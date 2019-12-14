Prep roundup: Stoughton wrestlers dominate a 32-team field to win Devils Duals

The top-ranked Stoughton wrestling team took a 46-23 victory over Burlington in the championship match of the two-day, 32-team Adams-Friendship Devils Duals tournament at the Wisconsin Dells Center, wrapping up a five-win weekend.
The Vikings also beat Kewaskum, Kimberly, Hudson and Fond du Lac, scoring at least 60 points and allowing no more than 12 in those matches.
Stoughton’s turned in a combined record of 62-14, with five wrestlers going undefeated: Chance Suddeth at 106 pounds, Nicolar Rivera at 126 and 132, Luke Mechler at 160, Rudy Detweiler at 195 and Brooks Empey at 220.
Portage finished 11th and Reedsburg 16th in the team standings. Going 5-0 for Portage were Chase Beckett at 106, Jessie Tijerina at 145 and Lowell Arnold at 152. Reedsburg’s unbeatens were Caden Fry at 138 and David Finkel at 285.
Bob Downing Scramble
Fennimore claimed the championship of the 22-team event at Sun Prairie, scoring 731 points to runner-up Wisconsin Rapids’ 677 and third-place Lodi’s 493. Fennimore wrestlers earned two weight-class championships and four runner-up finishes.
Area wrestlers winning championships were Michael Schliem of Oregon at 138 pounds, Dylan Horstmeyer of Marshall at 170, Sawyer Helmbrecht of Lodi at 182 and Austin Rider of Sauk Prairie at 285. Earning runner-up finishes were Jimmy Jennings of River Valley at 126 and Owen Heiser of Oregon at 145.
Waunakee Invitational
The host Warriors scored 432.5 points to top a 16-team field, beating runner-up Holmen by 23 points. The Warriors crowned four champions: Nick Schweitzer at 132, Sam Lorenz at 138, Daniel Ford at 170 and Kael Johnson at 182. Earning runner-up honors were Braysen Ellis at 145, Berhett Statz at 152 and Jack Schweitzer at 195.
Third-place Milton got an individual title from 106-pounder Riley Nilo and a runner-up finish from Matt Haldiman at 113. Watertown’s Edward Wilkowski won at 126, and for Monona Grove/McFarland, Zachary Gunderson won at 152 and Kristian Schlicht won at 285.
In the girls competition, Cambridge’s Aevri Ciha won the 138-pound class.
Raider Scramble
At Belleville, Monroe finished second to Evansville/Albany in a seven-team field. Monroe’s champions were Jack Dubach at 106, Garrett Voegeli at 113, Patrick Rielly at 170 and Kelsey Domingez at 220. The Belleville co-op’s Joe Quaglia won at 132.
Whitewater Invitational
Janesville Craig scored 231 points to beat Whitewater for the championship of the 12-team event, with Verona in fourth place. Craig’s champions were Mayson MacLennan at 138 and Marshall Getchell at 170. Verona’s winners were Blake Herburger won at 106 and Jay Hanson at 285. Beloit Memorial’s Tyler Sireci won at 220.
Tomah Scramble
Baraboo scored 377.5 points to finish third, two points behind runner-up Tomah, in the 14-team meet. Lancaster won with 420.5 points. The Thunderbirds crowned four champions: Brandon Jesse at 138, Eli Davidson at 145, Aiden Estes at 170 and John Gunderson at 182. Also for Baraboo, Tyson Fry took second at 220 and Ben Florencio was third at 195.
Hartford Duals
A Beaver Dam team depleted by injuries and illnesses went 2-3 in the dual-match tournament. The Golden Beavers’ Kyler Neuberger went 5-0 at 106 pounds, and Dietrich Jaeckel went 5-0 at 145. Also, Logan Thomas went 4-1 at 145.
