The Verona girls volleyball team enjoyed a perfect day on Saturday, winning six matches — two against tournament runner-up Madison Edgewood — to capture the championship of the Middleton Invitational.
The Wildcats took a 25-16, 25-16 victory over Edgewood in the championship match, getting 17 assists from Jordan Armstrong, nine digs and three aces from Claudia Bobb and six kills apiece from Deann McIntosh and Megan Touchett.
Verona beat Platteville 25-21, 25-20 in a semifinal behind 25 assists from Armstrong. Earlier, the Wildcats took a 25-14, 25-14 victory over Wisconsin Heights, a 25-12, 25-16 victory over Edgewood, a 25-10, 25-23 win over Holmen and a 25-10, 25-13 win over Monticello. Armstrong had 101 assists in the six matches.
Stoughton went 1-3 in the tournament, beating Evansville but losing to Wisconsin Heights, Cuba City and Madison Memorial. Greta Nashold totaled 52 assists and Kat Eugster had 21 kills.
Eastbay Charger Challenge
Sun Prairie won the Red Bracket of the two-day, 28-team tournament at the Sting Center in Menomonee Falls, beating Luxemburg-Casco 25-18, 24-26, 15-12 after a semifinal victory over Hartford.
Waunakee advanced to the Silver Bracket, but lost 25-14, 18-25, 15-8 to Waterloo in a quarterfinal match. Waterloo then lost to Wisconsin Lutheran in a semifinal, 25-16, 25-20.
Waterloo got 65 kills and 55 digs from Brooke Mosher in the tournament, with Michaela Riege adding 58 digs, Sydney Schonhoff notching 11 blocks and Kamden Fitzgerald adding 13 service aces.
Taylor Invitational
Lakeside Lutheran went 7-0 and beat Brodhead to win the eight-team tournament at Edgerton. The Warriors’ Isabella Collins was named Most Valuable Player, and Payton Kuepers and Kylee Gnabasik made the all-tournament team. Edgerton was 4-3.
Baraboo Invitational
McFarland went 5-0 on the day to win the six-team, round-robin tournament.
Girls swimming
Cardinal Invitational
Sun Prairie swept first place in all 11 swimming events and added two second places and five thirds to score 714 points and win its own 10-team event. Madison Memorial was second with 601 points.
Sun Prairie’s Sophie Fiske won the 50-yard freestyle (24.03 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (:51.82) and swam on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Janelle Schulz won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.14) and the 200 individual medley (2:09.89) and swam on two winning relays, and Olivia Sala won the 100 backstroke (:59.19) and the 500 freestyle (5:12.16) and swam on one winning relay.
Blackhawk Invitational
Madison Edgewood won seven of 11 events, including all three relays, to score 495 points and win the eight-team meet at Fort Atkinson. Individual double winners for the Crusaders were Maeve O’Driscoll in the 50 freestyle (:24.76) and 100 freestyle (:53.60) and DeeDee Walker in the 100 freestyle (:53.60) and 200 freestyle (1:57.63).
For Milton, Bailey Ratzburg won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.24) and the 200 individual medley (2:09.78), and Danielle Cramer won the 100 backstroke (:57.57) and the 100 butterfly (:57.81).
Blackshirt Invitational
Middleton took third, Madison West fourth and Verona/Mount Horeb fifth in the 14-team field, behind Hartland Arrowhead and host Waukesha South/Mukwonago. La Follette’s Zaria Terry won the 50 freestyle (:24.19).
Girls golf
Madison City Invitational
Madison Memorial’s Bridget McCarthy earned medalist honors, shooting a 3-over-par 39 at Yahara Hills’ East Course, and Madison Edgewood took team honors in the four-team city meet.
For Edgewood, Grace Welch took second with a 39 and Grace Jaeger shot 41 to take fourth. Edgewood scored 169 to runner-up Memorial’s 178.
Memorial’s Ana Kielley shot 41 and took third. La Follette’s Angelina Myhr shot 41 to finish fifth.
Cross country
Waukesha South Festival
The Madison La Follette boys, third-ranked in Division 1, placed three runners in the top five and five in the top 13 to dominate the 15-team field, winning with 32 points. Chris Wolfe took second, covering the 5,000-meter course at Waukesha’s Minooka Park in 16 minutes, 38 seconds, with Karl Olson third (16:41) and Christian Jaeger fifth (16:56). Madison East took fifth, led by Ian Beilfuss (14th, 17:25).
Pewaukee won the girls race, with La Follette fifth and Madison East 12th. Freshman Gabriela Lues led La Follette (20th, 21:56).
