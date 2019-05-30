Outstanding performances by Verona pitchers Reagan Klawiter and Sam Pederson took away Waunakee’s chance to defend its WIAA Division 1 state baseball championship on Thursday.
The visiting Wildcats (14-11) held the state sixth-ranked Warriors (18-6) to one hit over 11 innings and pulled out a 1-0 victory in a regional final.
Klawitter pitched 6⅓ hitless innings, striking out seven and walking two, and Pederson gave up only one hit over the final 4⅔ innings, striking out three and walking one.
Verona pushed across the winning run in the 11th when Michael Fischer was hit by a pitch with one out and James Rae doubled to center field.
Pederson gave up a walk to lead off the bottom of the 11th, but forced a double-play grounder and got a strikeout to end the game.
Taiten Manriquez got Waunakee’s only base hit. Fischer also doubled for Verona, and Rae and Ryan Taylor singled.
Janesville Parker 1,
Janesville Craig 0
The state’s top-ranked Cougars (20-3) were knocked out by their crosstown rival Vikings (12-13), who ended a 12-game losing streak in games against Craig by winning a regional championship.
Dalton Madsen singled to lead off the Parker seventh, and then advanced on a hit by Jared Emerson and a wild throw to third on a pitch in the dirt.
Parker pitcher Casey Stone pitched a seven-hitter, striking out three and walking one, to win a duel with Big Eight Conference Player of the Year Mitchell Woelfle, who faced one more than the minimum over the first six innings.
Sun Prairie 3, DeForest 1
Noah Wendler allowed just one run in 6⅔ innings, leading the host Cardinals (20-7) past the Norskies (13-12). The Cardinals scored three runs in the third inning with help from a walk and a wild pitch.
Madison Memorial 9, Middleton 5
Will Sprout hit an RBI single to cap a five-run third-inning rally that delivered the home victory for the Spartans (16-10) over the Cardinals (14-9). Seth Gonring pitched four shutout innings and struck out five for Memorial.
Madison West 15, Madison East 5
Drake Baldwin tripled to drive in the decisive sixth run as the Regents (13-8) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to break open a tie game and beat the Purgolders (4-18). Otto Treichel was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for West.
Milton 8, Hartland Arrowhead 1
Ethan Haefner went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Red Hawks (17-9) to a home victory over the Warhawks (12-14), last year’s state runners-up. Evan Jackson threw five innings of four-hit ball before Haefner worked two scoreless innings of relief. Luke Hessenauer drove in three runs for Milton.
WIAA softball
Poynette 3,
Dodgeville 2 (11)
In a Division 3 sectional final at Brodhead, junior Lucy Cuff delivered a two-out, walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the defending state champion and top-ranked Pumas (27-0) back to the state tournament with a victory over the Dodgers.
Junior Lizzie Schwenn walked to lead off the 11th, moved up on an intentional bunt and scored on Cuff’s hit off the top of the center-field wall.
Junior pitcher Casey Fountain struck out 19 and gave up five hits and no earned runs in a complete game. Dodgeville senior pitcher Lindsey Murphy struck out seven and allowed seven hits and six walks.
Monroe 4, McFarland 3
In a Division 2 sectional final at Evansville, Olivia Bobak pitched a one-hitter, striking out 11, as the third-ranked Cheesemakers (22-4) beat the Spartans (16-12) to earn their first state trip since 2013.
Bobak also went 2-for-2 with a double, and Sarah Prien drove in two runs in a three-run third inning. Morgan Butler homered for McFarland.
Wilmot 5, Beloit
Memorial 3 (8)
In a Division 1 sectional final in Lake Geneva, Anna Wichnowski scored the winning run on an eighth-inning fielder’s choice and retired the final three batters for a save as the Panthers (19-9) kept the Purple Knights (18-7) from making their first state appearance. Jaelyn Ryan delivered two of Beloit’s six hits, including a home run.
Horicon 7, Wisconsin Heights 1
In a Division 4 sectional final at Mineral Point, Allison Tillema struck out 13 in a complete-game victory as the top-ranked Marshmen (23-1) beat the Vanguards (20-5). Tillema also went 3-for-4 for the winners, and Payton Marvin homered and doubled.
WIAA girls soccer
Madison Edgewood 14, Arcadia 0
In a Division 3 regional semifinal of the Edgewood sectional, Jordy Rothwell scored three goals in the first eight minutes to help the state third-ranked Crusaders (14-2-2) roll past the Raiders (1-10-2).
Evansville 7, Melrose-Mindoro 0
The Blue Devils (15-5-3) got two goals from Breana Sendelbach and controlled action throughout against the visiting Mustangs (9-6-3).Mount Horeb 9,
Adams-Friendship 0
The Vikings (11-4-2) thrashed the Green Devils (7-12-1) as Olivia Yanna scored two goals and Maggie Conway had three assists.