Boys basketball
Sun Prairie 84,
Janesville Parker 71
The Cardinals (4-0, 3-0 Big Eight) pulled away in the second half to knock off the host Vikings (1-2, 1-2). Colin Schaefer led the way with 26 points and Parker Olson had 19 for Sun Prairie. Robert DeLong carried Parker with 27 points, including 10 of the Vikings’ first 11 points.
Beloit Memorial 41,
Madison La Follette 71
The host Lancers (4-0, 3-0 Big Eight) started with a 15-0 run and beat the Purple Knights (0-3, 0-3). Isaiah Stewart scored 16 first-half points for La Follette, and Ben Probst and Stewart combined to make nine 3-pointers in the first half. Seven White led Beloit Memorial with seven points.
Janesville Craig 67, Verona 63
The visiting Cougars (4-0, 3-0 Big Eight) raced to a 37-22 halftime lead but had to hold on to beat the Wildcats (1-2, 1-2). The winners got 27 points from Angelo Rizzo and 19 from Caleb Scoville. Haakon Anderson scored 16 points and Kolson Roddick 15 for Verona.
Middleton 67, Madison West 53
The host Cardinals (1-1, 1-1 Big Eight) held off the Regents (0-4, 0-3) for their first victory of the season.
Beaver Dam 89, Menasha 79
At Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Broden Boschert scored 34 points and Nate Abel had 19 as the Golden Beavers (2-3) rolled past the Bluejays (1-3) in non-conference play. Also for Beaver Dam, Ty Bunkoske scored 13 points and Brady Helbing 11.
Lake Mills 93, Valders 66
The L-Cats (5-1) made 15 3-pointers as they cruised past the Vikings (2-4) in the Kaukauna Tournament. Matt Johnson hit seven 3s and finished with 25 points. Charlie Bender and Drew Stoddard made three 3s apiece and finished with 23 and 18 points, respectively. Mike Herrington scored 21 points. Riley Hammel had 27 for Valders.
Onalaska 71, DeForest 59
The visiting Hilltoppers (3-0) used a 42-30 first-half run to hand the Norskies (3-1) their first loss. Carson Arenz had 22 points, one of four players to score in double figures for Onalaska. Max Weisbrod had 22 points, making five 3s, as the only double-digit scorer for DeForest.
Madison Edgewood 58,
Lakeside Lutheran 49
Isandro Jimenez scored 19 points, Michael Regnier had 14 and Ben Newton provided 11 as the Crusaders (2-4) held on to beat the visiting Warriors (2-3). Lakeside got 16 from Carter Schneider and 13 from Collin Schulz.
Girls basketball
Monroe 77, Oregon 72
The host Cheesemakers (3-2, 2-0 Badger South) held off a late run from the Panthers (4-2, 2-1) to take early control of the conference race.
Stoughton 67, Fort Atkinson 51
The Vikings (2-4, 1-2 Badger South) used a 38-21 first half in a victory over the host Blackhawks (1-4, 0-3). Ava Loftus scored 18 points, Micah Zaemisch had 13 and Mya Davidson 10 for the winners. Fort Atkinson got 18 points from Tyla Staude and 15 from Anna Schoenke.
Monona Grove 45, Watertown 27
The host Silver Eagles (5-2, 2-1 Badger South) went on a 23-11 run in the second half to beat the Goslings (2-3, 1-1). Taylor Moreau made five 3s for 15 points to lead three Silver Eagles in double figures. Watertown, which got 11 points from Teya Maas, went 4-for-15 from the free throw line.
DeForest 72, Portage 31
The Norskies (6-1, 3-0 Badger North) drubbed the visiting Warriors (0-7, 0-3). Maggie Trautsch led the way with 18 points as 13 players scored for DeForest. Makenna Bisch had 11 points for Portage.
New Glarus 61, Barneveld 31
The visiting Glarner Knights (4-2) got 22 points from JayLynn Benson and 10 from Dylan Noll in a victory over the Eagles (1-4). Barneveld’s Leah Marx scored eight points.
