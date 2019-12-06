The battle was close all the way and went down to a final shot. But Madison Memorial’s final 3-point attempt glanced off the rim and host Sun Prairie got the rebound, preserving a 55-52 victory in the Big Eight Conference opener for both teams.
Memorial (1-1) held a one-point halftime lead against the Cardinals (2-0), and trimmed the margin to 53-52 on a 3-pointer by Kyle Yu with a minute to play. But the Cardinals — last year’s WIAA Division 1 state runner-up — added two points and stopped Memorial’s final chance.
Colin Schaefer and Delaware Hale scored 12 points each to lead Sun Prairie. Yu finished with 13 and Cannon 12 for Memorial.
Janesville Parker 70, Verona 60
The visiting Vikings (1-0, 1-0 Big Eight) opened a 39-23 lead at halftime and held on to beat the Blackhawks (0-1, 0-1). Brenden Weis scored 15 points to lead five Parker double-digit scorers. Matthew Hartwig scored 13 points, Sam Bess got 11, and Robert DeLong and Brady Biba had 10 apiece for the winners. Haakon Anderson led Verona with 22 points.
Beloit Memorial 63, Janesville Craig 68
The host Cougars (2-0, 1-0 Big Eight Conference) pulled away from the visiting Purple Knights (0-1, 0-1 Big Eight Conference) in the second half to earn their first conference win of the season. Caleb Scoville scored 24 points from the field for Janesville Craig. Cam Boyd and Jaden Bell scored 11 points each for Beloit Memorial.
Milton (Ga.) 65, Madison East 63
In Milton, Georgia, the Purgolders (0-1) missed a tip-in attempt at the final buzzer to lose their opening game to the Eagles (4-1). Kanaan Carlyle scored 19 points for Milton. East’s backcourt duo of Anthony Washington and Keonte Jones scored 16 and 11 points, respectively. Michael McIntosh scored all 10 of his points in the second half.
Wisconsin Heights 55, La Crosse Aquinas 39
The Vanguards (2-0) built on a six-point lead at halftime to beat the host Blugolds (1-1). De’Shawn Barsness scored 24 points and Devin Brabender added 14 for the winners.
Belleville 83, Orfordville Parkview 45
The host Wildcats (2-0) hit 14 3-pointers to get the non-conference victory over the Vikings (1-2). Thirteen players scored for Belleville, with Royce Clark leading the way with 17 points. Kody Fahey added 13, sinking three 3-pointers. Connor Simonson had 14 points for Parkview.
Lake Mills 59, Cambridge 36
The L-Cats (3-1) raced to a 38-16 halftime lead and coasted past the Blue Jays. Matt Johnson scored 18 points on six 3-pointers and Drew Stoddard had 16 points for Lake Mills.
Baraboo 55, Dodgeville 52
The Thunderbirds (2-2) led 29-24 at the half and held on just enough in the second to get the non-conference win against the host Dodgers (0-2). Max Koenig scored 12 of his 22 total points in the first half. Calvin Peterson added 16 for the winners. Dodgeville got 14 from Dillon Garthwaite, 11 from Will Borne-Mumm and 10 from Jacob Buchanan.
Marshall 63, Columbus 52
Marshall (1-1) used a 13-point halftime lead to get the victory over visiting Columbus (0-3). Craig Ward made four 3-pointers, shot 4-for-5 from the line and finished with 18 for the winners. Reid Truschinski added 13. Ben Emler had 22 for Columbus, making 11 field goals.
McFarland 87, Clinton 23
The Spartans (2-1, 2-0) scored 48 points in the first half en route to a Rock Valley victory over the Cougars (0-2, 0-1). Jackson Werwinski scored 20 points, Blake Kes added 18, Zach Nichols got 14 and Pete Pavelec had 13.
Girls basketball
DeForest 67, Baraboo 16
The visiting Norskies (4-0, 1-0 Badger North) rolled to a 46-3 halftime lead and beat the Thunderbirds (0-4, 0-1). Grace Roth led the Norskies with 17 points and Jaelyn Derlein had 14.
Beaver Dam 87, Portage 10
The Golden Beavers (4-0, 1-0 Badger North) opened a 55-3 halftime lead and coasted past the Warriors (0-4, 0-1), extending their conference winning streak to 73 games. Maty Wilke scored 21 points, Natalie Jens had 14 points and Avery Stonewall 12 for the winners.
