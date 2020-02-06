Prep roundup: Second-ranked Lake Mills girls start fast to beat Lakeside

A strong start made the difference Thursday night as the Lake Mills girls basketball team, ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, pulled out a 45-34 victory over visiting Lakeside Lutheran in Capitol North Conference play.

The L-Cats (18-1, 7-0 Capitol North) opened a 26-12 halftime lead and held off a second-half push by the Warriors (10-8, 3-3).

Lake Mills’ Jade Pitta was the game’s only double-figure scorer, totaling 11 points. Morgan Slonaker scored nine for Lakeside.

Poynette 39, Columbus 36

Megan Reddeman led all scorers with nine points as the Pumas (7-11, 2-5 Capitol North) edged the Cardinals (6-13, 0-7). Columbus freshman Amy Theilen had eight points.

Middleton 63,

Beloit Memorial 36

The host Cardinals (17-1, 13-1 Big Eight), ranked second in Division 1, used a balanced scoring attack to beat the Purple Knights (3-16, 2-13) and keep pace with Madison Memorial in the conference race. Evie Coleman and McKenna Monogue each scored 13 points, making three 3-pointers apiece, for Middleton. Jackie Pabst had eight points for Beloit.

Madison Memorial 76,