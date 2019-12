Prep roundup: Verona boys basketball team rallies from 19-point deficit to beat West in overtime

A second-half comeback by the Verona boys basketball team forced overtime during Friday’s game against visiting Madison West.

An 11-point burst in the extra period gave the Wildcats a 79-73 victory in Big Eight Conference play.

The Wildcats trailed by 19 points and were down by 13 points at halftime against the victory-hungry Regents (0-6 overall, 0-4 Big Eight). But a 34-point surge allowed the Wildcats (2-2, 2-2) to tie the game.

In overtime, Jonah Anderson scored five of his six points to spark Verona.

Kolson Roddick made five 3-pointers and totaled 24 points to lead Verona. Haakon Anderson scored 16 points and Jacob Kisting and Malik Odetunde had 12 apiece. West got 24 points from Dayne Armwald and 11 from Benjamin Davis.

Madison East 84,

Beloit Memorial 66