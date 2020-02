Prep roundup: Sun Prairie rallies past Oregon to advance to Groundhog Cup final

Two area boys hockey teams, including the host Sun Prairie Cardinals, will square off in tonight’s championship game of the 20th annual Groundhog Tournament.

The Cardinals (16-5-0) advanced to the final with a 3-2 victory over Oregon in a winner's bracket semifinal on Friday. The winning goal came from Nick Johnson with less than five minutes to play.

The victory sent Sun Prairie into the final against Waunakee (14-6-0), ranked fourth in the state in Division 2, in a game scheduled for 7:30 tonight at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.

Oregon (9-8-1) took a 2-0 lead, but Noah McCrary took over in goal and made 33 saves over the final 39 minutes. Dave Hamilton and Carter Watters scored Sun Prairie’s first two goals.

Oregon will face Wales Kettle Moraine co-op in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m.

Waunakee 4,

Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 3

Danny Reis scored a goal in each period and added an assist to propel the Warriors (14-6-0) past the Lasers (12-7-0). Waunakee got 33 saves from Hunter Beck.

Madison Memorial 4,

Monona Grove 2