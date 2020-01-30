Prep roundup: Unbeaten La Follette wins at Memorial for first time in 19 years

For the first time in 19 years, the Madison La Follette boys basketball team has won at Madison Memorial.
Derek Gray scored 26 points, leading four double-figure scorers, as the unbeaten Lancers took an 80-67 victory over the Spartans in Big Eight Conference play Thursday.
The Lancers (13-0, 10-0 Big Eight), ranked No. 1 in Division 1, built on a 39-34 halftime lead to beat Memorial (9-4, 5-4). Ben Probst added 17 points, David Gray 16 and K’Shawn Gibbs 12 for La Follette. Memorial got 17 points from YaCouba Traore and 10 from Kwon Lewis.
Madison East 82, Madison West 52
Senior guard Keonte Jones scored 23 points as the Purgolders (9-3, 8-2 Big Eight) torched the Regents (5-9, 3-7). Dayne Armwald countered with 21 points for West. Jevan Boyton added 12 for East.
Middleton 60, Verona 52
Cole Deptula had 19 points on four 3-pointers, leading the Cardinals (5-7, 4-5 Big Eight) past the Wildcats (2-12, 2-9). Logan Schultz added 13 for Middleton.
Janesville Craig 71,
Janesville Parker 60
Angelo Rizzo poured in 26 points and Caleb Scoville added 24 as the Cougars (7-7, 5-6 Big Eight) beat the Vikings (4-10, 2-8). Robert DeLong scored 21 points for Parker.
Columbus 66, Lodi 50
Ryan Schulte and Ben Emler combined for 41 points as the Cardinals (9-4, 4-0 Capitol North) beat the Blue Devils (10-5, 3-1). Three Lodi players scored in double figures, led by Logan Richards with 22.
Lake Mills 85, Poynette 52
Charlie Bender scored 17 points as the ninth-ranked L-Cats (13-2, 3-1 Capitol North) upended the visiting Pumas (6-9, 1-3). Mike Herrington scored 14 points for Lake Mills. Kelby Peterson had 17 for Poynette.
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Watertown Luther Prep 47
The Warriors (7-8, 1-3 Capitol North) notched their first conference win with their victory over the Phoenix (2-10, 0-4). Carter Schneider carried the Lakeside offense with 17 points and Ian Olszewski added 13. Nate De Galley was the only Luther Prep player in double figures with 13.
Wisconsin Heights 80, Belleville 77
The host Wildcats (7-6, 1-3 Capitol South) pulled within one point with less than 10 seconds left after being down by double digits at the 2-minute mark, but Lathan Parman made two free throws to seal the victory for the Vanguards (7-7, 2-2) in a game that saw 26 total 3-pointers. Heights had four double-digit scorers, led by 18 from Everett Buol and 17 from De’Shawn Barsness. Carson Syse hit seven 3-pointers and amassed 26 points for Belleville, who had two more players in double figures.
Marshall 59, Cambridge 54
Tyler Chadwick notched 23 points to lead the host Cardinals (10-5, 3-1) past the Blue Jays (6-8, 2-2). Reid Truschinski added 17 points with three 3-pointers for Marshall. Jack Nikolay threw in 24 points for Cambridge.
New Glarus 61, Waterloo 56
The Glarner Knights (8-5, 4-0 Capitol South) got 24 points from Mason Martinson to down the Pirates (4-8, 0-4). Earnest Jiles had 17 points to keep Waterloo close. Nathan Streiff added 11 points for New Glarus.
Beloit Turner 40, Edgerton 39
Dai’Vontrelle Strong scored 14 points as Beloit Turner (11-3, 10-1 Rock Valley) escaped with a win against the host Crimson Tide (11-4, 8-3). Nick Spang scored 16 points for Edgerton.
McFarland 70, Clinton 29
Putting up 51 in the first half and winning comfortably were the Spartans (9-5, 7-4), who were led by Pete Pavelec in scoring who had 21 of his 23 in the first half. The Cougars’ (0-14, 0-11) leading scorer was Tyler Dominy with eight.
