Prep roundup: Verona boys fight off Middleton's second-half run

After scoring only 16 points in the first half Thursday night, the Middleton boys basketball team made quite a run at Verona in a Big Eight Conference game.

The Cardinals scored 40 second-half points and led in the game’s final minute, but the visiting Wildcats rallied to take a 59-56 victory.

In the late going, with Verona (1-1, 1-1 Big Eight) holding a two-point lead and the ball, the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1) fouled Adam Bekx. He made one of two free throws, but Middleton’s Logan Schultz missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Haakon Anderson was the only double-digit scorer for Verona, getting 13 points. Middleton’s Cole Deptula scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.

Madison La Follette 66,

Madison Memorial 51

The host Lancers (3-0, 2-0 Big Eight) got 18 points from Derek Gray to coast to a double-digit victory over the Spartans (1-2, 0-2). Ben Probst added 16 points for La Follette, making seven of eight free throws. Yacouba Traore scored 19 points for Memorial.

Madison East 95,

Madison West 56