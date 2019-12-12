Prep roundup: Verona boys fight off Middleton's second-half run
Prep roundup: Verona boys fight off Middleton's second-half run

After scoring only 16 points in the first half Thursday night, the Middleton boys basketball team made quite a run at Verona in a Big Eight Conference game.

The Cardinals scored 40 second-half points and led in the game’s final minute, but the visiting Wildcats rallied to take a 59-56 victory.

In the late going, with Verona (1-1, 1-1 Big Eight) holding a two-point lead and the ball, the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1) fouled Adam Bekx. He made one of two free throws, but Middleton’s Logan Schultz missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Haakon Anderson was the only double-digit scorer for Verona, getting 13 points. Middleton’s Cole Deptula scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.

Madison La Follette 66,

Madison Memorial 51

The host Lancers (3-0, 2-0 Big Eight) got 18 points from Derek Gray to coast to a double-digit victory over the Spartans (1-2, 0-2). Ben Probst added 16 points for La Follette, making seven of eight free throws. Yacouba Traore scored 19 points for Memorial.

Madison East 95,

Madison West 56

The Purgolders (2-1, 1-1 Big Eight) outscored the host Regents (0-2, 0-2) by 28 points in the second half. Anthony Washington led East with 21 points and Jevan Boyton had 20. Dayne Armwald scored 21 for West.

Sun Prairie 69,

Beloit Memorial 48

Delaware Hale scored 17 second-half points as the visiting Cardinals (3-0, 2-0 Big Eight) handled the Purple Knights (0-2, 0-2). Sun Prairie outscored Beloit by 16 points in the second half. Beloit’s Jaden Bell scored 17 points, all in the first half.

Janesville Craig 65,

Janesville Parker 42

Angel Rizzo had 23 points as the Cougars (3-0, 2-0 Big Eight) took a victory over the host Vikings (1-1, 1-1). Caleb Scoville added 11 points for Craig.

Reedsburg 72,

Sauk Prairie 44

Will Fuhrmann scored 21 points and Zach Bestor had 13 as the unbeaten Beavers (4-0, 2-0 Badger North) beat the visiting Eagles (0-4, 0-2). Reedsburg made 10 3-pointers, with Fuhrmann and Bestor sinking three each. Sauk got 10 points apiece from Brandt Wilson and Parker Breunig.

Edgerton 61, Jefferson 42

Point guard Clayton Jenny had 19 points and went 5-for-6 from the free throw line to lead the Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-1) past the host Eagles (1-2, 1-2) for a Rock Valley victory.

McFarland 80, Walworth Big Foot 56

The visiting Spartans (4-1, 3-0 Rock Valley Conference) remained in a tie for the league lead with a victory over the Chiefs (0-3, 0-3).

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 52, Lakeside Lutheran 48

The host Lightning (2-0) opened a 31-19 halftime lead but had to hold on in the closing minutes to beat the Warriors (2-2). Joey Bratz scored 17 points for Lake Country before fouling out. Lakeside got 11 points from Collin Schultz and 10 from Carter Schneider.Girls basketball

Columbus 79, Lomira 63

The host Cardinals (3-3) took a 16-point halftime lead on their way to a win over the Lions (1-4). Columbus’ Jordan Link sank five 3-pointers on her way to a 26-point performance.

Boys hockey

Sun Prairie 8,

Janesville Craig/Parker 2

The Cardinals (4-1-0, 4-1-0 Big Eight) scored three goals in the second period and added four goals in the third in a Big Eight victory over the host Bluebirds (1-2-0, 1-2-0). Senior Carter Watters scored once and had four assists for the winners. Spencer Wessel, Evan Luxford and Kaden Brunson added two goals apiece. Cody Kaas totaled 34 saves for Janesville.

Beloit Memorial co-op 4,

Madison La Follette/East 2

Tyler Harrington scored twice for the host Purple Knights (2-4-0, 1-3-0 Big Eight) as they beat the Lakers (0-6-0, 0-4-0). Sean McCarthy added a goal and an assist for the winners.

