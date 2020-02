Prep roundup: Verona skates into sectional with 7-0 win over Memorial

Cale Rufenacht tallied two goals and an assist and Kaden Grant made 21 saves Friday night as the Verona boys hockey team took a 7-0 victory over visiting Madison Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.

The Wildcats (21-4-0), ranked fifth in the state, peppered Memorial goaltender Wes Turner with 57 shots. Parker Ploc added a goal and two assists for the winners.

Verona, which advanced to the state semifinals last year, will host the Sauk Prairie co-op in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys basketball

DeForest 66, Reedsburg 64

The Norskies (14-6, 10-3 Badger North) used a 31-30 first half to lead a victory over the host Beavers (16-5, 9-4). Jahyl Bonds and Nolan Hawk scored 14 points apiece and Max Weisbrod and Colby Hartig added 13 each.

Reedsburg also had four players in double figures, led by 16 points from Will Fuhrmann, who shot 10-for-14 from the line.

Mount Horeb 76, Waunakee 71