Prep roundup: Second-half burst carries Middleton girls past Sun Prairie

The Purgolders (5-7, 4-5 Big Eight) went on an 18-6 run in the second half to turn a 42-41 lead into a victory over the host Lancers (3-7, 3-5). East shot 43 free throws, making 24. Mary Fadele scored 14 points for East and Alonna Harvey-Willams added 14 for the winners. La Follette got 14 points from Megan Lowrey and Malia Green added 11 points.

Marshall 86, Belleville 57

The host Cardinals (7-4, 1-0 Capitol South) rolled to a 46-28 halftime lead and got 28 points and eight assists from Anna Lutz in a victory over the Wildcats (8-4, 0-1). Marshall also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Laura Nickel. Belleville’s Jenna Shrader scored 18 points.

McFarland 49,

Brodhead 48 (OT)

Katie Hildebrandt was fouled while making a tying basket and made the free throw with 2.1 seconds in overtime as the host Spartans (5-6, 5-3 Rock Valley Conference) made 15 of 17 free throws and pulled out a victory over the Cardinals (8-3, 5-3). McFarland made 15 of 17 free throws and used a 27-22 run in the second half to force overtime. Hildebrandt finished with 13 points, Adrienne Kirch had 15 and Lindsey Lonigro 13. Abbie Dix scored 21 for Brodhead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}