Baraboo/Portage 5, DeForest co-op 3

The host Thunderbirds (5-2-0, 1-0-0 Badger North) opened conference play with a victory over the Norskies (1-5-0, 0-1-0). Gabe Fitzwilliams and Oliver Scanlan each scored two goals for the winners.Wrestling

Madison East 52,

Beloit Memorial 30

The host Purgolders (1-1 Big Eight duals) beat the Purple Knights (1-2) behind pins by Marc Prado, Josh Porter, Yanzong Xiong, Angel Tejada and Juan Flores.

Baraboo 51,

Beaver Dam 30

The Thunderbirds (2-0 Badger North duals) dominated the Golden Beavers (1-1) with nine wins in the 12 weight classes. Brandon Jesse and Aiden Estes scored pins in less than a minute for Baraboo.

Gymnastics

Viroqua 117.175, Reedsburg 109.125

Freshman Brenna Lutter won the all-around (32.10 points) and added first places on balance beam and uneven bars for the Beavers, but the Blackhawks won the season-opening dual. Reedsburg was missing four varsity competitors due to injury.

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s summaries

Badger North Conference

REEDSBURG 72, SAUK PRAIRIE 44

Sauk Prairie*18*26*—*44

Reedsburg*35*37*—*72

SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Wright-Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Uselman 1 0-0 2, I. Breunig 2 0-0 4, Hertzfeldt 2 0-0 4, Spray 1 2-2 4, Wilson 4 0-0 10, P. Breunig 4 1-2 10, Ahmetaj 0 2-4 2, Drescher 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 5-8 44.

REEDSBURG — Hale 3 3-3 11, Tully 2 1-1 5, Fuhrmann 9 0-0 21, Curtin 3 1-2 8, Daniels 2 2-2 7, Bestor 4 2-2 13, Cherney 1 0-2 2, Woodruff 1 0-0 2, Dempsey 0 1-2 1, Peper 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 10-14 72.

3-point goals: SP 5 (Wilson 2, P. Breunig 1, Drescher 2); R 10 (Hale 2, Fuhrmann 3, Curtin 1, Daniels 1, Bestor 3). Total fouls: SP 15; R 10.

Big Eight Conference

VERONA 59, MIDDLETON 56

Verona*23*36*—*59

Middleton*16*40*—*56

VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 4 0-0 10, H. Anderson 4 5-9 13, J. Anderson 1 5-8 7, Bekx 2 2-5 6, Kisting 2 4-5 8, Roddick 2 2-3 8, Odetunde 2 1-2 5, Lieck 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 21-32 59.

MIDDLETON — Raffel 0 2-4 2, Bauer 1 1-2 4, Deptula 9 4-6 25, Patterson 3 1-3 7, Huff 0 2-2 2, Van Buren 2 5-6 9, Fosdick 3 0-0 6, Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 16-26 56.

3-point goals: V 4 (McCorkle 2, Roddick 2); M 4 (Bauer 1, Deptula 3). Total fouls: V 23; M 25. Fouled out: Bauer.

MADISON EAST 95, MADISON WEST 56

Madison East*46*49*—*95

Madison West*35*21*—*56

MADISON EAST (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 3 0-0 6, Jones 2 2-2 6, Washington 8 4-7 21, McKinley 2 1-1 6, Sedele 1 0-0 3, Jackson 2 3-4 7, Grant 2 0-0 4, McIntosh 5 0-1 10, Boyton 7 6-9 20, Justice 2 4-5 8, Tupta 1 0-0 2, Hussin 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 20-29 95.

MADISON WEST — Jacobs 2 2-2 7, Bowman 2 6-6 11, Berry 1 0-0 3, Richmond 2 2-2 6, McGrath 1 0-4 2, Anderson 0 0-1 0, Osterberg 1 0-0 2, Hansen 2 0-2 4, Armwald 6 7-8 21. Totals 17 17-25 56.

3-point goals: ME 3 (Washington 1, McKinley 1, Sedele 1); MW 5 (Armwald 2, Berry 1, Bowman 1, Jacobs 1). Total fouls: ME 22; MW 21. Fouled out: Jacobs, Jones.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE 66, MADISON MEMORIAL 51

Madison Memorial*22*29*—*51

Madison La Follette*31*35*—*66

MADISON MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Cannon 3 0-1 6, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 4 0-1 8, Traore Jr. 9 1-2 19, Younk 3 1-2 7, Yu 2 3-4 9. Totals 22 5-10 51.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE — De. Gray 7 2-2 18, Da. Gray 2 2-2 6, Stewart 6 0-0 14, Probst 4 7-8 16, Prather 1 0-0 2, Riak 1 0-0 2, LaShore 3 0-0 8. Totals 24 11-12 66.

