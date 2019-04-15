In a gathering of most of the area's big-name boys golf programs, Verona stood head and shoulders above the rest during Monday’s 19-team Madison Edgewood Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club.
Austin Gaby and Cale Rufenacht each shot 5-over-par 77s and Ryan Mirwald shot 78 to carry Verona to a four-player team total of 319 and an eight-stroke victory over Waunakee. Madison Edgewood took third at 328, Mount Horeb was fifth at 340 and Edgerton sixth at 342.
Madison Memorial’s Silas Pickhardt dominated the individual competition, shooting 74 to win by three strokes over Gaby, Rufenacht and Waunakee’s Sean Murphy. Sun Prairie’s Mickey Keating, Mount Horeb’s Kasen Fager and Milton’s A.J. Gray shot 79s, and James Gilmore and Karl Gilmore of Madison Edgewood each shot 80.
Capitol Conference mini-meet
Columbus’ Austin Lietha earned medalist honors with a 4-over-par 41 to lead the Cardinals to a second-place finish in a nine-team Capitol Conference mini-meet at the Columbus Country Club. Adam Zahn had a 42 for the Cardinals. Cambridge won the meet by one stroke with a 179, led by Ryan Janson and Drew Jeffery with 42s, and New Glarus was third with a 188, led by Matt Hach’s 42. Lukas Heckmann shot 42 for Lakeside Lutheran, and Harper Untz shot 42 for Lake Mills.
Softball
Verona 5, Madison Memorial 1
Meghan Anderson struck out 17 in a five-hitter and the Wildcats scored five runs in the fifth inning for a Big Eight Conference comeback victory over the visiting Spartans.
Memorial scored in the first inning, and pitcher Camryn Decker allowed only three Verona hits, but walked five and saw things get out of hand in the Verona fifth. Lauren Schmitt had two hits for the Spartans.
Janesville Craig 14, Madison East 4
Lauren Wacholtz drove in six runs with three hits and Abby Humphrey hit a double and triple to lead the host Cougars past the Purgolders in Big Eight play. Katie Kealy got the pitching victory. East pitcher Anna Sniadach went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
Middleton 11, Janesville Parker 4
Beth Young doubled twice and drove in a run for the visiting Cardinals (3-3). Winning pitcher Ellie Buza threw three strikeouts in a complete game.
Baraboo 5, Reedsburg 1
Aria Schindler and Jade Parchem drove in runs and Paige Lewiston hit a three-run double to cap a five-run fifth inning that carried the host Thunderbirds past the Beavers in Badger North play.
Winning pitcher Emma Crary doubled and singled for Baraboo. Reedsburg got two doubles from Tresajo Koopmeiners.
Portage 9, Beaver Dam 8
Sophomore Payton Woodhouse went 2-for-3, including a two-run double in the sixth inning, to lead the host Warriors (4-2, 4-2 Badger North) to a win over the Golden Beavers (2-4, 2-2).
Sun Prairie 7, DeForest 3 (8)
The Cardinals (6-1) exploded for five runs in the eighth inning after the Norskies tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extras. Maddie Gardner pitched all eight innings and struck out 12 for Sun Prairie.
Madison Edgewood 14, Sauk Prairie 6
Nicole Schmitt homered twice for the Crusaders (7-1) and also went 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Six Edgewood players had multi-hit games as part of a 19-hit attack. Adriana Rothe homered for the Eagles.
Westfield 1, Wis. Dells 0 (13)
Tahya Reetz drove in the game's only run in the bottom of the 13th inning as the defending South Central Conference champion Pioneers beat the visiting Chiefs. Hannah Hockerman pitched all 13 innings for Westfield, striking out 22 and allowing seven hits and three walks, including three singles by the Dells' Maddie Jones. Gracie Walker took the pitching loss, allowing four hits and eight walks while striking out 14.
