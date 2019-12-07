The Stoughton wrestling team, defending WIAA Division 1 state team champion, went 5-0 on Saturday to win its own six-team Pieper Duals.
Vikings individuals who went 5-0 on the day were Chance Suddeth at 113 pounds, Nicolar Rivera at 126, Gavin Model at 152, Rudy Detweiler at 195, Brooks Empey at 220 and Griffin Empey at 285.
Campbellsport Cougar Invite
Waunakee won 10 of the 14 weight classes and totaled 246.5 points to win the eight-team tournament at Campbellsport. Oregon took third and Columbus fifth.
Winning for the Warriors were Jayden Freie at 106 pounds, Kolby Heinz at 120, Gabe Guralski at 126, Nick Schweitzer at 132, Sam Lorenz at 138, Braysen Ellis at 145, Berhett Statz at 152, Daniel Ford at 170, Kael Johnson at 182 and Jack Schweitzer at 195.
Reedsburg Duals
The host Beavers went 5-0, including a 36-33 victory over Riverdale in the championship match of the eight-team tournament. Reedsburg also beat Wisconsin Dells, La Crosse Logan, Lancaster and Westby. Caden Fry went 5-0 at 138 pounds and Garrett Schinker was 4-0 at 152 for Reedsburg.
Monona Grove/McFarland took fifth as Zachary Gunderson went 5-0 at 152 and 160 and Kristian Schlicht was 5-0 at 285 pounds.
McGarvie Earlybird
Mineral Point won four weight classes and took second in another to win the 17-team tournament at Watertown. The host Goslings were third, Middleton was ninth and Verona was 10th. Verona’s Jay Hanson won the 285-pound title. Watertown got championships at 120 from Oscar Wilkowski, at 126 from Edward Wilkowski and at 132 from Walker Wichman.
Black Hawk Invitational
The Belleville co-op’s Joe Quaglia won the 132-pound title, and Mount Horeb’s Joey Behling finished second at 220. Epworth (Iowa) Western Dubuque won the 10-team tournament with 279.5 points, followed by Darlington/Black Hawk with 162.
Creek Classic
Jefferson won three weight classes en route to a championship at 189.5 points in the 14-team invitational. Aaron Heine, Dean Neff and Ethan Dieckman won their individual classes for the Eagles. Beloit Turner took second with 176 points and Cuba City finished third with 175.
Black River Falls Invitational
Portage took the title with three weight class wins and 210.5 points. Lowell Arnold, Jessie Tijerina and Chase Beckett each won their weight class for the Warriors in the 18-team tournament. Stratford and Viroqua rounded out the top with 150.5 and 148 points, respectively.
Boys basketball
Waunakee 56, Sauk Prairie 37
The Warriors (2-0, 1-0 Badger North Conference) held the visiting Eagles (0-3, 0-1) to less than 20 points in each half. Andrew Keller scored 15 points and Caden Hough added 14, hitting four 3-pointers, for the winners. Trevor Spray got 15 points, shooting 7-for-8 from the line, and Parker Breunig had 10 for Sauk.
Stoughton 58, Milton 48
The Vikings (4-0, 1-0 Badger South Conference) used a 32-25 second-half run to beat the host Red Hawks (1-2, 0-1) and remain undefeated. Adam Hobson scored 18 points, Barrett Nelson had 11 and Reece Sproul got 10 for the winners. Milton got 16 from Jack Campion, shooting 6-for-6 from the line, and 14 from Sam Burdette, who made four 3-pointers.
Madison East 49, Berkmar (Ga.) 45
The backcourt pair of Keonte Jones and Anthony Washington led the Purgolders (1-1) over the Patriots (2-8). Washington had 16 and Jones had 11 in the tight matchup. Jacen Dolosch led Berkmar with 12 points.
Onalaska 73, Mount Horeb 45
The Hilltoppers (1-0) used a 46-21 second half to put away the host Vikings (1-2) in non-conference play. Dakota Mannel had 19 points for the winners. Mount Horeb got 14 from Owen Ziegler, shooting 6-for-6 from the line, and 12 from Carter Gilkes, shooting 4-for-4 from the line. Both players also made two 3-pointers apiece.
Girls basketball
Evanston (Ill.) 65, Beaver Dam 57
The host Wildkits (3-0) went on a 10-2 run in the second overtime to beat the Golden Beavers (4-1). Maty Wilke scored 26 points and Natalie Jens had 16 for Beaver Dam. Senior center Ambrea Gentle scored 29 points for Evanston.