3-point goals: MM 2 (Yu); MLF 7 (De. Gray 2, Stewart 2, LaShore 2, Probst 1). Total fouls: MM 16; MLF 17.

SUN PRAIRIE 69, BELOIT MEMORIAL 48

Sun Prairie*31*38*—*69

Beloit Memorial*26*22*—*48

SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Schaefer 8 2-3 20, Ware 2 0-2 4, Hughes 1 1-4 3, Hale 9 0-0 19, Ostronga 2 0-3 4, Olson 7 0-0 16, Lyles 1 0-2 2. Totals 30 4-16 69.

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Phiffer 2 0-0 6, Donaldson 1 0-0 2, Bell 7 3-7 17, Garrett 1 1-2 4, Chandler 5 0-0 13, Ganiyu 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 4-9 48.

3-point goals: SP 5 (Schaefer 2, Olson 2, Hale 1); BM 6 (Chandler 3, Phiffer 2, Garrett 1). Total fouls: SP 9; BM 15.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 65, JANESVILLE PARKER 42

Janesville Craig*37*28*—*65

Janesville Parker*20*22*—*42

JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft pts) — Harriel 5 0 10, Scoville 4 3 11, Rizzo 11 0 23, Clark 2 0 6, Hughes 2 0 5, Brown 2 0 4, Halverson 1 0 3, Jahnke 1 0 3. Totals 28 3 65.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 3 2 9, DeLong 1 2 5, Biba 2 2 6, Bess 1 2 4, Hartwig 2 1 5, Weis 2 1 5, Vernon 0 2 2, Naber 3 0 6. Totals 14-12-42.

3-point goals: JC 6 (Clark 2, Rizzo 1, Hughes 1, Halverson 1, Jahnke 1); JP 2 (Thompson 1, DeLong 1). Total fouls: JC 20; JP 12.

Rock Valley Conference

EDGERTON 61, JEFFERSON 42

Edgerton*25*36*—*61

Jefferson*16*26*—*42

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Jenny 6 5-6 19, Hanson 5 0-0 12, Coombs 1 0-0 3, Rusch 5 0-0 12, Gullickson 1 0-2 2, Norland 1 0-0 3, Spang 5 0-0 10. Totals 24 5-8 61.

JEFFERSON — Miller 2 0-0 5, McGraw 1 0-0 3, Fetherston 2 1-1 5, Stelse 3 0-0 7, Monogue 3 8-8 16, Vogel 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 9-9 42.

3-point goals: E 8 (Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Coombs 1, Rusch 2, Norland 1); J 5 (Miller 1, McGraw 1, Stelse 1, Monogue 2). Total fouls: E 12; J 11.

McFarland 80, Walworth Big Foot 56

Non-conference

HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 52,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 48

Lakeside Lutheran*19*29*—*48

Lake Country Lutheran*31*21*—*52

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Schultz 2 6-8 11, Davis 2 0-0 5, Olszewski 1 1-2 4, Schneider 4 2-7 10, O’Donnell 4 0-0 8, Birkholz 2 2-5 6, Veers 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 11-22 48.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN — Howard 2 0-0 5, Haertle 4 6-6 14, Hans 2 1-2 6, Bratz 5 2-2 17, Theis 1 0-0 2, Schumacher 3 0-1 6, Lubbers 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-11 52.

3-point goals: LL 3 (Schultz 1, Davis 1, Olszewski 1); LCL 4 (Bratz 2, Howard 1, Hans 1). Total fouls: LL 16; LCL 16. Fouled out: Bratz.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s summaries

Non-conference

COLUMBUS 79, LOMIRA 63

Lomira*25*38*—*63

Columbus*41*38*—*79

LOMIRA (fg ft-fta pts) — Moser 0 2-2 2, Broeske 1 0-0 2, Schrauth 5 3-3 13, Gorman 1 0-0 2, Secora 1 0-0 3, Curtis 5 0-1 11, Puls 1 1-4 3, Neuman 2 3-6 7, Brath 2 0-0 4, Ries 0 4-4 4, Albrecht 0 2-4 2, Geiger 1 1-2 4, Sabel 2 2-4 6. Totals 21 18-30 63.