River Valley 46, Dodgeville 40
The Blackhawks (8-4, 5-0 Southwest Wisconsin) got 22 points from Josh Maier to get the close conference victory over the Dodgers (1-15, 1-5), despite shooting 9-for-20 from the free-throw line. Dillon Garthwaite had 16 for Dodgeville.
Deerfield 75, Orfordville Parkview 65
Tyler Haak poured in 27 points as the host Demons (9-8, 6-2 Trailways South) defeated the visiting Vikings (7-9, 4-4). Cal Fisher added 24 points for Deerfield. Tyler Oswaled led Parkview with 22 points and Connor Simonson added 19 points.
Palmyra-Eagle 59, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 36
The visiting Panthers (12-1, 8-0 Trailways South) defeated the host Guardians (2-12, 1-7) to remain undefeated in conference play. Aiden Calderon scored 27 points to Palmyra-Eagle in scoring. Danny Hammond added 11 points for the winners. Abundant Life got 12 points from Phil Emmel.
Williams Bay 79, Madison Country Day 30
Jumping out to 49-16 halim lead, the host Bulldogs (8-8 5-3 Trailways South) handled the visiting Prairie Hawks (0-15, 0-7). Nate Mannelli scored 13 points for Williams Bay. Sam Norton and Eli Endignton added 11 for the winners. Madison Country day got 16 points from Colin Young.
Girls basketball
Madison Edgewood 82, Fort Atkinson 45
The Crusaders (10-7) reached double-digit wins with their victory over the Blackhawks (3-12). Fourteen players scored for Edgewood, led by Sarah Lazar's 17 points.
Monroe 59, Freeport (Ill.) 33
Megan Benzschawel poured in 23 points, leading the visiting Cheesemakers (8-6) past the Pretzels (3-20). Taylor Jacobson added 10 points for Monroe. Tone Lacy and Marielys Sanchez each had nine points for Freeport.
Waunakee 54, Madison La Follette 50
The Warriors (14-3) used a 32-23 second-half run to turn a five-point halftime deficit into a four-point victory over the host Lancers (5-9). Elena Maier scored 13 points, Lauren Meudt 12 and Brooke Ehle 10 for Waunakee. Evelyn Walker scored 20 points for La Follette.
Boys hockey
Baraboo/Portage 4, Waunakee 3 (OT)
Will Gunnell scored the game-winning goal in overtime off an assist from Gabe Fitzwilliams as the host Thunderbirds (10-8-1, 3-4-1 Badger North) wiped out a 3-0 deficit to beat the fourth-ranked Warriors (13-6-0, 7-1-0). Josh Beale scored twice and Dane Hinz tallied 40 saves, including six in overtime, for Baraboo. Pavel Rettig had one goal and one assist for Waunakee, ranked No. 4 in Division 2.
Reedsburg co-op 2, DeForest co-op 1
The Cheavers (8-12-1, 3-5 Badger North) scored both of their goals in the second period and held on despite a goal in the third by the Norskies (4-13, 0-8). Danny Ely and Clayton Pfaff scored for Reedsburg. Bryce Jacobsen had DeForest’s lone goal.
Monroe co-op 3, Stoughton 3 (ot)
The Cheesemakers (13-5-1, 4-4-1 Badger South) scored the first three goals, but the host Vikings (3-12-1, 2-7-1) used two late first-period goals and a third-period score by Brody Hlavacek to send the game into overtime. Monroe’s Heath Bear made three saves and Stoughton’s Max Nihles made two as the game ended in a tie. Cade Janecke scored twice for Monroe and Hlavacek added another goal for Stoughton.
Madison West 4,
Janesville Craig/Parker 0
Eric Horein had three assists and Aidan Baccus scored one goal and had two assists as the Regents (10-10-0, 8-5-0 Big Eight) blanked the host Bluebirds (7-12-0, 4-7-0). Cody Kaas had 16 saves for Janesville.
