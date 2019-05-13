K.J. LeFave homered and Erin Eggers scored on a two-out single by Cora Zimmerman in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday night, giving the host McFarland softball team a 3-2 victory over Evansville in a back-and-forth Rock Valley Conference game.
Evansville (7-10 Rock Valley) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh when Erika Pfeil hit a two-run home run off McFarland pitcher Megan Jansen, who struck out 15 and walked one.
Alanah Halsey doubled twice and LeFave also doubled for McFarland (10-7).
Janesville Parker 8,
Sun Prairie 7 (8)
Lydia Quade drove home Siera Najdowski with two outs in the eighth inning to give the host Vikings (8-7 Big Eight) a walk-off win over the Cardinals (12-3). Chelsea Naber homered twice for Janesville Parker, driving in five, and pitched a complete game. Sun Prairie pitcher Maddie Gardner struck out 13.
Verona 16, Madison Memorial 3
Kasie Keyes drove in five runs on three hits and the Wildcats (15-0 Big Eight) scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to cruise to a road conference victory over the Spartans (7-9). Megan Anderson threw five innings for the win.
Middleton 6, Madison La Follette 0
Ellie Buza pitched seven shutout innings as the Cardinals (9-6 Big Eight) defeated the Lancers (2-12) at home. Jenna Redders scored the first run and drove in two more with a fifth-inning single. Eden Welling took the loss for La Follette.
Beaver Dam 15, Mount Horeb 5
Haylee Kasuboski, Carley Burchardt and Bre Krenz all homered to lead the visiting Golden Beavers (4-7 Badger North) past the Vikings (5-8). Krenz, Kasuboski and Grace Scharfenberg each totaled three hits. Jadyn Holman hit a double and single for the winners.
Monroe 2, Oregon 1
Sloane Ambrose scored on a two-out error in the top of the seventh inning and Olivia Bobak struck out three in the bottom half as the Cheesemakers (11-0 Badger South) beat the Panthers (5-8).
Bobak allowed five hits and walked two, outdueling Kenadee Nelson, who allowed four Monroe hits. Erin Newton had two hits for Oregon.
Milton 10, Stoughton 6
The visiting Red Hawks (8-5 Badger South) scored two runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh to beat the Vikings (1-11). Emily Goodger homered and drove in two runs for Milton, and Tori Wurslin hit two doubles.
Belleville 9, New Glarus 0
Maddy Legler struck out eight and allowed just three hits over five innings as the Wildcats (6-4 Capitol South) defeated the Glarner Knights (0-10). Jillians Michaels hit a double and a single for Belleville.
Deerfield 8, Williams Bay 1
Dani Ament took a shutout into the sixth inning and collected two hits at the plate to lead the Demons (3-3 Trailways South) to a home victory over the Bulldogs (0-6). Ashlee Ballmoos doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs for Deerfield.
Jefferson 14, Lakeside Lutheran 4
Aidyn Messmann hit a home run and a double and Claire Beck was 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead a 13-hit attack as the Eagles beat the host Warriors.
Watertown Luther Prep 4, Cambridge 1
Andrea Bortulin pitched seven innings without allowing an earned run to lead the Phoenix to a non-conference road victory over the Blue Jays. Bortulin went three-for-four at the plate and drove in two runs, while Elisa Marggraf had a pair of doubles for Luther Prep.
Lake Geneva Badger 17, Fort Atkinson 7
Megan Potter homered and collected four hits as the Badgers scored nine runs in the first inning to beat the Blackhawks. Autumn Congdon had three hits, including a triple, for Fort Atkinson.
Girls soccer
Waunakee 3, DeForest 0
Sarah McLaughlin scored twice in the first six minutes en route to a natural hat trick as the Warriors took down the Norskies at home.
Mount Horeb 4, Portage/Poynette 1
Sierra Berg assisted on the game’s first goal and scored two more of her own to lead the Vikings past the Pumas. Abby Leland scored the lone goal for Portage/Poynette in the 63rd minute.
