The Verona boys hockey team earned a spot in today’s championship game of University School of Milwaukee’s Paul Meyer Memorial Tournament with a 4-0 victory over Bay Port on Friday.
Leo Renlund had a goal and an assist, Cale Rufenacht and Josh Osting produced two assists each and Troy Tollefson, Nathan Jurrens and Conrad Moline also scored for the Wildcats (2-0-0).
The Wildcats’ Marcus Niemi made 29 saves against the Pirates (0-1-0).
University School 6, Waunakee 1
The Wildcats (1-0-0) scored four goals in the final period to secure a victory over the Warriors (1-1-0). Tyler Herzberg had two goals and an assist for the winners. Blake Carey had four assists for University School.
Beloit Memorial 4,
Milton/Fort Atkinson 2
In the first round of the Beloit Memorial Tournament, Aden Cobbs scored a goal and an assist as the Purple Knights (1-1-0) took a 4-0 lead after two periods and beat the Red Hawks (1-1-0). Aiden Wright made 27 saves in goal for Beloit. Jayce Rocha and Mason Pusateri scored for Milton.
Eau Claire North 5,
Madison West 2
The Huskies (1-0-0) scored four goals in the second period to take control against the visiting Regents (0-1-0). Eric Horein and Aidan Baccus scored for West.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 11,
Brookfield Central co-op 3
Anika Einbeck scored three goals in the first 15 minutes of play and added two more in the second period to lead the Rock County Fury (2-1) past the Glacier (0-2) at Hartland Arrowhead. Einbeck also had two assists and Haley Knauf scored three times. The Fury also lost to Arrowhead (3-0) on Friday, 2-0.
Boys basketball
Oregon 60, Greenfield 56
In the first round of the West Allis Central Shootout, Ryan Panzer scored 17 points, Erik Victorson 16 and Bryson Kerns 10 to navigate the Panthers (1-0) through a tight finish against the Hawks (0-1).
Beloit Turner 60,
Mount Horeb 44
In the West Allis Central tournament, Torin Hannah had 22 points for the Vikings (0-1), going 5-for-5 from the line, but the Trojans (1-0) pulled away late behind Jordan Majeed’s 20-point performance.
Girls basketball
Milton 42, Janesville Parker 39
Abbie Campion scored 16 points as the visiting Red Hawks (1-2) held off the Vikings (1-2). Tina Shelton led Parker with 21 points.