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial co-op 0
The third-ranked Wildcats (17-3-0, 12-0-0 Big Eight) remained undefeated in conference with a win over the Purple Knights (3-13, 2-9). Conrad Moline scored two goals for Verona.
Milton/Fort Atkinson 15, Kenosha Bradford co-op 2
Mitchell Masters collected 10 points on five goals and five assists as the Red Hawks (4-13-0) dismantled the Thunder (0-10-0). Gannon Kligora added three goals and three assists for Milton.
Sauk Prairie co-op 9, Tomah/Sparta 1
The host Eagles (11-2-0) scored six goals in the first period to handle the visiting Timberwolves (8-9-1). Camden Desroches scored a hat trick for Sauk Prairie. Jay Liedtke scored two goals and Nick Mast added two more goals for the winners. Gavin Hammer saved 40 shots for the Timberwolves.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 10,
Beaver Dam co-op 0
Alyssa Knauf had a hat trick and reached the 100-point career mark as the Rock County Fury (13-6-0, 7-2-0 Badger) beat the winless Golden Beavers (0-14-0, 0-7-0). Anika Einbeck produced three assists. Abby Okon had 45 saves in two periods for Beaver Dam.
Wrestling
DeForest 44, Mount Horeb 36
The Norskies (1-6) edged out the Vikings (0-7) as Koby Prellwitz earned a major decision in the final match to secure the win. Luke Barske at 120, Kyle Blum at 170 and Isaiah Foges at 182 earned pins for DeForest.
Reedsburg 36, Portage 35
The Beavers (5-2) held on to a slim lead to hold off a comeback from the Warriors (3-3). Riley Hibner needed a pin to give Portage the win, but only got a decision as Reedsburg held strong. Chase Beckett, the No. 1 wrestler in Division 2 at 106, forced a technical fall for Portage.
Watertown 42, Oregon 36
With the dual knotted at 36, Oscar Wilkowski at 113 pinned Ramiro Ramos in just over a minute to give the Goslings (1-5) the victory over the Panthers (1-5).
Fort Atkinson 43, Monroe 24
The Cheesemakers (3-3) started off with all the momentum, winning three of the first four matches, but the Blackhawks would grab it back, winning the next four matches by pin. Sawyer Brandenburg, Vincent Healy, Aiden Worden, Trisin Trevino, Bryan Carrera Ramos and Mika Gutoski all won by pin for Fort Atkinson.
Brodhead 42, Belleville/New Glarus 31
Brodhead received six forfeits en route to the victory over Belleville/New Glarus. Cole Hoesly got a pin for Brodhead in 35 seconds. Belleville/New Glarus got a pin from Nathan Balderas in one minute and fifty-seven seconds.
Madison West 40, Cambridge 30
The Regents topped the Blue Jays in this non-conference dual as Dylan Chambers and Daniel Brown earned pins for the winners. Caleb Kendall earned the only points for Cambridge with a pin over Andres Villalobos. Each team received four forfeits.
Gymnastics
Waunakee 132.900, Watertown 131.200
Meghan Hurtgen won the all-around for Watertown by scoring 34.275 points. Waunakee co-op would come through with the victory in the dual. Ashley Domask won the floor exercise for Waunakee co-op and Sydney Thompson won on the balance beam. Hurtgen won vaulting and she placed first in the uneven bars.
Middleton 131.725, Janesville Parker 108.825
The Cardinals rolled to a Big Eight win over the Vikings. Megg Weiler won balance beam, uneven bars and the all-around for Middleton. Taylor Engelkes took first in vaulting and Lexi Quartaro in floor exercise for the winners.
Verona/Madison Edgewood 133.75, Janesville Craig 122.825
Hailey Dohnal won the all-around by .6 of a point, putting up a score of 35 points, to help the host Wildcats get the close Big Eight dual victory over the Cougars. Dohnal won floor exercise (9.2) and tied for first in vaulting (9.0) with Craig’s Olivia Rebout. Rebout took first in the uneven bars (9.175) and was runner-up in the all-around with 34.4 points.