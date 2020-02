Prep roundup: Top-ranked Middleton girls basketball team cruises to regional final

Green Bay Notre Dame 2,

Beaver Dam co-op 0

The Golden Beavers (17-8-2) ended their impressive run one game short of a berth in the Division 1 state semifinals, falling to the state’s top-ranked Tritons (24-1-1) in Fond du Lac.. Riley Onell and Callan Budinger found the net for Notre Dame. Kirk Davis saved 47 shots for Beaver Dam.

Gymnastics

Burlington sectional

Every tenth of a point counted as the Milton/Edgerton girls earned their first WIAA state trip since 2011 by tying for second place in the six-team sectional. The Red Hawks scored 138.9 points, tying Burlington/Lake Geneva Badger for second behind the winning Wilmot co-op (141.825). The top two teams at each sectional advance to state.

Also making state was Janesville Craig sophomore Olivia Rebout, qualifying individually in the all-around (fifth, 36.625), balance beam, uneven bars and vault. Milton freshman Hannah Dunk was third in vaulting and teammate Ireland Olstad was third on beam.