Lodi 3, Monroe 0
Grayson Schmidt scored twice and recorded an assist as the Blue Devils rolled past the Cheesemakers. Lodi’s defense gave goalkeeper Rylee Schmidt an easy night, as she recorded zero saves in the shutout.
McFarland 7, Edgerton 0
Peyton Witt scored the first goal and added two more in the second half for a hat trick as the Spartans dominated the Crimson Tide in the first round of the Rock Valley tournament. Nine players had a role in the scoring for McFarland, which put 26 shots on goal.
Boys golf
Spartan Invitational
Middleton’s top four players shot 78 or better, giving the Cardinals a team score of 304 and a 12-stroke victory over runner-up Waunakee in the 12-team meet at Blackhawk Country Club. Jacob Beckman of the Cardinals shot even-par 72 to earn medalist honors.
Walworth Big Foot Invitational
Edgerton totaled 321 at Abbey Springs in Fontana to take a 12-stroke victory over Cambridge atop the 16-team field.
Baseball
Waunakee 3, Beaver Dam 2
Ryne Fueger homered in his only at-bat and the Warriors (9-2 Badger North) scored two runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Beavers (5-5). Joe Hauser pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win.
Madison Edgewood 10, Monroe 0
Jackson Wendler pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings, striking out five and walking four, to lead the host Crusaders (9-2 Badger South) past the Cheesemakers (2-9). Nick Bergmann went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the winners.
Madison Memorial 6,
Beloit Memorial 2
Max Hoeser went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs to lead the visiting Spartans past the Purple Knights. Beloit Memorial got two hits from Liam Flanagan.
Johnson Creek 2,
Orfordville Parkview 1
The host Bluejays (6-1 Trailways South, 16-3 overall) clinched a share of the league championship as Justin Hartwig allowed four hits over six innings and Bow Hartwig got the save against the Bulldogs.
Evansville 3, Edgerton 1
Single runs in each of the first three innings carried the visiting Crimson Tide (7-6 Rock Valley Conference) past the Crimson Tide (6-7). Peyton Lee had two hits for Edgerton and Carson Hill went 3-for-4 for Evansville.
Deerfield 13, Williams Bay 3
Clayton Mathwig hit three doubles and drove in five runs, and Tyler Haak drove in four with a triple and a single, to lift the Demons over the Bulldogs in Trailways South play. Deerfield pitcher Carson Knapp struck out 10 in five innings.
Pecatonica 9, Barneveld 1
Carter Ruesegger allowed three hits over seven innings as the Vikings beat the Golden Eagles in Six Rivers East Conference play. Hunter Enloe drove in two runs as part of a six-run second inning that broke the game open for Pecatonica.
Middleton 16, Oregon 2
The visiting Cardinals scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat the Panthers. Ben Collier went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead the Middleton offense, and three Cardinals pitchers combined to throw a four-hitter.
Madison La Follette 15, Stoughton 3
Andrew Rajkovich tripled and drove in a pair of runs as the Lancers (2-12 Big Eight) scored eight runs in the first inning to spark their non-conference victory over the Vikings (2-10 Badger South). Ben Probst recorded the win for Madison La Follette, holding Stoughton to four hits in four innings. Rajkovich and Cuyler Zukowski both had three hits for the Lancers.
Fort Atkinson 7, Waukesha West 4
Dayne Sebranek went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and the Blackhawks scored three runs in the seventh inning to beat the host Wolverines. James Vander Mause went 3-for-4 with a double and pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the win.
Sauk Prairie 12, Wisconsin Dells 0
Dylan Andrews pitched a one-hit shutout and collected two hits of his own as the Eagles rolled past the Chiefs in their non-conference matchup. Domenic Adair drove in three runs for Sauk Prairie before the game was ended in the fifth inning.
Watertown Luther Prep 10,
Wisconsin Heights 0
Micah Larsen and Elijah Shevey combined to pitch a five-inning, one-hit shutout to lead the Phoenix past the Vanguards in non-conference play. Joel Schewe went 2-for-3 with a triple and Malachi Roeseler hit a single and double for Luther Prep.