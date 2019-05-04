Verona senior Will Tennison won four matches against top-shelf competition over the weekend, including a 6-3, 6-2 decision against Middleton’s Ryan Gold in the championship match, to win the No. 1 singles title in Glendale Nicolet’s Sweet 16 Tournament on Saturday.
With the help of the No. 1 singles players, Middleton finished third and Verona fourth in the 16-team field. Milwaukee Marquette won the team title.
Verona’s Kevin Fan finished third at No. 2 singles, and Middleton’s Jacob Mandelbrot beat Verona’s Kush Nagpal by default for third place at No. 3 singles. The Wildcats’ Christopher Queoff won at No. 4 singles.
Middleton’s Sam Dettman and Brandon Bodak finished fourth at No. 1 doubles, with teammates Gene Kim and Alton Yan taking third at No. 2 and Anders Clark and Jorden Cheng beating Verona’s Michael Happel and Brady Supanich for third at No. 3.
Track and field
Myhrum Invitational
With a sixth-place finish in the meet’s final event, the 1,600-meter relay, the Middleton boys scored three points — just enough to overtake Kimberly by one-half point for the championship of the 32-team meet at Hartland Arrowhead. Middleton scored 83.5 points to Kimberly’s 83.
Middleton senior Caleb Easton won the 1,600 (4:18.49). and was second in the 800 (1:56.98), Marquez Winters was second in the long jump (21-11) and the 3,200 relay was second (8:10.84)
Lodi freshman Lucas Heyroth won the 110 high hurdles (:14.94) and long jump (22-1¾), Sun Prairie won the 400 and 800 relays, and Waunakee’s Sawyer Maly won the high jump (6-4).
The Sun Prairie girls finished fifth, led by a first-place finish in the 3,200 relay. Middleton took seventh, as Sitori Tanin won the high jump (5-2).
Boys golf
MACC Fund Invitational
Led by Karl Gilmore’s even-par 72 and James Gilmore’s 74, Madison Edgewood shot a four-player total of 14-over-par 302 to win the 17-team Division 2 bracket at Erin Hills.
Waunakee shot 314 for second place in Division 2, led by Ryan Murphy’s 75.
In Division 1, Middleton shot 301 to tie for third place among 19 teams, trailing champion and tournament host Hartland Arrowhead (8-over 296) and Milwaukee Marquette (297). The Cardinals’ Kip Sullivan placed third individually with a 2-under 70.
Ashenfelter Invitational
Led by Kyle Wille’s medalist score of 1-over-par 73, Edgerton rolled to a 22-stroke victory over Oregon in the 12-team Division 2 standings at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Edgerton’s score of 316 also would have beaten Division 1 champion Franklin by three strokes, and Wille had the day’s best individual score.
Baseball
Middleton 3,
Madison West 2
Casey Hodgman’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Cardinals (9-4 Big Eight) over the visiting Regents (8-3). Drake Baldwin went 2-for-3 for West.
Madison Memorial 4, Madison East 3
The Spartans (7-5 Big Eight) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Purgolders (2-8). Seth Gonring pitched 5⅓ innings without allowing an earned run.
Sun Prairie 10,
Janesville Parker 0
The Cardinals (8-3 Big Eight) used a five-run first inning to take control against the Vikings (4-7). For Sun Prairie, Josh Caron went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Liam Moreno had three hits and Matt DePrey hit a three-run double.
Beloit Memorial 6,
Madison La Follette 1
The Purple Knights (1-9 Big Eight) earned their first conference victory of the season, beating the Lancers (2-9) on the road as winning pitcher Corbin Ovist pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing no earned runs and five hits.
Brett Kiger went 3-for-3 with two doubles for the winners. Jaden Nix went 2-for-3 for La Follette.
Janesville Craig 6, Verona 2
The Cougars (12-0 Big Eight) kept their grip on the conference lead with a road victory over the Wildcats (4-9). Mitchell Woefle allowed five hits and one earned run over five innings, and Erick Hughes went 3-for-4 for the winners.
Verona’s Ryan Taylor went 2-for-3 with a triple.
Monroe 8, Stoughton 6
The visiting Cheesemakers scored three runs in the top of the seventh to wipe out a one-run deficit and held on to beat the Vikings in Badger South play. Payton Stauffacher went 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs for Monroe, Jared Dillon hit two doubles and Dagan Rach drove in two runs with a double. For Stoughton, Kadin Milbauer went 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in three runs.
DeForest 7, Sauk Prairie 0
Justin Hauser went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Norskies (4-4 Badger North) past the host Eagles (3-6). Justin Hausser went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for DeForest, and Keagan Kauffman pitched a five-hit shutout.
Softball
Oregon 10, Mount Horeb 0
Kenadee Nelson pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking two, as the Panthers rolled past the host Vikings. Megan Bloyer went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Oregon’s nine-hit attack.
Dodgeville 4, Mount Horeb 3
Lindsey Murphy pitched a seven-hitter and Sara Graber went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Dodgers past the Vikings. For Mount Horeb, Marissa Rumler went 3-for-3 and hit two solo home runs and Jadyn Holman also homered.
Monroe 10-13,
Waunakee 0-4
Olivia Bobak pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out five and walking two, and went 2-for-4 with a triple as the Cheesemakers won the first game of a doubleheader over the visiting Warriors. Hailey Betthauser hit a solo home run for the winners.
In the second game, Grace Tostrud doubled three times and drove in four runs as the Cheesemakers racked up 20 hits to win. Lizzie Snider went 4-for-5 with a double for the winners. Callie Kesilewski went 2-for-3 for Waunakee
Milton 5, Beloit Memorial 1
Emily Goodger hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to lift the host Redhawks over the Purple Knights. Erica Reif pitched a three-hit complete game, striking out six.
Boys tennis
Madison Doubles Tournament
Monona Grove won four of the five flights and added a runner-up finish to take team honors in the eight-team, doubles-only tournament at McFarland. Waunakee finished second, winning one flight and taking four runner-up finishes. McFarland finished third by taking third place in all five flights.
Monona Grove’s Cole Lindwall and Chase Lindwall captured the Flight 1A title, and teammates Jacob Munz and Caden Nelson won Flight 1.
Sun Prairie Tournament
The host Cardinals lost to Hartland Arrowhead, 6-1, and to Lake Geneva Badger, 4-3, but took a 5-2 victory over Wales Kettle Moraine. Sun Prairie’s No. 1 doubles team of Praneeth Venigalla and Andrew Spence earned two victories.
Girls soccer
Oregon 8, Mount Horeb 0
Six players scored goals for the Panthers in a non-conference home victory over the Vikings. The Panthers pehad a total of 24 shots, while the Vikings’ goalie had 16 saves.