Madison La Follette 74, Beloit Memorial 45
The host Lancers (2-1, 2-1 Big Eight Conference) scored at least 35 points in each half en route to a victory over the Purple Knights (0-3, 0-3). Four players scored in double-digits for La Follette, led by 16 points apiece from Bryan Driver and Malia Green. The Lancers also sank 10 total 3-pointers, with Driver hitting four and Green making two. Tajah Randall had 15 points for Beloit.
Janesville Craig 47, Verona 37
The Cougars (4-0, 3-0 Big Eight) were down three points at halftime, but a 35-point surge put away the host Wildcats (2-3, 2-2). Junior Claudia Fieiras scored 20 points, making three 3-pointers and shooting 5-for-6 from the line, and Kate Huml chipped in 13 for the winners. Verona got 12 points from Rayna Briggs and 10 from Megan Murphy.
Sun Prairie 70, Janesville Parker 32
Jazzanay Seymore notched 17 points for the Cardinals (3-1, 2-1 Big Eight Conference) as they dismantled the Vikings (1-4, 0-3). Jena Forrestal had eight points for Parker. Twelve players scored for Sun Prairie.
Boys hockey
Waunakee 10, Menomonie 1
The Warriors (2-2-0) scored four goals in the first and second periods to get the non-conference win over the Mustangs (2-3-0) at Waunakee-DeForest Ice Rink. Junior defenseman Drew Christianson had a hat trick in under 32 minutes of play, and McCarthy Reed and Isaac Nett had one goal and two assists apiece for the winners. Ben Luebke also tallied 30 saves.
DeForest co-op 5,
La Crosse Aquinas co-op 1
The Norskies (1-4-0) got their first win of the season, using a two-goal second period and third-goal third period to beat the host Avalanche (0-3-1). Bobby Shaw scored twice and Nicholas Garnell had one goal and four assists for the winners. La Crosse Aquinas got 44 saves from Jack Coleman.
Monona Grove 15, Kenosha Bradford co-op 0
The Silver Eagles jumped out with seven first-period goals and kept piling on. Brandon Churches finished with four goals as eight different players scored for Monona Grove.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 2,
Viroqua co-op 0
Senior Haley Knauf scored two first-period goals in less than five minutes of opening play as the Rock County Fury (5-1-0, 2-0-0 Badger Conference) got the victory over the host Blackhawks (1-3-0, 1-2-0). Anika Einbeck added two assists. Viroqua got 31 saves from Abigail Severson.
Boys swimming
Sun Prairie Invitational
The Sun Prairie boys swim team swept six of 11 events to win their invitational with 524.5 points, 157.5 points ahead of second-place Madison Memorial. Junior Ben Wiegand won the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and swam in the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Sophomore Jonathon Schluesche added a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley, tied for third in the 100 backstroke, and swam in the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Junior Evan Tucker-Jones took third in the 100 freestyle and was part of the third-place 400 freestyle relay for Madison Memorial.
Monona Grove’s Cameron Tejeda won the 100 backstroke and finished third in the 100 butterfly, and the Silver Eagles placed sixth with 144.5 points.
Delavan-Darien Invitational
Milton took second in the five-team meet at Delavan-Darien with 404 points, behind first-place Lake Geneva Badger at 633 points. Senior Cole Witt placed third in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and swam a leg in the third-place 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for the Red Hawks. Sophomore Ryker Bailey also took third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Fort Atkinson was third overall with 380 points. Greyson Gottschalk took fourth in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and swam in the fourth-place 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Gymnastics
We Believe Invitational
At Sun Prairie, Mount Horeb swept the top three all-around spots, led by Drea O’Connell’s score of 35.575 points, and won the five-team, season-opening event with 139.125 points. O’Connell also won vaulting (9.525) and floor exercise (9.400), and teammate Grace O’Neil won on balance beam (9.1).
Also for Mount Horeb, O’Neil was second (34.950) and Elisa Weier third (34.650) in all-around, and Sydney Stoenner was second in vaulting (8.925)..
Sun Prairie finished third, led by Ellie Studier’s runner-up finish on beam (8.950). Madison East/La Follette’s Thea Bender was second on uneven bars (8.650).
Wisconsin Rapids Classic
Madison Memorial opened its season by scoring 132.950 points for second place in the eight-team Wisconsin Rapids Classic, behind River Falls’ 134.900 score. For the Spartans, junior Alyssa Rios was second on uneven bars (8.600 points), senior Tea Hellen was second in vaulting (8.850) and fourth on beam (8.725), and sophomore Jaya Carlson was sixth in floor exercise (8.800) and seventh on beam (8.425).
West Bend East Invitational
Watertown took fifth in the eight-team event, scoring 127.725 points. Manitowoc won with 130.425 points. Goslings sophomore Meghan Hurtgen won the all-around championship with 34.075 points.