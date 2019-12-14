Prep roundup: Stoughton wrestlers dominate a 32-team field to win Devils Duals

The top-ranked Stoughton wrestling team took a 46-23 victory over Burlington in the championship match of the two-day, 32-team Adams-Friendship Devils Duals tournament at the Wisconsin Dells Center, wrapping up a five-win weekend.

The Vikings also beat Kewaskum, Kimberly, Hudson and Fond du Lac, scoring at least 60 points and allowing no more than 12 in those matches.

Stoughton’s turned in a combined record of 62-14, with five wrestlers going undefeated: Chance Suddeth at 106 pounds, Nicolar Rivera at 126 and 132, Luke Mechler at 160, Rudy Detweiler at 195 and Brooks Empey at 220.

Portage finished 11th and Reedsburg 16th in the team standings. Going 5-0 for Portage were Chase Beckett at 106, Jessie Tijerina at 145 and Lowell Arnold at 152. Reedsburg’s unbeatens were Caden Fry at 138 and David Finkel at 285.

Bob Downing Scramble

Fennimore claimed the championship of the 22-team event at Sun Prairie, scoring 731 points to runner-up Wisconsin Rapids’ 677 and third-place Lodi’s 493. Fennimore wrestlers earned two weight-class championships and four runner-up finishes.