COLUMBUS — Toutant 1 1-2 3, Link 9 3-5 26, As. Olson 1 4-5 6, Ab. 2 0-0 4, M. Kahl 3 0-2 6, Theilen 1 7-8 10, Zittel 3 1-2 7, G. Kahl 0 2-3 2, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Paulson 5 0-1 10, Dornaus 1 1-3 3. Totals 27 19-30 79.

3-point goals: L 3 (Secora, Curtis, Geiger); C 6 (Link 5, Tyler 1). Total fouls: L 24; C 25.

BOYS HOCKEY

Thursday’s summaries

Badger North Conference

BARABOO/PORTAGE 5, DEFOREST CO-OP 3

DeForest*0*2*1*—*3

Baraboo/Portage*2*2*1*—*5

First period: BP — Ga. Fitzwilliams (Gunnell), 13:47 (pp); Ge. Fitzwilliams (Koseor), 16:43.

Second period: D — Richter (Kuchar), 3:53; Garnell (Shaw), 4:34; BP — Scanlan (Gunnell), 15:33; Ga. Fitzwilliams (Gunnell), 16:59.

Third period: D — Rashid (Garnell, Shaw), 0:32; BP — Scanlan (Gunnell), 7:57.

Saves: D (Brethouwer) 30, BP (Hinz) 15. Penalties-minutes: D 4-8, BP 4-11. At Pierce Park, Baraboo.

Big Eight Conference

MADISON LA FOLLETTE/EAST 2

BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 4

Madison La Follette/East*2*0*0*—*2

Beloit Memorial*1*3*0*—*4

First period: BM — Harrington (Cobbs, McCarthy), 8:16; MLF — Abresch, 13:12; Abresch (Brusoe), 14:38.

Second period: BM — Harrington, 2:36; Katalin (Potter, Niefeldt), 4:02; McCarthy (Evans), 7:55

Saves: BM 28 (Wright 22, Flanagan 6); MLF 25 (Seifert). Penalties-minutes: BM 6-12; MLF 8-16. At Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit.

SUN PRAIRIE 8,

JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 2

Janesville Craig/Parker*1*0*1*—*2

Sun Prairie*1*3*4*—*8

First period: JCP — Schaffner (Erickson), 3:59; SP — Brunson (Watters), 12:27.

Second period: SP — Watters, 5:50; Johnson (Watters, Brunson), 9:14; Wessel, 10:20.

Third period: SP — Luxford (Hamilton, Veldkamp), 1:42; JCP — Peterson (Perkins), 6:35 (pp); SP — Luxford (Watters), 7:36; Wessel (Hamilton), 8:19; Brunson (Watters, Johnson), 10:40

Saves: JCP 34 (Kaas); SP 25 (Liegel). Penalties-minutes: JCP 4-8; SP 5-10. At Sun Prairie Ice Arena.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Thursday’s score

Badger Conference

Beloit Memorial co-op 8, Baraboo co-op 0

WRESTLING

Thursday’s summaries

Badger North Conference

BARABOO 51, BEAVER DAM 30

182: Langeberg, Bar, pinned Rosado, 2:22. 195: Gunderson, Bar, pinned Rodriguez, 1:25. 220: Florencio, Bar, pinned DeZarn, 1:37. 285: Fry, Bar, pinned Corr, 2:25. 106: Tostado, BD, pinned Schultz, 1:43. 120: Winecke, Bar, dec. Hendrix, 12-10. 126: Goorsky, Bar, pinned Graham, 2:20. 132: Frey, BD, won by injury Guerra. 138: Jesse, Bar, pinned Kashani, 0:39. 145: Jaeckel, BD, pinned Stapleton, 0:40. 152: Davidson, Bar, pinned McCormack, 1:51. 170: Estes, Bar, pinned Boot, 0:30. 113, 160: BD won by forfeit. At Baraboo.

Big Eight Conference

Madison East 52, Beloit Memorial 30

GYMNASTICS

Thursday’s summaries

Non-conference

VIROQUA 117.175, REEDSBURG 109.125

Balance beam: Lutter 8.075. Uneven bars: Lutter 7.65. All-around: Lutter 32.10. At Viroqua.

