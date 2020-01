Prep roundup: Top-ranked Verona hockey team falls in Wausau

The Verona boys hockey team traveled to Wausau before the snow flew on Friday to compete in a two-day tournament — and then slipped on the ice later in the evening.

Third-ranked Wausau West handed top-ranked Verona a 3-0 loss in the first day of West’s two-day tournament.

Ty Bailey had a goal and two assists to lead the Warriors (13-2-0) past the Wildcats (14-2-0).

Madison West 10,

Madison La Follette/East 1

The host Regents (8-8-0, 5-5-0 Big Eight Conference) routed the Lakers (1-15-1, 0-10-0) at Madison Ice Arena. Beckett and Warner Frey and Eric Horein each had a pair of goals for West.

Boys basketball

Monroe 59, Watertown 56

The host Cheesmakers (10-2, 6-1 Badger South Conference) went on a 15-2 run over the final eight minutes to put away the Goslings (6-7, 3-4). J.T. Seagreaves led Monroe with 15 points and Cade Meyer added 12. Watertown got 11 points each from Oliver Meyers and Brandon Timmel.

Waunakee 56, Middleton 52