Watertown Luther Prep 12, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 11
In a game that saw 27 hits, it was a two RBI single by Luther Prep's Andrea Bortulin in the bottom of the seventh that won the game over the visiting Vikings. Bortulin finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and pitched a complete game, getting eight strikeouts. Elisa Marggraf went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, Hallie Fury went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Abby Winkel went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the winners.
Belleville 9, Lodi 4
Ella Campbell led the Wildcats (7-1) with two hits and a triple, and Abby Winterburn hit two RBIs to push Belleville to their sixth win in a row.
Deerfield 5, Edgerton 1
Dani Ament went two for four at the plate to lead the visiting Demons. Deerfield scored all five of their runs in the first two innings, and gave up just one in the third inning.
Barneveld 15, Monticello 7
The Eagles scored at least one run in the first five innings and overcame a six-run fifth inning from the host Ponies (0-3) to get their first Six Rivers East victory. Karley Moore went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Nikki Leahy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Grace Gordon went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Leah Marx went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the winners.
Mineral Point 2, Darlington 1
The host Pointers (4-1 SWAL) scored one run in the fifth inning that proved to be the game-winner over the Redbirds (0-5). Dana Schmitz pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out nine. Schmitz also led the offense with her bat, going 2-for-3 with a double, and Kyla Lindsey drove in the two RBIs.
Baseball
Waunakee 6, Hartland Arrowhead 4
Joey Hauser singled twice to lead the host Warriors (7-0) in a rematch of last year’s WIAA Division 1 state championship game and Waunakee made the most of the Warhawks' six errors to remain undefeated. Joey Bartolone homered for Arrowhead.
Madison La Follette 5,
Madison Memorial 4 (8)
Jaden Nix hit a walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Lancers a home victory over the Spartans in Big Eight play.
The winning hit came after Mike Richmond hit an RBI grounder in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. Josh Endicott had three hits, and Nix and Rajkovich two each for the winners. Seth Gonring had two hits for Memorial.
Madison West 3, Middleton 2
Drake Baldwin went 3-for-4 for the host Regents (6-3), including a walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh. Alden Burgess pitched a complete game for West.
Janesville Craig 7, Janesville Parker 0
The Cougars (5-0) dominated the Big Eight matchup behind efficient pitching from Gaven Kilen and Tegan Christiansen, who totaled 76 pitches in seven innings, giving up no runs and three hits. Dan Blomgren doubled twice for Craig.
Milton 7, Fort Atkinson 5
The host Red Hawks came back from a 5-0 deficit to score seven unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings in a Badger South game. Ethan Haefner and Colin Schuetz each led the comeback with two hits and two RBIs apiece.
Monona Grove 7, Sauk Prairie 5
The host Silver Eagles were down 5-4 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when Ethan Deon drove in two RBIs on a single to get the edge over the Eagles. Deon finished 2-for-3 at the plate, and Joe Guidici and Trenton Herber combined to pitch 5 and 1/3 scoreless relief innings for the winners. Domenic Adair and Adam Juran went 2-for-3 for Sauk.
Baraboo 2, Lodi 1
Brock Turkington doubled home Ethan Cummisford in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, and Payton Steiner drove in the winning run with none out in the bottom of the eighth to give the host Thunderbirds a non-conference victory over the visiting Blue Devils. Steiner had two of Baraboo's five hits. Carson Possehl had two hits for Lodi.
Stoughton 5, Deerfield 1
The host Vikings scored four runs in the second inning to get the non-conference victory over the Demons. Ryan Curry pitched a complete game, allowing one run off of five hits for the winners. Ryan Ellingson drove in two RBIs and Derek Karlen doubled for Stoughton. Tyler Haak tripled for Deerfield.
