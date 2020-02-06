Prep roundup: Second-ranked Lake Mills girls start fast to beat Lakeside

A strong start made the difference Thursday night as the Lake Mills girls basketball team, ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, pulled out a 45-34 victory over visiting Lakeside Lutheran in Capitol North Conference play.
The L-Cats (18-1, 7-0 Capitol North) opened a 26-12 halftime lead and held off a second-half push by the Warriors (10-8, 3-3).
Lake Mills’ Jade Pitta was the game’s only double-figure scorer, totaling 11 points. Morgan Slonaker scored nine for Lakeside.
Poynette 39, Columbus 36
Megan Reddeman led all scorers with nine points as the Pumas (7-11, 2-5 Capitol North) edged the Cardinals (6-13, 0-7). Columbus freshman Amy Theilen had eight points.
Middleton 63,
Beloit Memorial 36
The host Cardinals (17-1, 13-1 Big Eight), ranked second in Division 1, used a balanced scoring attack to beat the Purple Knights (3-16, 2-13) and keep pace with Madison Memorial in the conference race. Evie Coleman and McKenna Monogue each scored 13 points, making three 3-pointers apiece, for Middleton. Jackie Pabst had eight points for Beloit.
Madison Memorial 76,
Madison West 16
The Spartans (16-1, 13-1 Big Eight), ranked third in Division 1, opened a 41-8 halftime lead and beat the visiting Regents (1-17, 0-14). Maya White Eagle scored 25 points for Memorial, including five 3-pointers, and Lelani Kapinus added 16 points and Natalie Rauwolf 10.
Sun Prairie 61, Verona 40
The visiting Cardinals (11-7, 10-4 Big Eight) had four double-digit scorers, led by Marie Outlay with 16 and Jazzanay Seymore with 13, to beat the Wildcats (8-9, 7-7). Megan Murphy scored 13 for Verona.
Madison East 72,
Janesville Parker 51
The Purgolders (8-10, 7-8 Big Eight) started with an 18-2 run and defeated the host Vikings (6-12, 3-11). Alonna Harvey-Williams scored 14 points and Kalena Bentley and Nevaehia Boston had 13 apiece for East. Parker got 20 points from Tina Shelton.
Janesville Craig 54, Madison La Follette 50
Claudia Fieiras totaled 17 points as the Cougars (13-5, 10-4 Big Eight) sneaked past the Lancers (7-11, 6-8). Craig’s Sarah Gregg added 15 points on five 3-pointers. Evelyn Walker had 15 points for La Follette.
Marshall 61, Waterloo 35
Laura Nickel scored 28 points and Anna Lutz had 16 as the Cardinals (14-4, 7-0 Capitol South), sixth-ranked in Division 3, opened a 32-17 halftime lead and coasted past the Pirates (8-9, 0-7).
Cambridge 59,
Wisconsin Heights 55
Mayah Holzhueter had 21 points to propel the Blue Jays (9-8, 5-2 Capitol South) past the Vanguards (7-10, 3-4). Ashlynn Jarlsberg totaled 16 points and made five of Cambridge’s 10 3-pointers. Hanna King and Kelsie Handel each had 13 points for Heights.
Belleville 53, New Glarus 45
Ava Foley had 14 points and Erin Kittelson scored 12 as the Wildcats (11-8, 3-4 Capitol South) beat the Glarner Knights (9-8, 3-4). New Glarus’ Jaylynn Benson kept it close with 19 points.
Whitewater 61, McFarland 57
The host Whippets (8-9, 8-6 Rock Valley) had four double-figure scorers, led by Kacie Carollo and Cassidy Laue with 15 points each, to hold off the Spartans (7-11, 7-7). Katie Hildebrandt led McFarland with 18 points, shooting 7-for-8 from the line.
Walworth Big Foot 46, Edgerton 40
Reagan Courier scored 13 of her 22 points in the second half as the visiting Chiefs (7-10, 6-8 Rock Valley) held off the Crimson Tide (5-13, 3-11). Shannon Rusch had 10 points for Edgerton.
Dodgeville 55, River Valley 32
The Dodgers (11-7, 5-2 Southwest) topped the Blackhawks (3-14, 0-7) as Grace Borne totaled 16 points. Brooke Anderson scored nine points for River Valley.
Madison Abundant Life 57, Madison Country Day 19
Maeya Bakke scored 18 points, Addy Schmiesing added 16 and Claire Ganser had 11 as the Challengers (9-8, 5-5 Trailways South) kept the Prairie Hawks (0-19, 0-10) winless.
Boys basketball
Waunakee 75, Beaver Dam 42
Caden Nelson led three double-digit scorers with 17 points as the Warriors (13-4, 8-1 Badger North) took a 37-21 halftime lead and beat the Golden Beavers (7-9, 3-6). The Warriors closed the first half with a 27-2 run. Nate Abel scored 18 points to lead Beaver Dam, which had a five-game winning streak snapped.
Stockbridge 64,
Madison Abundant Life 40
Joey Schneider scored 24 points and Noah Herman added 17 as Stockbridge (15-2) rolled past the visiting Challengers (2-15). For Abundant Life, Phil Emmel had 12 points and Brent Schmiesing 11.
Boys hockey
Middleton 2,
Northland Pines 1
Noah Hogan saved 50 shots as the Cardinals (11-9-0) killed off eight penalties to upset the Eagles (18-4-0), ranked second in Division 2. Noah Ehrhardt and Garrett Ballweg scored a goal each in the first period.
Waupun 12, Monona Grove 0
Malachi Buchholz scored five goals and Jarett Buchholz added two goals and six assists as the Warriors (14-6-2), No. 4 in Division 2, blanked the Silver Eagles (4-14-2). Andrew Gilbertson tallied 65 saves for Monona Grove.
Girls hockey
Middleton co-op 3,
Viroqua co-op 1
The visiting Lynx (17-3-0, 8-2-0 Badger), ranked fifth in the state, defeated the Blackhawks (6-12-2, 4-4-1). Sydney Raaths scored twice for Middleton. Abigail Severson tallied 46 saves for Viroqua.
Gymnastics
Middleton 136.175,
Madison Memorial 135.900
Taylor Engelkes took first in vaulting and the all-around to help the Cardinals edge the Spartans. For Memorial, Kate Yehle won floor exercise, Alexa Schaefer won balance beam and Alyssa Rios won uneven bars.
Madison West 128.825,
Janesville Parker 114.75
Maya Schneider won two events and the all-around to lead the Regents to a victory over the Vikings at Madison Memorial. Sarah Huxtable won vaulting and Celia Ross Serna won on the uneven bars for West.
Janesville Craig 130.65,
Madison East/La Follette 119.05
The Cougars swept each event and held off United in a Big Eight dual. Olivia Rebout took first in vaulting, uneven bars and all-around and Charli DeGarmo won floor exercise and balance beam.