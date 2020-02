Prep roundup: Stoughton sends seven wrestlers to individual state tournament

Verona sectional

Holmen won the team title with 149.5 points and six state qualifiers, including five champions. Waunakee took second and had five qualifiers, though all earned runner-up finishes. Baraboo took third and had four qualifiers, including three champs.

Baraboo’s champions were Brandon Jesse (37-7) at 138, Eli Davidson (41-6) at 145 and John Gunderson (33-0) at 182.

Madison Memorial’s Kaden Reetz (39-0), last year’s third-place state finisher at 152, won the weight class Saturday. Other area sectional champs were DeForest’s Brody Hemauer (37-7) at 160, Sauk Prairie’s Simon Patterson (32-7) at 220 and Reedsburg’s Caden Fry (37-6) at 132.

Hartford sectional

Watertown had one state qualifier, junior Kolten Blome (22-13), the runner-up at 152. Edward Wilkowski, who took third at 126 at state last year, missed out on a state berth when he took third at 126 in the sectional.

Evansville/Albany sectional