Reedsburg 62, Sauk Prairie 43
Mahra Wieman scored 22 of her 31 points in the first half as the Beavers (3-0, 1-0) used a 41-14 halftime lead en route to a Badger North victory against the host Eagles (3-2, 0-1). Trenna Cherney scored 20 points for the winners. Eleven players scored for Sauk, with Naomi Breunig and Kassie Marquardt getting nine apiece.
Monroe 50, Fort Atkinson 31
The host Blackhawks (1-2, 0-1 Badger South) took a 15-1 lead at the outset, but the Cheesemakers (2-2, 1-0) took a 22-18 halftime lead and went on a 28-13 run in the second half to win. Megan Benzschawel led Monroe with 13 points.
Oregon 65, Milton 23
Liz Uhl scored 16 points as the visiting Panthers (3-2, 1-0 Badger South) handled the host Red Hawks (1-3, 0-1). Oregon scored 49 first-half points. Abbey Falk scored five points for Milton.
Watertown 47, Stoughton 29
The Goslings (2-2, 1-0 Badger South) used a stifling defense to hound the Vikings (1-3, 0-1). Teya Maas scored 20 points and Aubrey Schmtzler had 13 for the winners.
Platteville 79, River Valley 26
The Hillmen (4-0, 1-0 Southwest Wisconsin) jumped out to a 48-16 halftime lead and cruised to a non-conference victory over the Blackhawks (1-3, 0-1). Josie Nies led Platteville with 19 points. River Valley got eight points from Tienna Gruber.
Lodi 53, New Glarus 51 (ot)
Lauryn Milne led the Blue Devils (2-1) with 26 points in a victory against the host Glarner Knights (2-2). Jaylyn Benson scored 18 points and Dylan Noll 16 for New Glarus.
Boys hockey
Verona 3,
Madison West 1
Walker Haessig assisted on all three second-period goals for the Wildcats (4-1-0, 2-0-0 Big Eight) to beat the host Regents (0-4-0, 0-2-0). Devi Huie scored early for Madison West. In the final minute, six penalties were handed out, including three for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Sauk Prairie co-op 9, Viroqua co-op 0
Riley Jelinek scored four goals and added an assist as the Eagles (3-0-0) scored five goals in the second period to roll past the host Blackhawks (1-2-0). Jordan O’Connor had to make only four saves for a shutout.
Wrestling
Stoughton 75,
Monona Grove/McFarland 3
Vikings co-head coach Dan Spilde earned his 400th career dual-match victory as visiting Stoughton won 13 of 14 matches against the Silver Eagles.
Milton 57, Monroe 18
The visiting Red Hawks received 12 points via forfeit, as they defeated the host Cheesemakers. Patrick Riell pinned his opponent in two minutes and fifteen seconds to give the Cheesemakers six points.
Portage 66, Mount Horeb 9
The host Warriors dominated the dual with Vikings winning only two matchups. Portage received pins from seven different players as Lowell Arnold pinned his opponent in thirty-six seconds.
Reedsburg 51, Sauk Prairie 27
The Eagles had more individual wins, but the Beavers benefitted from five forfeits to secure the victory. The lower weight classes carried Reedsburg as Ryan Schneider, Devin Judd and Caden Fry all received points.
Baraboo 41, Waunakee 33
Dylan Dobbs and Tyson Fry both pinned their opponents as the visiting Thunderbirds defeated the host Warriors. Kolby Heinz won Waunkaee six points by pinning his opponent in three minutes and twenty-one seconds.
Boys swimming
Middleton 120, Madison East 50
The Cardinals dominated a Big Eight Conference dual with the host Purgolders, winning 10 of 11 events. Freshmen Tyler Choedak, Emre Guney and Jack Madoch all were part of winning relays. East’s Kody Helenbrand won the 200-yard freestyle.
Madison West 87, Madison Memorial 83
UW-Madison recruit Isaac Casey led the charge for the visiting Regents, winning the 50 and 100 freestyle races and swimming on the winning 200 and 400 relays. Garrett McKinnon and Justin Simon won the only individual events for the Spartans.
Sun Prairie 138, Madison La Follette 28
The Cardinals swept all 11 events to win a Big Eight dual over the visiting Lancers. Individual double winners for Sun Prairie were Jonah Gunnink in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke, James Werwie in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Cade Roggenbauer in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Gunnink and Roggenbauer both swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Verona 120, Beloit Memorial 50
The Wildcats swept eight of the 11 events over the host Purple Knights. Individual double winners for Verona were Ben Wellnitz in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle and Oscar Best in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Best swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, and Wellnitz was apart of the winning 200 freestyle relay. Anthony Jacobson, CJ Light and Ben Saladar won the 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, respectively, for Beloit.