Advancing players in all four singles flights to today’s Lake Geneva Badger sectional, the DeForest girls tennis team finished second in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 subsectional tournament at Stoughton.
Junior Cecile Fuchs (19-3 record) won at No. 1 singles, sophomore Samantha Fuchs (20-2) advanced at No. 2, junior Leah Miller (24-8) won at No. 3 and senior Audrey Williams (19-7) won at No. 4.
Oconomowoc won the subsectional with 20 points and five sectional qualifiers.
Monona Grove and Watertown tied for third place, with Monona Grove advancing four and Watertown three. Moving on for the Silver Eagles are junior Hailey Munz (20-6) at No. 1 singles, junior Jewel Lindwall (22-7) at No. 2, junior Maelia Dziedzic (25-4) at No. 4 and the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Peyton Blang and Kailey DeVault (16-10).
Watertown’s qualifiers were sophomore Aubrey Schmutzler at No. 1 singles (13-14), seniors Jenna Koepp and Katie Schleicher at No. 1 doubles (27-1) and juniors Hannah Baneck and Grace Bowman at No. 3 doubles (13-6).
Sun Prairie had two doubles qualifiers.
Whitewater subsectional
East Troy finished first with a score of 20 points and advanced players in five flights in the Division 2 sectional at UW-Whitewater. Jefferson placed second with 16 points and Whitewater finished third with 14.
McFarland’s singles qualifiers were Michelle Butcher (7-10) at No. 1, Maiah O’Rourke (10-8) at No. 3 and Lexi Mazzara (11-5) at No. 4.
Watertown Luther Prep’s Alethia Schmidt and Abigail Schewe (4-1) qualified at No. 1 doubles while teammates Tabitha Vannieuwenhoven and Terra Hundt, who had not played a match together this season, qualified at No. 3 doubles. Monroe’s Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud (15-9) also advanced at No. 1 doubles.
Boys soccer
Beloit Memorial 3,
Madison Memorial 1
Freshman Eamonn Rougvie, called up to the varsity in the morning, scored two goals to lead the visiting Purple Knights past the state eighth-ranked Spartans in Big Eight play. Isaiah Sharp scored for Madison Memorial.
Middleton 9, Janesville Craig 1
Kyle Ballweg finished with two goals and an assist to lead the host Cardinals (6-6-2, 3-2-1 Big Eight) past the Cougars (7-7-1, 2-4-0). Middleton’s Ben Tutewohl had one goal and one assist.
Sun Prairie 2, Madison East 1
Noah Michalski and Kyle Hagerman scored in the second half to propel the host Cardinals (10-1-2, 5-1-0 Big Eight) past the Purgolders (7-3-2, 2-2-1).
Verona 3, Madison La Follette 2
Eliot Popkewitz scored the go-ahead goal in the second half as the host Wildcats (10-1-2, 5-0-1 Big Eight) defeated the Lancers (2-8-1, 1-5-0).
Mount Horeb 4, Baraboo 0
Gabe Guenther and Tyler Banfield each had a goal and an assist as the host Vikings (4-9-0, 3-1-0 Badger North) beat the Thunderbirds (7-5-1, 2-3-1).
Sauk Prairie 9,
Poynette/Portage 0
Evan Carlson scored five goals, including three in a span of seven minutes, for the Eagles (10-4-0, 3-1-0 Badger North) in their blowout of United (1-10-2, 0-4-0).
DeForest 7, Reedsburg 1
Ryan Switzky scored goals in each half for the host Norskies (7-2-2, 5-0-0 Badger North) in their rout of the Beavers (1-12-1, 0-5-0).
Madison Edgewood 3,
Fort Atkinson 1
Sam Salzwedel scored two goals as the Crusaders (6-4-3, 3-2-1 Badger North) stopped the Blackhawks (3-10-2, 1-5-0) in Badger South play.
Oregon 8, Milton 0
Collin Bjerke scored four goals in the first half as the host Panthers (13-4-6, 6-0-2 Badger South) shut out the Red Hawks (13-6-0, 5-3-0).
Watertown Luther Prep 4, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 0
Lucas Martin scored two goals in the first half for the Phoenix (11-2-1, 5-1-0 Capitol) in their road victory over the Vanguards (5-5-0, 4-2-0).
Girls volleyball
Waunakee 3, Mount Horeb 0
Sarah Malone put up 10 digs and four aces for the Warriors in their 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 road victory over the Vikings, keeping Waunakee unbeaten atop the Badger North standings.
Sun Prairie 3, Madison East 0
Morgan Jensen recorded eight digs and five aces for the host Cardinals (6-0 Big Eight) in their 25-20, 25-11, 25-12 victory against the Purgolders (2-5).
Verona 3, Madison La Follette 0
Claudia Bobb’s five aces led the Wildcats (5-1 Big Eight) in a 25-8, 25-16, 25-11 victory over the host Lancers (2-4).
Janesville Craig 3, Middleton 1
Taylor Salman dished out 51 assists for the Cougars in a 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 road victory over the Cardinals. Olivia Farin led Middleton with 27 digs.
Janesville Parker 3,
Madison West 0
Hannah Brunner had 11 assists to lead the host Vikings (2-3 Big Eight) to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 victory over the Regents (0-7).
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lodi 0
The Warriors (8-0 Capitol North) were led by five aces and 11 assists from Kaylee Raymond in a 25-11, 25-22, 25-14 home win over the Blue Devils (2-6).
Lake Mills 3, Poynette 1
Tatum Riggleman had 28 digs and three aces to lead the host L-Cats (4-3 Capitol North) to a 25-11, 22-25, 25-11, 25-9 victory over the Pumas (0-6).
Waterloo 3, New Glarus 0
Brooke Mosher tallied 15 kills and three blocks to lead the host Pirates (7-0 Capitol South) to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 victory over the Glarner Knights (0-6). Waterloo’s Brooke Watrud finished with three digs.
Belleville 3, Marshall 0
Erin Kittleson recorded 11 assists and five aces and the visiting Wildcats (4-3 Capitol South) earned a 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 victory over the Cardinals (2-4).McFarland 3, Clinton 0
Lizzy Fortune contributed 30 assists for the Spartans (5-2 Rock Valley) in their 25-12, 25-18, 25-17 victory over the host Cougars (0-7).
Boys volleyball
Madison East 3, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 2
Sam Heiman recorded 26 kills, four blocks and two aces to lead the Purgolders (3-1 Big Eight) to a 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21,15-5 victory over the Blackhawks (1-3).
Girls swimming
McFarland 120, Monona Grove 50
Junior Ella Weaver took first place in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.64 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.90) as the fourth-ranked Spartans defeated the eighth-ranked Silver Eagles in Badger North action.