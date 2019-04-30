Kiara Lee of Madison La Follette and Reete Thorns of Madison Memorial were the standout performers on Tuesday as the host Memorial girls won the chilly Madison City Championships track and field meet.
Lee won four events, running to titles in the 100-yard dash (12.94 seconds) and 200 (:27.27) and earning victories in the long jump (17 feet, 7 inches) and triple jump (36-7¾).
Thorns set the city meet record in the shot put, winning with an effort of 40-6¾, and led a 1-2-3 Memorial sweep in the discus, winning with a mark of 126-5.
Also, reigning state cross country champion Genevieve Nashold, a freshman at Madison West, won the 1,600 in 5:24.4, and Madison Edgewood’s Maeve O’Driscoll won the 800 in 2:20.31, finishing 3.48 seconds ahead of West’s Andi Bowman.
The Madison La Follette boys won the team title with 118 points, followed by Memorial with 97. East’s Max Loetscher won the 1,600 in 4:25.60, beating Edgewood’s Matt Gilles to the tape by 2.03 seconds. Also, Edgewood’s Travis Drumm won the 400 (:51.27) and West’s Kaleb Kohn won the 800 (2:01.92).
DeForest vs. Mount Horeb
Jackson Grabowski took first place in the 400 and 800 dashes and the 300 hurdles to lead the host Norskis boys team to a 103-42 victory over the Vikings in a Badger North Conference dual. The Vikings’ Donovan Dwight won the 100 dash and ran in the 800 relay, joined by Marlon Cystrunk, who also finished first in the 110 hurdles.
The DeForest girls team won, 79-39, earning first-place finishes in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays, with repeat performances from Carleen Snow, Alexys Scheuerell and Sydney Hahn.
Boys golf
Badger North mini-meet
Mount Horeb’s Kasen Fager and Ben Leis, and Waunakee’s Ryan Johnson, all shot 5-over-par 77 to tie for medalist honors in a Badger North Conference mini-meet at Reedsburg Country Club.
Fager, Leis and Johnson also led their respective teams to a first-place tie in the team race with scores of 319. Reedsburg finished third with a 326, led by Ryan Schneider’s 78.
South Central mini-meet
Riley Eck shot 6-over-par 42 and Wisconsin Dells swept the top three places to dominate a South Central Conference mini-meet at Lake Arrowhead in Nekoosa. Riley Hess and Grant Marsich shot 48s for the Chiefs.
Girls soccer
Middleton 10,
Beloit Memorial/Turner 0
The host Cardinals (5-1-2 overall), ranked seventh in the state, took a 7-0 halftime lead and got three goals from Tyler Wilson and Kenzie Zocher in a runaway victory over the Knights. Middleton’s defense held Beloit Memorial to one shot.
Monona Grove 10,
Monroe 0
Junior Maelia Dziedzic had two goals in the first half and an assist in the second to lift the Silver Eagles (3-1) to a Badger South win over the Cheesemakers (0-4). Freshman Emma Dyer scored twice on assists from sophomore Ashley Price, who also scored in the 25th minute.
Watertown Luther Prep 1, Columbus 0
The Phoenix (2-1) upset the eighth-ranked Cardinals (1-3) on the road behind a late score by Abbie Burke in the 73rd minute.
Softball
Reedsburg 11, Waunakee 8
The Beavers (3-5 Badger North) pulled away from the Warriors (5-4) in the top of the sixth inning after Ashlyn Haugh drew a bases-loaded walk to send home a tie-breaking run.
Ashlyn Haugh got the victory after giving up three hits over three innings. Callie Kesilewski and Ally Ronk had two hits each for Waunakee.
Lodi 11, Watertown Luther Prep 3
Aly Goba scored in the second inning to give the Phoenix (2-3) a temporary lead, but the Blue Devils (4-1) responded with 11 runs over the next four innings. Jayden Kolinski and Emma Krumpen each hit 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for Luther Prep.
Baseball
Mineral Point 11, Boscobel 2
Liam Stumpf hit a three-run home run and got the win as the Pointers (8-0 SWAL), ranked second in Division 4, routed the Bulldogs (1-6) in a rain-shortened game. Stumpf drove in four runs and Grant Bossert added three on a pair of doubles.