Prep roundup: Stoughton sends 7 wrestlers to individual state tournament

Seven Stoughton wrestlers, including defending champion Nicolar Rivera and 2019 runners-up Luke Mechler and Brooks Empey, earned another trip to the WIAA state individual tournament during Saturday’s sectionals.

Stoughton qualified four 2019 placewinners for state-meet returns, with four of the entries earning sectional championships. In Division 1, the top two finishers in each weight class earn state spots.

Rivera (44-0 on the season) won the championship at 120 pounds, scoring two pins and a forfeit victory. He won the 106-pound title last year. Mechler (49-1) won at 152 after taking second at 145 at state last year, and Empey (49-1) won at 220, with three pins, after taking second at 195 last year.

Stoughton’s Gavin Model (46-4) won at 145, and those qualifying with runner-up finishes were Trenton Dow (39-11) at 132, Rudy Detweiler (26-4) at 195 and Griffin Empey (36-15) at 285.

Milton qualified four for state, including sectional champs Riley Nilo (41-4) at 106 and Hunter Kieliszewski (26-19) at 126. Nilo took sixth at 106 last year.