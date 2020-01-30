Prep roundup: Unbeaten La Follette wins at Memorial for first time in 19 years

Columbus 66, Lodi 50

Lake Mills 85, Poynette 52

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Watertown Luther Prep 47

The Warriors (7-8, 1-3 Capitol North) notched their first conference win with their victory over the Phoenix (2-10, 0-4). Carter Schneider carried the Lakeside offense with 17 points and Ian Olszewski added 13. Nate De Galley was the only Luther Prep player in double figures with 13.

Wisconsin Heights 80, Belleville 77

The host Wildcats (7-6, 1-3 Capitol South) pulled within one point with less than 10 seconds left after being down by double digits at the 2-minute mark, but Lathan Parman made two free throws to seal the victory for the Vanguards (7-7, 2-2) in a game that saw 26 total 3-pointers. Heights had four double-digit scorers, led by 18 from Everett Buol and 17 from De’Shawn Barsness. Carson Syse hit seven 3-pointers and amassed 26 points for Belleville, who had two more players in double figures.