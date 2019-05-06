A two-run rally in the top of the seventh inning gave the Mount Horeb softball team a 4-3 victory over host Lodi on Monday, completing the Vikings’ rally from an early 3-0 deficit.
Mount Horeb’s Lucy Dahlk pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight, and Natalie O’Connell had two hits for the winners.
Pitcher Jayden Kolinski doubled for Lodi.
DeForest 21, Sauk Prairie 5
Jordan Marty went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead the Norskies (10-0 Badger North) past the Eagles (1-10). Julia Winters also homered and drove in five for DeForest. For Sauk Prairie, Adriana Rothe hit a grand slam home run and Emily Zins homered.
Sun Prairie 27-10,
Madison West 0-0
Maddie Gardner pitched a three-inning perfect game as the Cardinals (12-1 Big Eight) won the first game of a road doubleheader against the Regents (2-10). The Cardinals collected 14 hits and 17.
In the second game, Haley Johnson continued the shutout pitching with five scoreless innings for the win. She added a pair of doubles at the plate.
East Troy 6, Evansville 4
The Trojans scored twice in the sixth inning and once in the seventh to wipe out a deficit against the Blue Devils in Rock Valley Conference play. Emily Pfeil hit a home run and double and drove in three runs for Evansville.
Beloit Memorial 11,
Orfordville Parkview 7
A five-run sixth inning gave the visiting Purple Knights the margin they needed to defeat the Vikings. Ariana Brown hit two home runs and two singles for Beloit Memorial.
Baseball
Baraboo 5, Sauk Prairie 4
Caden Blum doubled in the seventh inning and came around to score the game-tying run as the Thunderbirds (2-8 Badger North) scored two runs in the seventh to give the Eagles (3-7) a home victory.
Brock Turkington earned the pitching victory after retiring one Sauk Prairie batter. Ben German took the loss for the Eagles after entering in the sixth.
Portage 10, Mount Horeb 5
The Warriors (4-6 Badger North) scored five runs in the eighth inning to capture a come-from-behind road win over the Vikings (5-3). Kaden Lehman went 2-for-4 with a double, and Matthew Miles earned the pitching victory with two shutout innings in relief.
Madison Edgewood 10, Watertown 2
Jackson Wendler pitched seven innings for the win as the Crusaders (8-1 Badger South) cruised to a road victory over the Goslings (4-6). Mitchell Wendler added a single and a double in four at-bats as Madison Edgewood scored four in the fourth inning to break the game open. Daniel Denault took the loss for the Goslings.
Verona 8, Waunakee 5
A four-run fifth inning propelled the visiting Wildcats to a victory over the state third-ranked Warriors (13-3). James Rae homered and Nick West drove in two runs for Verona. Nate Stevens homered for Waunakee.
Boys golf
Badger North mini-meet
Madison Edgewood’s top four players recorded the meet’s four best scores, giving the Crusaders a 35-stroke victory over runner-up Oregon in a Badger South Conference mini-meet at Watertown Country Club.
James Gilmore led the Crusaders with a 2-over-par 72, followed by Karl Gilmore with a 73.
Madison Memorial 341, Madison East 464
Silas Pickhardt shot 9-over 81 at Odana Hills Golf Course to lead the Spartans to a Big Eight dual-meet victory over the Purgolders.
Track and field
Throwdown in Madtown
In a throwers’-only meet at Madison Memorial, Union Grove’s Katie Fruth won the shot put (43 feet, 11 inches) and Somerset’s Eve Goldstein won the discus (152-3). The top area performers were Madison Memorial’s Cynthia Rosales, third in the discus (132-0), and Reette Thorns, fifth in the shot put (38-10½).
Redbird Invitational
Monroe swept the boys and girls team titles in the 12-team meet at Darlington. The boys scored 182.5 points to runner-up Darlington’s 77.5, and the girls scored 105.5 points to Cuba City’s 92.5.
Monroe’s boys won 10 events, with Trevor Rodebaugh winning the 110-meter hurdles (15.50 seconds) and 300 hurdles (:41.36).