runs in the first two innings to beat the Purgolders (3-13).
Sabrina Reuter went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Kiannah Langham-Oliver hit a homer for the Purgolders.
Janesville Parker 12, Madison West 2
Lydia Quade tripled and went three-for-four at the plate to lead the Vikings (9-7 Big Eight). Julianna Getka doubled, and also struck out nine to get the pitching victory.
DeForest 11, Baraboo 1
Taylor Von Behren homered in the first inning with a runner on third to help the host Norskies (14-0) pass the Thunderbirds (7-6) and clinch the Badger North conference title. Jordan Marty and Aleah Grundahl each knocked in two runs for the winners. Jade Parchem batted in the Thunderbird's only run with a single in the top of the sixth.
Waunakee 1, Beaver Dam 0
The host Golden Beavers (4-9 Badger North) allowed six walks in their loss to the Warriors (9-5). After Ally Ronk doubled to start the seventh inning, the Golden Beavers walked two before Lexi Ripp hit a ground ball to score the winning run.
Mount Horeb 11, Reedsburg 5
Marissa Rumler led the host Vikings (6-8 Badger North) with two home runs and a double, in a game that included six home runs. Melissa Dietz led the Beavers (5-9) with two homers.
Portage 13, Sauk Prairie 0 (5)
Junior Brianna Brandner went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while senior Joia Simonson allowed just one hit and struck out four in a complete game win as the host Warriors (15-5, 10-4 Badger North) walloped the Eagles (3-19, 1-13).
Monroe 8, Madison Edgewood 3
The Cheesemakers (12-0 Badger North) got two home runs and three RBIs from Katie Hayes in their road victory over the Crusaders (7-7). Olivia Bobak, Sarah Prien and Sydney Updike also homered for the winners.
Watertown 14, Milton 3
Paige Baachi went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to cement the Goslings' (9-2 Badger South) victory at home over the Red Hawks (8-6). Lauren Harshbarger also contributed five hits on five at-bats for Watertown.
Oregon 9, Stoughton 1
Kenadee Nelson pitched a complete-game three-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead the Panthers (6-8 Badger South) over the Vikings (1-12) at home. Erin Newton doubled and drove in three for Oregon.
Fort Atkinson 13, Monona Grove 3
Alexis Jacobson drove in five runs as the Blackhawks (6-7 Badger South) tallied 19 hits in their blowout home victory over the Silver Eagles (3-10). Kat Brandl pitched five innings for the win and went three-for-four at the plate.
Baseball
Janesville Craig 9, Madison West 0
Mitchell Woelfle pitched a two-hit shutout as the Cougars (15-0 Big Eight) clinched at least a share of the league title with a home victory over the Regents (11-4). Craig’s Dan Blomgren was 3-for-3 with a double and triple.
Madison East 1, Madison La Follette 0
For the Purgolders (3-12), Adrian Montilva hit a fourth-inning double for the only run of the game. East's Carson Tomony struck out nine.
For the Lancers (2-13), pitcher Cuyler Zukowski struck out eight.
Sun Prairie 11, Middleton 1
Josh Caron doubled twice as the Cardinals (12-3 Big Eight) rolled to a road victory over the Cardinals (8-7). Noah Wendler took a shutout into the fifth inning and earned the pitching victory.
Janesville Parker 4, Madison Memorial 3
Casey Stone's double in the second inning scored two as the Vikings (9-7 Big Eight) beat the host Spartans (7-10). Winning pitcher Carter Schneider gave up three hits in six innings.
Beloit Memorial 4, Verona 0
Brett Kiger hit a single, double and triple and drove in three to lead the Purple Knights (3-12 Big Eight) past the visiting Wildcats (6-9). Corbin Ovist pitched a two-hitter and matched that at the plate with two singles. Wildcats pitcher Reagan Klawiter struck out 10 for the Wildcats.
Monona Grove 12, Fort Atkinson 1
Michael Zande gave up one run over five innings and drove in three runs as the Silver Eagles (8-4 Badger South) beat the Blackhawks (6-7). Brady Killerlain drove in three runs in the fifth.
Oregon 9, Stoughton 5
Spencer Buskager hit a fourth-inning double to break a 3-3 tie as the Panthers (5-6 Badger South) pulled away from the host Vikings (2-11). Buskager's double was one of his four hits, and he also pitched six innings. Ryan Ellingson hit a three-run homer for Stoughton.
Madison Edgewood 9, Monroe 0
The Crusaders (10-2 Badger South) had eight players earn a hit in a victory over the Cheesemakers (2-10). Andrew Newton gave up two hits in six innings, andJack Hastreiter went 2-for-3 and Tom Hartlieb was 2-for-4.
Watertown 13, Milton 3
The Goslings (8-5 Badger South) had a five-run inning en route to a conference victory over the Red Hawks (8-4). Jacob Fischer went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the winners. Winning pitcher Cameron Stretch pitched five innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs.
Lake Mills 7, Poynette 3
Nick Carpenter struck out 14 in a complete-game pitching performance to lead the L-Cats (9-0 Capitol North).
Boys tennis
Madison Edgewood 7, Stoughton 0
The second-seeded pairing of Austin Buchner and Elliot Stockwell won both sets at love as the Crusaders’ doubles teams dropped only three games in their dominant road victory over the Vikings. Fourth seed Martius Bautista faced Madison Edgewood’s only tight set, prevailing in a tiebreak over Stoughton’s Hayden Schreier before capturing the second 6-3.
Waunakee 5, Oregon 2
Top seed Tyler Nelson didn’t drop a game as the Warriors took three of four singles matches en route to their home victory over the Panthers. Oregon’s top doubles team of Sean Benet and Zak Roskos bounced back from a first-set loss to secure the team point, but Waunakee won the final two doubles matches to secure the result.