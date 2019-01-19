Sophomore Maya White Eagle scored 13 points Saturday night as the host Madison Memorial girls basketball team, ranked ninth in Division 1, secured a 78-63 victory over Madison East in Big Eight Conference play.
Brooke Peters and Emmoni Rankins each added 12 points for Memorial (9-3, 12-4 Big Eight). For East (10-5, 6-5), senior Ashala Moseberry scored 28 points, all in the second half, despite foul trouble.
Sun Prairie 73,
Janesville Parker 48
Senior Grace Hilber scored 21 points and the 10th-ranked Cardinals (12-3, 11-1 Big Eight) beat the host Vikings (2-14, 2-10). Alexis Luek scored 13 points for Parker.
Verona 72, Janesville Craig 59
The Wildcats (7-5, 10-6 Big Eight) opened a 20-4 lead against the host Cougars (5-7, 8-7) and got 34 points from freshman Aliyah Smith and 14 from junior Rayna Briggs. Craig sophomore Claudia Fieiras scored 31 points.
Madison La Follette 86,
Beloit Memorial 33
The host Lancers (12-3, 9-3 Big Eight) opened a 54-16 halftime lead and beat the Purple Knights (1-14, 1-10). La Follette got 16 points from freshman Malia Green and 14 from freshman Demetria Prewitt. Cameron Thomas scored 10 for the Purple Knights.
New Berlin Eisenhower 72,
Stoughton 46
Senior Julia Hintz had 27 points and senior Gabby Majinski scored 18 as the Lions (14-1), ranked second in Division 2, pulled away in the second half, making 19 of 20 free throws, to beat the host Vikings (10-5).
Dodgeville 78,
Wisconsin Heights 67
The host Dodgers (6-10) went on an 8-0 run in the second half to break open a game they led by three points at halftime and beat the Vanguards (5-8). Sophomore Olivia Argall scored 17 of her 23 points in the second halfand made nine of 10 free throws.
Jojo Heimerl added 16 points and A.J. Phillips had 15 for the Dodgers. Heights got 21 points from junior Ashlee Adler.
Watertown Luther Prep 50,
Brookfield Academy 44
After taking a 24-12 halftime lead, the Phoenix (8-5) held off the visiting Blue Knights (10-6). Luther Prep freshman forward Grace Schmidt and Brookfield Academy junior Julia Jensen scored 17 points apiece.
Watertown 42, Menomonee Falls 24
The visiting Golsings (12-4) trailed at the half, but rallied to shut down the Indians (2-12). Sophomore guard Aubrey Schmutzler led Watertown with 14 points.
Boys hockey
Middleton 6, Beloit Memorial 2
The Cardinals (11-7-1, 7-5-0 Big Eight) raced past the host Purple Knights (5-12-0, 2-9-0) at Edwards Ice Arena.
Madison West 7, Madison Edgewood 2
Drake Baldwin scored four goals and Felix Jiang added two to lead the Regents (13-5-1) past the Crusaders (12-7-0) at Madison Ice Arena. West broke the game open with five scores in the third period.
Sun Prairie 4, Chippewa Falls 2
A three-goal second period propelled the fourth-ranked Cardinals (15-3-0) past the host Cardinals (10-6-1). Benett Halbleib scored two goals for Sun Prairie, and Kyle Hagerman and Kaden Brunson each added a goal and an assist.
Sauk Prairie co-op 5,
La Crosse Aquinas co-op 4
Dylan Andrews scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with less than nine minutes left in regulation as the Eagles (11-5-1) beat the Avalanche (11-7-0). Junior August Begalske scored once and had three assists for Sauk Prairie.
Onalaska co-op 3, Waunakee 0
Will Bryant, Tommy Duren and Max Popp scored goals, and C.J. Lass had three assists, as the seventh-ranked Hilltoppers (16-2-0) stopped the visiting Warriors (13-6-0) at the Omni Center.
West Salem/Bangor 7,
Baraboo/Portage 0
Brendan Holt scored twice in the first period and had an assist to lift the Panthers (7-10-0) past the Thunderbirds (5-14-0) at home. West Salem/Bangor capitalized on a 10-minute penalty early in second period, getting a power play goal from Caleb Young.
Wrestling
Terry Kramer Open
Sauk Prairie finished third in a 17-team field at Fort Atkinson, as Simon Patterson (21-5) won the championship at 182 pounds and Marcus Hankins (18-1) won at 195. Janesville Craig finished fifth as Keeanu Benton (28-1) won at 285.
Bernie Kane
Classic Duals
Monona Grove/McFarland had three wrestlers go 5-0 and won all four of its dual matches to take the title in the five-team tournament. The Silver Eagles’ unbeatens were Cole Weaver at 113 pounds, Carlos Gatica (152) and Connor Fraiser (195).
Monroe Invitational
The host Cheesemakers won four weight classes to edge Darlington/Black Hawk for the championship of the nine-team tournament. Winning for Monroe were Brady Schuh (23-6) at 106, Patrick Rielly (21-3) at 160 and Bodie Minder (29-7) at 220.
For Oregon, Michael Schliem (20-8) won at 126 and Robbie Ruth (28-3) won at 182. Poynette’s Cash Stewart (23-1) won at 120, and Blake Shallow (21-4) won at 132. Beloit Memorial’s Dakota Kopplin (22-5) won at 145.
Blackshirt Invitational
Milton claimed five championships and finished second in two weight classes to edge host Waukesha South for the championship of the 14-team tournament. Winning for the Red Hawks were Riley Nilo (27-5) at 106, Mason Dutcher (30-3) at 120; Tyler Kersten (22-8) at 126; Jordan Stivarius (20-8) at 160 and Devyn Miller (21-12) at 170.
Zelinski Memorial Duals
At Hales Corners Whitnall, Waunakee finished third in the 12-team tournament, advancing to the championship bracket with wins over Muskego, Merrill and South Milwaukee before falling to New Prague, Minnesota, and Mukwonago.
Going 5-0 on the day for the Warriors were Sam Lorenz at 120, Colton Grindle at 170 and Reed Ryan at 120. Beaver Dam finished sixth overall.
Boys swimming
Sauk Prairie Triangular
Madison Memorial won seven events, with senior Noah Gonring having a hand in three of the victories, to beat Hartland Arrowhead and the host Eagles at Lodi. Gonring won the 50-yard freestyle (22.2 seconds) and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:30.93) and 400 freestyle relay (3:20.84).
Sauk’s Desmon Sachtjen won the 200 individual medley (1:59.05) and 100 backstroke (:52.12).