Jefferson 8, Beaver Dam 8 (T-10)
After scoring seven runs apiece in the first inning, the Eagles and host Golden Beavers traded runs in fourth and fifth innings and the game went five more scoreless innings to end in a tie. Jake Ball pitched 6 and 2/3 relief innings for Jefferson, allowing one run off of five hits and striking out four. Max Klawitter pitched six relief innings for Beaver Dam, allowing three hits and striking out five. Ryan Brost, Jared Vogel, and Tyler Danielson had two RBIs apiece for the Eagles, and Reese Fetherston went 4-for-4 with a double. Wesley Biel went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Neil Braker went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Ian Wendt-Utrie went 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Golden Beavers.
McFarland 11, Evansville 1
The host Spartans (5-2) scored eight runs in the second inning to propel themselves to a Rock Valley Conference victory over the Blue Devils (0-6). Cam Schaaf allowed three hits and one run over five innings for the winners. J.T. Pimental went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for the offense. Evansville was led by Tyr Severson, who went 2-for-2.
Markesan 6-12, Pardeeville 1-0
A six-run third inning and the three-hit pitching of Cayden Plagenz and Shane Ryan to a Trailways East Conference victory in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Bryce Leedle pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one.
Johnson Creek 18, Williams Bay 0
The Bluejays (3-0) scored at least three runs in each of the five innings played to capture a Trailways East victory over the host Bulldogs (0-3). Bow Hartwig went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Kaleb Hartwig went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the winners. Bow pitched four scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out 10.
Barneveld 12, Monticello/Albany 0
Seth Sullivan singled three times for two RBIs for the host Golden Eagles (5-3), and Chase Ignatius doubled for two RBIs. Ignatius also threw a complete game on the mound, striking out eight batters and allowing just two hits and no walks.
Brodhead 12, New Glarus 0
Quinton Kammerer singled three times for three RBIs to lead the Cardinals in a shutout. Kammerer also pitched four innings, throwing three strikeouts and giving up just two hits.
Mineral Point 14, Dodgeville 3
Curtis Cox pitched four innings, striking out 10, and Liam Stumpf went 3-for-4 with a double and triple to lead the Pointers to a non-conference victory over the Dodgers. Will Borne-Mumm took the pitching loss for Dodgeville, which totaled three hits.
Lake Mills 15, Marshall 4
The host Cardinals took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the L-Cats built a 6-4 lead and then put the game away with a nine-run outburst in the fifth.
Winning pitcher Sam Giombetti and Hunter Buechel each had two hits for Lake Mills. Tyler Chadwick doubled for Marshall.
Girls soccer
Oregon 10, Stoughton 0
Macie Cox led the Panthers with three first-half goals. Oregon, the 2018 state finalist, was just too dominant for Stoughton, which were not able to muster a shot on goal. Kaitlyn Schrimpf scored twice for Oregon.
Sauk Prairie 4, Reedsburg 1
Sauk Prairie scored the only two goals of the second half to pull away from the visiting Beavers in a Badger North Conference match. Four players scored for Sauk Prairie.
Columbus 2, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Abbi Olson had one goal and one assist as the Cardinals beat the host Panthers in non-conference play. Samantha Menomin tallied five saves for the winners.
Boys tennis
Madison West 5, Madison La Follette 3
The visiting Regents swept all three doubles matches to defeat the Lancers in Big Eight play. Beau Mjaanes and Gavin Frings won at No. 1 doubles for West. La Follette’s Tyler Yang won at No. 1 singles.
Verona 7, Janesville Parker 0
Will Tennison won at No. 1 singles and Evan Schmidt and Connor Dugan won at No. 1 doubles as the visiting Wildcats dropped only five games in 12 sets to sweep the Vikings.
Madison Edgewood 5, Milton 2
The host Crusaders swept all four singles matches, including a victory by Alex Sviatoslavsky at No. 1, to beat the Red Hawks in Badger South Conference action.
Monona Grove 7, Fort Atkinson 0
The visiting Silver Eagles got wins from Cole Lindwall at No. 1 singles and Caden Nelson and Lance Nelson at No. 1 doubles to sweep the Blackhawks in a Badger South meet.