After dropping the first set Thursday night, the Verona girls volleyball team won the following three to take a 3-1 victory over host Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference match.
Verona, an honorable mention pick in this week’s Division 1 state coaches’ rankings, earned the 21-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 victory as junior Jordan Armstrong delivered 35 assists and five service aces. Claudia Bobb had 14 kills for the winners. For Memorial, Lauren Wolters had 12 assists.
Janesville Parker 3, Middleton 0
Rachel VanBeek had 14 kills and nine digs and Shay Riley had 33 assists as the Vikings swept the host Cardinals 25-22, 27-25, 25-23 in Big Eight play.
Jada Cerniglia had three service aces and 20 digs for Middleton.
Beloit Memorial 3, Madison West 1
Despite dropping the first set, the Purple Knights used 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 victories in the second through fourth sets to defeat the visiting Regents in Big Eight action. Rebkkah De Kok provided 16 kills, Meghan Drucker had 37 assists and Kylee Arn had 37 digs for the winners.
Jenna Kohl and Ellie Culver each had 12 assists for West.
Sun Prairie 3,
Madison La Follette 0
The visiting Cardinals defeated the host Lancers in straight sets in a Big Eight matchup. Karlie McNabb led Sun Prairie with 12 kills and 12 digs.
Janesville Craig 3, Madison East 0
Britten Bertagnoli scored 11 kills, Abby Trapp had 23 assists and Lauren Glissendorf had 17 digs as the Cougars swept the Purgolders in Big Eight play, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16.
DeForest 3,
Sauk Prairie 2
The Norskies won the fifth set 15-9 to get a Badger North Conference victory over the Eagles. Kaycee Meiners had 12 kills, three blocks and three service aces, and Leah Doucette had 16 assists for the winners.
Sauk’s Aida Schadwald had 18 kills, two blocks, and one service ace. Jenna Pistono had 16 assists and Ainsley Apel had 14 digs.
Waunakee 3,
Baraboo 0
The host Warriors remained unbeaten in Badger North Conference matches, earning a 25-19, 25-10, 25-18 victory. Milla Mallik had 16 kills and Sam Miller provided 17 assists and six service aces. Jordan Buelow delivered 12 assists for Baraboo.
Mount Horeb 3, Portage 0
Elise Goetzinger scored 19 kills and three service aces to lead the visiting Vikings past the Warriors in a Badger North match. Portage got eight kills, two blocks and a service ace from McKena Yelk.
Madison Edgewood 3, Monona Grove 0
The host Crusaders improved to 4-1 in Badger South matches by sweeping the Silver Eagles, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19. Natalie Ring scored 14 kills, 2.5 blocks and two service aces for Edgewood.
Monroe 3, Oregon 1
The host Cheesemakers picked up their first Badger South victory with a 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 victory over Oregon. Cassi Gersbach had 16 kills and Lily Frehner added 29 assists and 14 digs for the winners. Sara Christensen had 36 assists for Oregon.
Madison Abundant Life 3, Madison Country Day 0
Addy Schmiesing had 18 digs and Maeya Bakke had five kills to help the host Prairie Hawks take a 25-16, 25-12, 25-8 victory over the Challengers.
Boys volleyball
Fort Atkinson 3,
Madison East 0
The host Blackhawks earned a 25-21, 25-11, 25-23 win in Big Eight action, getting 17 assists, four kills and two blocks from Cody Zahn. East got 12 assists from Jack Hussin.
Boys soccer
Madison West 4, Beloit Memorial 3
Jackson Stair scored in the 70th minute for a two-goal margin, and the fourth-ranked Regents (10-7-0, 3-3-0 Big Eight) held on to beat the host Purple Knights. Khedive Gwo, Fletcher McGrath and Tonio Ermakoff had goals for West.
Oregon 2,
Mount Horeb 0
The host Panthers, ranked 10th in Division 2, got a goal in each half from Collin Bjerke and three saves from Coltrane LoBreglio to earn a non-conference victory over the Vikings, ranked sixth in Division 3.
Baraboo 2, Stoughton 0
Hunter Bielicki and Ronaldo Lopez scored first-half goals to lead the host Thunderbirds over the Vikings. Will Gunnell had seven saves in the shutout victory.
Milton 2, Madison Edgewood 0
Bryce Eckert scored for the host Red Hawks in the 54th minute off a penalty kick, and Mauricio Bastidas scored in the 68th minute for Milton. Grant Merckx made three saves for the visiting Crusaders.
McFarland 6, East Troy 1
Zach Nichols scored two goals and Brett Connor had a goal and an assist to lead the Spartans (7-2-3 overall, 4-0-0 Rock Valley), ranked second in Division 3, to a victory over the Trojans.
Girls golfWaukesha South regional
Watertown won a tiebreaker over Pewaukee to claim the fourth and final WIAA Division 1 sectional qualifying spot in a regional at The Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie. The Goslings and Pewaukee totaled 383, but Watertown won the tiebreaker, 24-26. Evelyn Marchant led the Goslings with a 93.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial won the team title, shooting 334.
Cross country
Mukwonago Invitational
Sophomore Aidan Manning won the 5,000-meter race (16 minutes, 46 seconds), followed by teammates Luka Dimaggio (second, 17:00) and Nathan Neitzel (17:19), leading Verona to the team championship in the 14-team meet.
In the girls race, Verona took second behind Oconomowoc, as junior Anna Knueve took eighth (20:35). Lake Mills finished fourth, led by senior Stacie Dressel (third, 19:57).
Slinger Owl Invitational
Beaver Dam junior Gavin Czarnecki finished second individually (17:17) and Watertown Luther Prep’s Ben Bode was third (17:50), as the Phoenix finished fourth and the Golden Beavers ninth in the 15-team boys meet at Homestead Hollow County Park. Host Slinger won the team title. Beaver Dam took fourth in the girls race, led by freshman Jessica Redman’s fourth-place finish (21:16).
Girls tennis
Monona Grove 5, McFarland 2
Hailey Munz earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 to lead a singles sweep that carried the Silver Eagles past the host Spartans in a non-conference dual. McFarland won two doubles matches.
Sauk Prairie 7, Lodi 0
The visiting Eagles swept every flight over the host Blue Devils in Sauk Prairie’s final dual match of the season. No.1 singles Quinlyn Mack won 6-0, 6-0 for the Eagles, and No. 1 doubles team Aimee Maasch and Haley Greenheck won 6-2, 6-4.
Watertown Luther Prep 4, Edgerton 3
No. 3 doubles team Rachel Schoeneck and Sarah Vance won their match, 6-4, 6-0, to provide the decisive victory as the Phoenix (11-6) edged the Crimson Tide in a non-conference match.
Girls swimming
Sauk Prairie 121, River Valley/Richland Center 49
Kassandra Miller won the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, and swam in the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay as Sauk swept 10 of 11 events and got a Badger North dual victory over River Valley/Richland Center. Lauren Drager won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for the winners.