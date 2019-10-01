A balanced front-line attack helped the McFarland girls volleyball team take charge of the Rock Valley Conference race with a 3-1 victory over visiting East Troy on Tuesday night.
The Spartans (21-3 overall, 6-0 Rock Valley), ranked seventh in Division 2 by the state coaches, earned a 14-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 victory over the Trojans (18-12, 5-1), who came in ranked sixth.
McFarland got 14 kills from Nina Crull and 12 kills and five service aces from Katie Hildebrandt, set up by 32 assists from Lizzy Fortune. Avery Pennekamp led the defense with three blocks.
East Troy got 19 kills, two aces and three blocks from Katie Winkler.
Waunakee 3, Sauk Prairie 1
The visiting Warriors won a battle of Badger North heavyweights after dropping the first set and squeaking past the Eagles in the second set 26-24. Milla Malik led Waunakee with 18 kills and Olivia Breunig led host Sauk Prairie with 11 assists.
Beaver Dam 3, Mount Horeb 1
Emily Schliesman had 37 assists, Summer Salettel had 17 kills and Jessica Dray had 17 digs as the Golden Beavers earned a 28-26, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 win over the Vikings in Badger North Conference play. For Mount Horeb, Elise Goetzinger had 22 kills, Maddy Mason had 22 assists and Abby Steinhauer had 22 digs.
Madison Edgewood 3, Milton 0
The host Crusaders, ranked fifth in Division 2, took a 25-13, 25-21, 25-21 victory over the Red Hawks as Natalie Ring had 10 kills and 1.5 blocks and Caroline Craig contributed 19 assists and three service aces. Jordan Karlan had 50 assists and eight digs for Milton.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Poynette 0
Ella Collins had 15 kills and 11 digs, Payton Kuepers had 10 kills, and Karli Johnson had 32 assists and five aces as the host Warriors, second-ranked in Division 2, swept the Pumas 25-13, 25-18, 25-7 in Capitol North Conference play.
Lake Mills 3,
Watertown Luther Prep 0
The L-Cats (24-5), ranked eighth in Division 2, won the first two tight sets to beat the visiting Phoenix in a Capitol North match. Tatum Riggelman led Lake Mills with 28 digs and three aces. Lauren Paulsen led Watertown Luther Prep (14-11) with 15 digs.
Marshall 3, Cambridge 2
Marshall pulled out a 16-14 victory in the decisive fifth set, after forcing the set with a 25-11 victory in the fourth set. The winners got 20 kills and 16 digs from Kiana Hellenbrand and 34 assists and 16 digs from Skyla Michalak. Cambridge’s Gracie Korth had 14 kills and 18 digs.
Wisconsin Heights 3, New Glarus 1
Jada Wood had 33 assists and nine aces, Kylee Doherty had 13 kills, and Kylee and Raegan Doherty each had 13 digs as the Vanguards beat the visiting Glarner Knights, 25-12, 25-12, 26-28, 25-17, in Capitol South play. Heights earned honorable mention in this week’s Division 3 state rankings.
Edgerton 3, Whitewater 2
The visiting Crimson Tide took a 15-3 victory on the decisive fifth set to beat the Whippets in Rock Valley Conference action. Kate Fox Gunderson had 23 assists and four aces for Edgerton.
Boys soccer
Columbus 5, Lakeside Lutheran 2
Salvatore Genco had a hat trick 48 minutes into play as the Cardinals (4-6-3, 3-3) got a Capitol conference victory over the host Warriors (1-10-0, 0-6). Kyle Main and Elijah Wohling scored for Lakeside.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 4, Lodi 1
Gavin Childs scored twice and had an assist for host Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld in a Capitol Conference victory over Lodi. Matt Wendorf scored a penalty kick for the visiting Blue Devils.
Cross countryJefferson Invitational
The host Eagles swept the boys and girls championships in the 11-team meet at Jefferson Golf Course. Evansville junior Riley Siltman won the boys race (17 minutes, 17 seconds, 5,000 meters), followed by Ian Sande of Jefferson. Edgerton seniors Ryen Hazzard and Trevor Wilkinson finished fourth and fifth.
Madelynn McIntyre of Brodhead/Juda won the girls race, with Edgerton’s Ashley Kosmicki taking ninth (23:13).
Girls swimming
Verona/Mount Horeb 119, Madison La Follette 42
Bailey Felsheim led the Wildcats to wins in the 200-meter medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay, and Sam Malecki won the 100 backstroke and was part of the 200 medley relay team, as the hosts won nine of 11 events in a Big Eight Conference dual. Zaria Terry won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle for the visiting Lancers.
Monona Grove 128, Watertown 41
Freshman Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly, junior Brianna Back won the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle, and both swam a leg in the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays to help the host Silver Eagles sweep 10 of 11 events. Megan Woodward won the 50 freestyle for Watertown.
McFarland 108, Milton 62
Mara Freeman won the 100 backstroke as the host Spartans won their sixth event and were able to edge out the Red Hawks in a Badger South dual. Freeman also won the 100 freestyle and swam in the winning 200 medley relay. Emily Schoenbrodt won the 50 freestyle and swam in the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Milton’s Bailey Ratzburg won the 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke, and swam a leg in the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Stoughton 88,
Monroe/New Glarus 82
The host Vikings closed the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay to beat the visiting Cheesemakers in a Badger South dual. Sofia Bormett, Savy Borroughs, Ava Schigur and Lillian Talbert made up the winning relay. Mekenzie Hammer won two events and swam on one winning relay for Monroe/New Glarus.
Baraboo 125, Beaver Dam 45
The Thunderbirds swept 10 of 11 events to get a Badger North dual victory over the Golden Beavers. Individual double winners for Baraboo were Natalie Gneiser in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke and Emily Bradley in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. Gneiser also swam in the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 110, Portage 54
The Blue Devils won seven of 11 events to beat the visiting Warriors in a Badger North dual. Brooke Presny won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, Ella Puls won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and both swam a winning leg in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Portage’s Brooklyn Miller won the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Burlington 138, Jefferson/Cambridge 11
Josie Peterson won the 50 freestyle and swam a winning leg in the 200 freestyle relay, but the host EagleJays lost to the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual.
Girls tennis
Edgerton 4, Monroe 3
The Cheesemakers earned victories in all three doubles matches, but failed to pick up a singles win in a non-conference loss to the Crimson Tide. Edgerton’s No. 4 singles player, Zoe Lein, won her match, 6-0, 6-0.