Boys hockey
Verona 8, Middleton 2
The visiting Wildcats (6-1-0, 4-0-0 Big Eight) got two goals from Ryan Ritter and a goal and two assists from Cale Rufenacht to turn back the Cardinals (4-3-0, 3-1-0) at Capitol Ice Arena. Brian Frusciante scored both Middleton goals.
Madison Edgewood 5,
Monona Grove 3
After falling behind by two goals in the first period, the visiting Crusaders (4-2-0, 3-0-0 Badger South) scored four unanswered goals in the next two periods to defeat the host Silver Eagles (2-1-0, 1-1-0). Aiden Lenz scored one goal and assisted on two others for Madison Edgewood. Sebastian Karns Bingham scored two goals for Monona Grove.
Beaver Dam 2, Sheboygan North co-op 0
The Golden Beavers (4-1-0) blanked the Red Raiders (6-3-0) at the Sheboygan Lakers Ice Center. Gavin Hearley and Eli Uttech notched their first varsity goals of their career. Beaver Dam’s Kirk Davis finished with 34 saves for his first career shutout.
Hartland Arrowhead 6, Janesville Craig/Parker 0
The Warhawks (6-0-1) scored five second-period goals in their victory over the host Bluebirds (1-3-0). Trenton Skaggs and Nick Catalano each tallied two goals and an assist.
Girls hockey
Sun Prairie co-op 1,
Hartland Arrowhead co-op 0
The Cap City Cougars (6-0-0) remained undefeated and won the Wildcat Cup with a victory over the Warhawks (5-1-1) in the tournament final at University School of Milwaukee.
Boys swimming
Blackhawk Invitational
Sun Prairie topped a 13-team field to win team honors in the meet at Fort Atkinson. Jonathan Schluescher won the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.84) and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:15.14) with Ben Wiegand, Ethan Braatz and Cade Roggenbauer. Wiegand won the 50 freestyle (:21.10), and Roggenbauer, J.P. Anhalt, Campbell Sullivan and Braatz won the 200 free relay (1:29.54).
Baraboo’s Aidan Lohr won the 100 freestyle (:47.83) and the 100 backstroke (:51.63). DeForest’s Ben Ramminger won the 200 free (1:47.04) and 500 free (4:49.96), and Verona/Mount Horeb’s Oscar Best won the 100 butterfly (:51.92) and joined Luke Bennin, Nathan Rozeboom and Max McCartney on the winning 200 medley relay (1:40.39).
Janesville Parker Relays
Middleton won six of the 10 events and totaled 148 points to win the seven-team meet. Madison West won the other four events and finished second with 128 points. Middleton’s Nate Lamers, Forrest Peterson and Jack Madoch each swam on three winning relays, and six others swam on two winning squads. West’s Atticus Nordmeyer swam on three winning relays.
Gymnastics
Janesville Craig Invitational
Drea O’Connell won the balance beam (9.15), vault (9.45), floor exercise (9.4), and all-around (37.0) as the Mount Horeb girls won the eight-team meet at Janesville Craig with 140.15 points. Grace O’Neil placed third overall in the all-around (34.775) for the Vikings, with second-place finishes in the balance beam and floor exercise.
Olivia Rebout won the uneven bars (9.075) and took second in the all-around (35.5) as the host Cougars finished in second with 132.7 points. Teammate Ariyana Stalsberg was fourth overall in all-around (34.375).
Tea Hellen was third in vaulting (9.0) for the third-place Spartans.
West Salem Invitational
Lorisa Shatrawka won the floor exercise (9.325), vault (9.0), balance beam (9.2), and the all-around (34.725) for the River Valley girls, who placed fourth overall with 127.6 points in an eight-team meet at West Salem.
Baraboo finished third with 129.05 points. Brittany Reuter was fourth in balance beam (8.3) and Mia Burkhalter tied for sixth in vault (8.5).
Reedsburg’s Brenna Lutter took second in the vault (8.9) and third in the all-around (33.45), as the Beavers took fifth with 115.25 points.