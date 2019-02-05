Scoring three goals in the final five minutes Tuesday night, the Reedsburg co-op boys hockey team clinched sole possession of the Badger North Conference championship with a 7-2 victory over host Beaver Dam at the Beaver Dam Ice Center.
Kip Cunningham, Derek Pawlak and Danny Ely scored the first three goals for the Cheavers (16-4-2, 8-0-1). Pawlak and Cunningham both finished with hat tricks. Daniel Smolen scored twice for Beaver Dam (12-8-2, 4-5-0).
Monroe 6, Stoughton 3
The Cheesemakers (8-12-0, 1-8-0 Badger South) got two goals and two assists from forward Cooper Dreyfus in their victory over the Vikings (6-15-0, 4-7-0). Brody Hlavacek had a goal and an assist for Stoughton.
Sun Prairie 10, Beloit Memorial 2
Forwards Benett Halbleib and Kaden Brunson each scored two goals and three assists as the eighth-ranked Cardinals (19-4-0, 11-2-0 Big Eight) ran away from the Purple Knights (5-16-0, 2-11-0). Tyler Harrington and Aden Cobbs each finished with one goal for Beloit Memorial.
Madison West 3, Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 3 (OT)
The host Regents (15-5-2) scored a pair of third-period goals to tie the score and then played the Lakers (14-4-3) to a scoreless overtime period to earn a non-conference tie. Kaleb Kohn scored a short-handed goal and assisted on Devin Huie’s tying score. Beckett Frey scored West’s first goal.
Janesville Craig/Parker 5, Cedarburg 2
Ben Coulter scored two goals and Tyler Edwards had a goal and an assist as the host Bluebirds (9-11-0) beat the Bulldogs (3-18-0) at Janesville Ice Arena.
Girls hockey
Beaver Dam co-op 7,
Sun Prairie co-op 0
Eve Lundin had a hat trick to lead the visiting Warbirds (19-2-0), ranked No. 1 in the state, to a shutout over the host Cap City Cougars (11-6-3).
Gymnastics
Madison East/La Follette 118.6,
Janesville Parker 108.525
United’s Thea Bender won on the balance beam (8.6), vaulting (8.9) and uneven bars (8.15) to lead her team to a Big Eight victory over the visiting Vikings. Parker’s Haleigh Komprood won the all-around (28.875).
Mount Horeb 141.25,
Waunakee/DeForest 129.125
Andrea O’Connell swept every event to lead the host Vikings to a Badger Conference victory over the Warriors. She scored 37.45 points in the all-around after totaling 9.55 in floor exercise, 9.45 on balance beam and 9.225 points on both uneven bars and vaulting.
The Vikings’ Lexie Weier was second in all-around (33.9) and Waunakee/DeForest’s Tailyn Keller took third (33.85).
Watertown 127.2,
Baraboo 125.35
Megan Hurtgen won all-around with a score of 33.775 points to lead the host Goslings to a Badger victory.