Mount Horeb Invitational
The Vikings boys placed four runners in the top 10 and totaled 39 points to win their own seven-team meet at Norsk Golf Club. Noah Ollendick took fourth (17:45), Joseph Stoddard sixth (18:13), Zach Nelson seventh (18:30), and Raymond Woller eighth (18:30). Christian Patzka won the individual race (16:57) and helped Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld finish fifth. McFarland’s Matthew Klumpyan was fifth (17:54) to lead the Spartans to a third-place finish with 56 points.
In the girls race, Paige Ceelen took fifth (21:23) and Sadie McCaulley was sixth (21:25) to help the McFarland girls win with 59 points. Mount Horeb finished second as Rhya Brandemuehl came in 10th (21:55). Madison Edgewood’s Emily Maires was ninth (21:50) and the Crusaders took third-place with 90 points. Reedsburg’s Jenna McBride was eighth (21:45) and the Beavers finished sixth. Samantha Herrling took second (19:51) to help Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, finish seventh.
Belleville Invitational
Lake Mills runners swept the top three places and totaled 38 points to win the 11-team meet in Belleville. Stacie Dressel was the champion (20:11), followed by Brooke Fair (second, 21:29) and Lauren Winslow (third, 21:53). New Glarus/Monticello took second, led by seventh-place individual Annika Ziperski (22:35).
The New Glarus/Monticello boys placed their top five runners among the top 11 overall to win team honors. Evansville’s Riley Siltman was the individual winner (17:27), with the Glarner Knights’ Adam Nelson second (18:07) and Joe Quaglia third (18:10). Belleville finished fourth and Lake Mills seventh. Waterloo’s Christi Forman finished fourth (22:02).
Marquette Invitational
The Madison West boys swept the top four spots to easily win the five-team event at Tendick Park in Saukville. The Regents’ leaders were seniors Julian Gary (first, 16:38) and Ryan Reed (second, 16:52), and junior John Lee (third, 17:02).
West’s girls finished second behind Waukesha West, though the Regents had the top two individual finishers in sophomores Genevieve Nashold (18:34) and Cecily Greblo (19:43).
Smiley Invitational
Sun Prairie junior Kate Kopotic beat 153 other runners to win the Division 1 girls individual title (19:04), leading the Cardinals to second place behind Mequon Homestead in the 20-team meet. Madison Memorial was third, led by Annika Cutforth in 14th (20:18). Emma Bertz finished seventh (20:04) to help Waunakee finish ninth.
Madison Edgewood junior Leo Richardson took third (16:33) and Jack Brolin sixth (17:02) in the Division 2-3 boys race, helping the Crusaders finish third in the 34-team meet at the American Legion Golf Course in Wausau. Sun Prairie took third in the Division 1 race, led by Connor Carpenter (13th, 17:11), and Madison Memorial’s Dylan Anthony was 12th (17:05).
Hilltopper Invitational
Watertown Luther Prep’s Ben Bode was the individual winner (17:59), leading the Phoenix to second in a 13-team field at Mount Calvary St. Lawrence. Lakeside Lutheran finished ninth.
The Luther Prep girls finished second behind Appleton Xavier, led by Maya Habben’s fifth-place finish (22:36).
Boys volleyball
Beloit Rock River Rumble
Host Beloit Memorial lost to Neenah 23-25, 21-25 in the Silver Bracket final of the 10-team tournament. The Purple Knights beat Appleton East in a semifinal after going 1-7 in pool play. Madison La Follette also went 1-7 in pool play.
Girls tennis
Badger/Big Eight Challenge
Madison Memorial and Madison West each went 4-0 against Badger Conference opponents in the two-day event, with Memorial tacking on a 4-3 win over Verona and West adding a 6-1 win over Sun Prairie.
Memorial also beat Waunakee 5-2, Deforest 4-3, Stoughton 5-2 and Sauk Prairie 6-1. West downed Waunakee 7-0, DeForest 5-2, Stoughton 5-2 and Sauk Prairie 7-0.
Waunakee did the best among the Badger Conference entries, going 2-2 with wins over Sun Prairie and Verona.
Boys soccer
Madison Edgewood 4,
West Salem 0
Nate Ruprecht broke the ice with a goal in the 59th minute for the visiting Crusaders, and Madison Edgewood (4-6-0) added three more goals down the stretch to beat the Panthers. Nick Stacey scored twice and Ethan Myers added a goal. Grant Merckx did not have to make a save to shut out West Salem.
Verona 6, Wales Kettle Moraine 0
Eliot Popkewitz and Jonathan Gamez scored two goals each, and Bennett Luttinen added two assists, as the second-ranked Wildcats allowed the Lasers zero shots on goal.
Lodi Quad
Reedsburg suffered a 2-0 loss to Lodi, on goals by Matt Wendorf and Matthew Brisky, and a 2-0 loss to Fort Atkinson.