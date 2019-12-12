Prep roundup: Verona boys fight off Middleton's second-half run

After scoring only 16 points in the first half Thursday night, the Middleton boys basketball team made quite a run at Verona in a Big Eight Conference game.
The Cardinals scored 40 second-half points and led in the game’s final minute, but the visiting Wildcats rallied to take a 59-56 victory.
In the late going, with Verona (1-1, 1-1 Big Eight) holding a two-point lead and the ball, the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1) fouled Adam Bekx. He made one of two free throws, but Middleton’s Logan Schultz missed a 3-pointer as time expired.
Haakon Anderson was the only double-digit scorer for Verona, getting 13 points. Middleton’s Cole Deptula scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.
Madison La Follette 66,
Madison Memorial 51
The host Lancers (3-0, 2-0 Big Eight) got 18 points from Derek Gray to coast to a double-digit victory over the Spartans (1-2, 0-2). Ben Probst added 16 points for La Follette, making seven of eight free throws. Yacouba Traore scored 19 points for Memorial.
Madison East 95,
Madison West 56
The Purgolders (2-1, 1-1 Big Eight) outscored the host Regents (0-2, 0-2) by 28 points in the second half. Anthony Washington led East with 21 points and Jevan Boyton had 20. Dayne Armwald scored 21 for West.
Sun Prairie 69,
Beloit Memorial 48
Delaware Hale scored 17 second-half points as the visiting Cardinals (3-0, 2-0 Big Eight) handled the Purple Knights (0-2, 0-2). Sun Prairie outscored Beloit by 16 points in the second half. Beloit’s Jaden Bell scored 17 points, all in the first half.
Janesville Craig 65,
Janesville Parker 42
Angel Rizzo had 23 points as the Cougars (3-0, 2-0 Big Eight) took a victory over the host Vikings (1-1, 1-1). Caleb Scoville added 11 points for Craig.
Reedsburg 72,
Sauk Prairie 44
Will Fuhrmann scored 21 points and Zach Bestor had 13 as the unbeaten Beavers (4-0, 2-0 Badger North) beat the visiting Eagles (0-4, 0-2). Reedsburg made 10 3-pointers, with Fuhrmann and Bestor sinking three each. Sauk got 10 points apiece from Brandt Wilson and Parker Breunig.
Edgerton 61, Jefferson 42
Point guard Clayton Jenny had 19 points and went 5-for-6 from the free throw line to lead the Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-1) past the host Eagles (1-2, 1-2) for a Rock Valley victory.
McFarland 80, Walworth Big Foot 56
The visiting Spartans (4-1, 3-0 Rock Valley Conference) remained in a tie for the league lead with a victory over the Chiefs (0-3, 0-3).
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 52, Lakeside Lutheran 48
The host Lightning (2-0) opened a 31-19 halftime lead but had to hold on in the closing minutes to beat the Warriors (2-2). Joey Bratz scored 17 points for Lake Country before fouling out. Lakeside got 11 points from Collin Schultz and 10 from Carter Schneider.Girls basketball
Columbus 79, Lomira 63
The host Cardinals (3-3) took a 16-point halftime lead on their way to a win over the Lions (1-4). Columbus’ Jordan Link sank five 3-pointers on her way to a 26-point performance.
Boys hockey
Sun Prairie 8,
Janesville Craig/Parker 2
The Cardinals (4-1-0, 4-1-0 Big Eight) scored three goals in the second period and added four goals in the third in a Big Eight victory over the host Bluebirds (1-2-0, 1-2-0). Senior Carter Watters scored once and had four assists for the winners. Spencer Wessel, Evan Luxford and Kaden Brunson added two goals apiece. Cody Kaas totaled 34 saves for Janesville.
Beloit Memorial co-op 4,
Madison La Follette/East 2
Tyler Harrington scored twice for the host Purple Knights (2-4-0, 1-3-0 Big Eight) as they beat the Lakers (0-6-0, 0-4-0). Sean McCarthy added a goal and an assist for the winners.
Baraboo/Portage 5, DeForest co-op 3
The host Thunderbirds (5-2-0, 1-0-0 Badger North) opened conference play with a victory over the Norskies (1-5-0, 0-1-0). Gabe Fitzwilliams and Oliver Scanlan each scored two goals for the winners.Wrestling
Madison East 52,
Beloit Memorial 30
The host Purgolders (1-1 Big Eight duals) beat the Purple Knights (1-2) behind pins by Marc Prado, Josh Porter, Yanzong Xiong, Angel Tejada and Juan Flores.
Baraboo 51,
Beaver Dam 30
The Thunderbirds (2-0 Badger North duals) dominated the Golden Beavers (1-1) with nine wins in the 12 weight classes. Brandon Jesse and Aiden Estes scored pins in less than a minute for Baraboo.
Gymnastics
Viroqua 117.175, Reedsburg 109.125
Freshman Brenna Lutter won the all-around (32.10 points) and added first places on balance beam and uneven bars for the Beavers, but the Blackhawks won the season-opening dual. Reedsburg was missing four varsity competitors due to injury.